Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Shopper Turnout Hit Record High Over Black Friday Weekend, Retail Trade Group Says
The group said 196.7 million shoppers turned out from Thanksgiving Day to Cyber Monday. That topped the turnout of 179 million during last year's holiday weekend, it said. The NRF, which began tracking the figure in 2017, had forecast a turnout of 166.3 million for this year. A record number...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Kroger, Albertsons CEOs Defend Grocery Tie-Up, Say Deal Won't Hurt Competition
Kroger announced plans in October to acquire Albertsons in a deal valued at $24.6 billion. The Cincinnati-based company is the second-largest grocer by market share in the United States, behind Walmart, and Albertsons is fourth, after Costco, according to market researcher Numerator. Together, Kroger and Albertsons would be a closer...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
This 30-Year-Old Mom Quit Her Job at Amazon. Now She Makes $40,000 a Month in Passive Income: ‘I Work Just 2 Hours a Day'
In 2021, I accepted a job at Amazon as a resource manager for an annual salary of $124,000. I was 29, and it was the most money I'd ever been offered. I also started two side hustles earlier that year to bring in extra money. My husband Jay and I had just bought our first home, and I was due to have our first child in September 2021.
25% of Parents Plan to Take on Debt This Holiday Season. Here's Why That's So Dangerous Now
Racking up credit card debt is a move you might sorely regret.
Comments / 0