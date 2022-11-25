Read full article on original website
pittsburghmagazine.com
“The Christmas House” in Oakmont is Picturesque Enough for a Postcard
Built in 1850, the oldest house in Oakmont has been around the block a few times — literally. Amy Reiss thinks it’s one of most interesting things about her Italianate-style, 172-year-old home at 667 Fourth St. “It was moved twice, so very long ago when there were no...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Nov. 29, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Holiday weekend planned in Vandergrift. The Vandergrift Back When Holiday...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bridgeville names street after lifelong resident
The narrow thoroughfare connecting McMillen and Chartiers streets in Bridgeville had no name until Nov. 14, when borough council adopted an ordinance to honor a lifelong resident. Whether she was serving ice cream at the family grocery store or serving two decades on council, Mary Weise has been a local...
Chick-fil-A to open new location in Collier Township
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Chick-fil-A is coming to Collier Township.The fast-food chain says the new location is set to open on Dec. 1 on Washington Pike in the Chartiers Valley Shopping Center.The Collier Township location joins more than 25 other Chick-fil-A establishments in the Pittsburgh region, the company says. The new chain will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
Massive sinkhole in Pittsburgh’s East End to be repaired
PITTSBURGH — Four months and two companies later, a gaping sinkhole is finally being repaired in an East End neighborhood. “It was like our saviors have come,” said Kipp Dawson, a resident on East End Avenue. Dawson told Channel 11 News that seven days ago, a new company...
This 17-acre estate in Peters Township is for sale for almost $6M - Photos
A 17-acre estate is currently for sale in Peters Township for nearly $6 million. The property is located at 514 Justabout Road. It includes six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, amongst other features. It is listed with Karen Marshall of the Karen Marshall Group, Keller Williams Realty. The Colorado Stone home...
Jersey Mike’s shores up a new Pittsburgh location
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Sandwich chain Jersey Mike’s is surfacing again in Pittsburgh’s South Hills. The new site is 1614 Cochran Road, a retail plaza that also includes a Chipotle Mexican Grill and is located in Scott Township, sandwiched between Green Tree and Mount Lebanon. According to...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sewickley Public Library goes fine-free at the start of December
Sewickley Public Library officials have announced a new policy regarding late and overdue materials. The library will no longer charge late/overdue fines on items borrowed from the library. The change is effective Dec. 1. It does not matter whether borrowers check out books, movies, audiobooks, or music, there will be...
Altius reopens after stolen pick-up crashed into building
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A popular restaurant on Mt. Washington is back open after a car crashed into the building, forcing it to close for six months.Altius on Grandview Avenue closed back in May after a stolen pick-up truck ran into the front of the building, causing extensive damage.The driver fled the scene after the crash. No one was injured. "On behalf of ownership and staff, we want to thank our loyal guests for your patience during this construction process and look forward to welcoming you this holiday season," Altius proprietor Josephine DeFrancis said in a press release. Reservations are now being accepted. The restaurant is open Monday through Saturday.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
All-Clad Factory Sale returns to Washington County Fairgrounds
Following a three-year hiatus, the much-anticipated All-Clad Factory Sale is set to return to the Washington County Fairgrounds Dec. 2-3. Shoppers can expect to see significant discounts up to 70% off on All-Clad cookware, bakeware, kitchen tools, electrics and gourmet accessories. “Washington County is unique in that one of its...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Meals On Wheels rings in season with Bridgeville fundraiser
’Twas the month before Christmas, and Santa had a good beard going. Dressed in his red-and-white suit and matching cap in mid-November, Al Welle said that he usually just sports a white goatee. But when he was asked to portray St. Nick, he promptly started to grow the rest of the requisite whiskers.
Out & About: Westmoreland Walks sells out 3 seatings of annual SereniTea
About two dozen women spent a cozy afternoon at The Victorian Lady of Academy Hill, guests of Westmoreland Walks at the annual SereniTea. Held Nov. 19 at the historic mansion in Greensburg, the event was one of three sold-out seatings of the tea, which raises funds for the organization’s scholarship fund.
wbut.com
Winners Of Christmas Parade Released
Thousands gathered in downtown Butler Saturday night to kick off the holiday season. The annual Spirit of Christmas Parade drew a big crowd for the City of Butler’s only nighttime parade. Over 60 entries participated, ranging from youth sports teams to local businesses. The Parade will also soon be...
Westmoreland fire damages pool house; Occupants of nearby 911 center smelled smoke
A fire call that came in early this morning in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County, brought out a number of fire departments. The fire chief told Channel 11 it all started with the smell of smoke in the 911 dispatch center. The fire turned out to be at a two-story pool...
Warden mansion in Mt. Pleasant hosts 32nd annual 'Festival of Lights'
It’s only appropriate that the 32nd annual Festival of Lights in Mt. Pleasant would feature one tree for every year it has taken place. That means nearly three dozen trees, decorated by members of the public, will be on display — and on sale — to benefit restoration work at the Samuel Warden mansion on Church Street, where the festival is taking place over two weekends.
uncoveringpa.com
Tasting the Cold Topping Pizza at Beto’s in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh is a city full of unique foods, most notably Primaniti’s sandwiches and Pittsburgh salads. However, another dish that is a local legend, for better or for worse, is Beto’s Pizza. Beto’s Pizza is located in Beechview along Route 19 (Banksville Road), a few miles southwest of downtown...
pittsburghmagazine.com
What Should Pittsburgh’s Allegheny Riverfront Park Look Like?
Riverlife is one step closer to bringing its ongoing developments to Allegheny Riverfront Park to fruition with the receipt of $1.5 million in state grant funding. This investment will support the restoration of the upper promenade at Allegheny Riverfront Park, which sits between Stanwix and Ninth Streets, on the edge of the Cultural District Downtown, according to a Riverlife press release.
Christmas themed bar set to open Friday night in downtown Pittsburgh after delay
PITTSBURGH — The grand opening of the Miracle bar along Sixth Street in downtown Pittsburgh is Friday night. The pop-up holiday bar was supposed to open a few days ago on Wednesday, but a fire marshal ordered them to tone down the decorations. “Wednesday was definitely disappointing. We found...
Christmas at the Mill returns to the Valley
Craft vendors, food trucks and lots of music could be heard at Lanterman's Mill.
kidsburgh.org
33 kid-friendly holiday events in Pittsburgh — many of them free!
Photo above by Yevhen Buzuk used by permission via Unsplash. The most wonderful time of the year is here, and the Pittsburgh community finds dozens of ways to celebrate. From miniature trains, laser lights and a menorah parade to a holiday sweater drive, cookies with Santa and Kwanzaa fun for all, there are so many holiday events in Pittsburgh for folks of all ages.
