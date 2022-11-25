ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sign to commemorate King’s 1962 speech in city

By By WILLIAM F. WEST Staff Writer
 5 days ago

A celebration on Monday morning of the 60th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s speech at what was the Booker T. Washington High School gymnasium is going to culminate with the unveiling of a large sign outside the building to commemorate the speech.

The speech, which King gave on Nov. 27, 1962, before more than 1,800 people, included what is the documented forerunner of his “I Have a Dream” speech the next year at the Lincoln Memorial after the March on Washington.

Monday’s celebration is set to start at 10 a.m. and will include an audio excerpt from King’s speech at the gym, as well as speakers reflecting on the progress made during the past six days in achieving racial equality and the challenges that remain, City Communications, Marketing and Public Relations Director Kirk Brown said Wednesday in a news release.

King was originally from Atlanta but in the mid-1950s he rose to prominence as a minister and a civil rights leader in Montgomery, Ala.

In 1964, King received the Nobel Peace Prize.

The next year, King and his followers also would go on to lead the Selma, Ala.-to-Montgomery, Ala., March and successfully press for the passage of federal civil and voting rights laws.

King was cut down by sniper fire in 1968 while on a balcony of what was the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tenn. King and his key backers had gone to the hub city of the Mid-South region to support striking sanitation workers.

Part of the transcript of King’s speech in 1962 in Rocky Mount, as posted on the internet, also shows he used the “Let freedom ring” set piece he had used since at least as far back as 1956 and would use after the March on Washington.

Part of the transcript, as posted on the internet, also shows he used the “How long? Not long” set piece he would use in his speech outside the Alabama statehouse after the Selma-to-Montgomery March.

The former Booker T. Washington High School gym is part of the City of Rocky Mount’s Booker T. Washington Community Center northeast of downtown.

