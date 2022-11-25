Man charged in long string of vehicle break-ins

A local man with an extensive prior record of break-ins, thefts and illegal drug-related offenses is behind bars under a six-figure bond in the Nash County Detention Center after he was found in and arrested Tuesday in Wilson County in connection with multiple vehicle break-ins in Nash County.

Not only that, but the man, Stephen Hardison, 45, also had mistakenly been released on Oct. 29 from the statewide misdemeanant confinement program at the Wayne County Detention Center, Maj. Eddie Moore of the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Wednesday.

The purpose of the program is to manage the housing, transportation and medical expenses of state inmates convicted of a misdemeanor crime and sentenced to more than 90 days to be served in county jails.

According to Moore, Hardison had pending release orders amounting to a $75,000 bond in Nash County on charges of felony breaking or entering, felony larceny, misdemeanor breaking or entering of a coin machine, felony conspiracy and felony possession of a controlled substance.

After an extensive investigation, deputies found out Hardison was at a residence in Wilson County, Moore said.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office was helped by the Wake County Sheriff’s Office’s Crime Analysis Apprehension Team and the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, Moore said.

After law enforcement approached the residence, knocked on the door, announced their presence and called for Hardison by name, he emerged from a detached garage, Moore said.

Hardison was arrested without incident, but when he left the garage a Nash County sheriff’s investigator immediately noticed he was wearing the same clothing as a suspect had been wearing in a case of breaking or entering of several motor vehicles on Nov. 18 recorded with video surveillance equipment, Moore said.

Investigators also noticed a vehicle on the property matching the vehicle used during the breaking or entering and also having been recorded with video surveillance equipment, Moore said.

Hardison consented to a search of the vehicle and the search resulted in the discovery of multiple assorted stolen tools, Moore said.

After conducting an inventory of the tools found in the vehicle, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office was able to return property to half a dozen victims, Moore said.

According to Moore, the breaking or entering of the vehicles occurred in the areas of the Bend of the River Road southwest of Rocky Mount and of Southern Nash High Road north to northeast of Bailey.

Hardison had listed an address in the 1400 block of Old Mill Road, Moore said.

Arrest warrants as part of Nash County District Court records said Hardison is accused of:

Felony breaking or entering a 2000 Chevrolet 2500 HD owned by Bradley Williams with the intent to steal a drill bit set, an oscillating tool, two bags with assorted tools and a bag with a drill and assorted tools.Felony breaking or entering a 2021 Ford F-250 owned by Kenneth Smith with the intent to steal a bank bag containing $1,000 in cash, three checkbooks and a propane tank and burner.Felony breaking or entering a building in the 5900 block of Haywood Drive owned by Kenneth Smith that was used as a garage to store tools and personal items.Felony larceny of various battery-powered and electric tools and a tool bag with various hand tools and a pipe-fitting set, all belonging to Javier Mendoza and with the property valued at $2,280.Felony breaking or entering Mendoza’s 2008 Dodge Ram 1500.Felony breaking or entering a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado owned by Steven Dail.Misdemeanor larceny of a toolbox valued at $50 belonging to Dail.Felony breaking or entering a 2002 Ford F-150 and a 2008 Ford F-250 owned by Mickey and Sue Bissette.Felony larceny after breaking or entering of an electric leaf blower valued at $100 belonging to Mickey and Sue Bissette.Felony breaking or entering a building in the 3700 block of West Hornes Church Road.Felony breaking or entering a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado owned by William Williams Jr.Misdemeanor larceny of a chainsaw and a sander valued at $700 belonging to Williams.

According to Nash County District Court records, bond for Hardison is set at $260,000 cash only.

Hardison on Wednesday appeared before the court and the court appointed attorney Henry Neese to represent him, the court records said. He is due back before the court on Dec. 8.

However, charges pending against Hardison are not confined to Nash County.

Statewide judicial system records online said Hardison is charged in Edgecombe County Superior Court with felony fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle and misdemeanor larceny.

The judicial system records online said Hardison is charged in Edgecombe County District Court with felony breaking or entering a motor vehicle, felony larceny of a motor vehicle and felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

The judicial system records online also said Hardison is charged in Edgecombe County District Court with felony larceny, felony larceny after breaking or entering and felony obtaining property by false pretense.

State Public Safety records said Hardison was convicted in 2006, 2004 and in 2003 in Nash County for long lists of offenses.

The records said those offenses were:

Felony breaking or entering.Felony breaking or entering vehicles.Felony larceny after breaking or entering.Felony larceny of items valued at more than $1,000.Felony possession of illegal drugs.Felony identity fraud/theft.Felony forgery.Felony uttering a forgery.Conspiracy to commit felony financial card fraud.Conspiracy to commit misdemeanor financial card fraud.Misdemeanor possession of illegal drugs.Misdemeanor deliberately or with reckless disregard injuring personal property worth more than $200.Misdemeanor possession of stolen goods.Misdemeanor credit card theft.Misdemeanor financial card fraud.Misdemeanor breaking or entering.Misdemeanor larceny.