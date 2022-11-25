Read full article on original website
Sunshine Monday, Storms Late Tuesday Into Wednesday
Monday remains sunny to mostly sunny across central and south Alabama. Afternoon temperatures warm into the mid and upper 60s in most locations. A couple locations could reach the low 70s in far south Alabama. The sky remains mostly clear Monday night, with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday looks warmer, with clouds increasing during the day. High temperatures range from the low to mid 70s.
Potentially Significant Severe Weather Tonight
A potentially significant severe weather event is likely to occur in Mississippi later today. While we are not expecting the worst of this system, we can still expect some impacts. A few tornadoes, damaging wind gusts up to 60mph, and large hail are our primary threats. As of now, the damaging wind threat is our most likely threat. Convective allowing models are indicating that the tornado threat will quickly diminish as the system reaches I-65. However, the same models are showing a tornado threat over most of West Alabama. The timing for our area is looking likely between 4pm this afternoon until 9am Wednesday morning. HAVE A WAY TO RECEIVE WARNINGS AT NIGHT!!!! Be sure to download our weather app for FREE on your app store, just search “ANN Weather”. Temperatures will be in the low 70s today.
Strong To Severe Storms Possible Through Early Wednesday Morning!
Strong to severe storms will be possible through the overnight hours into Wednesday morning. Some of the storms will be capable of damaging winds gust up to 60-70 mph. We can’t rule out a few spin up tornadoes as well. Common with any of the storms will be the...
Calm Days Today and Tuesday; Severe Risk Tues. Night
MONDAY: To start the week, we are expecting a very calm day with temperatures in the mid 60s. We’ll have plenty of sunshine with no rain chance! For tonight, we’ll have some passing clouds with lows in the mid 40s. TUESDAY: Throughout the day Tuesday, it will be...
TORNADO WATCH UNTIL 6AM WEDNESDAY
Much of the Alabama News Network viewing area is under a Tornado Watch until 6AM CST Wednesday. ALABAMA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AUTAUGA BIBB BUTLER CHILTON CHOCTAW CLARKE CONECUH COOSA CRENSHAW DALLAS ELMORE FAYETTE GREENE HALE JEFFERSON LAMAR LOWNDES MARENGO MONROE MONTGOMERY PERRY PICKENS PIKE SHELBY SUMTER TUSCALOOSA WALKER WASHINGTON WILCOX.
