A potentially significant severe weather event is likely to occur in Mississippi later today. While we are not expecting the worst of this system, we can still expect some impacts. A few tornadoes, damaging wind gusts up to 60mph, and large hail are our primary threats. As of now, the damaging wind threat is our most likely threat. Convective allowing models are indicating that the tornado threat will quickly diminish as the system reaches I-65. However, the same models are showing a tornado threat over most of West Alabama. The timing for our area is looking likely between 4pm this afternoon until 9am Wednesday morning. HAVE A WAY TO RECEIVE WARNINGS AT NIGHT!!!! Be sure to download our weather app for FREE on your app store, just search “ANN Weather”. Temperatures will be in the low 70s today.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO