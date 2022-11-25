Read full article on original website
Related
knowtechie.com
Cyber Monday deal gets you a Lepow portable monitor for $110
Portable monitors are great for anyone who works with a multi-display setup. They’re easy to carry around and simple to set up, making them a necessity for anyone working on the move. And if you plan on buying one, Lepow is running a limited-time Cyber Monday sale on one...
knowtechie.com
These digital picture frames are down to their lowest prices yet
With the holiday shopping season knocking on our door, it’s time to start crossing some names off your holiday shopping list. And if you need some gift ideas, digital picture frames are a sure bet. And if you’re looking to add one to the shopping cart, Benibela has a...
knowtechie.com
Oceanic+ turns the Apple Watch Ultra into a dive computer
The Apple Watch Ultra is Apple’s most rugged smartwatch yet, and now it can be a dive computer thanks to Oceanic+. Oceanic+ is a dedicated Apple Watch Ultra app designed by Huish Outdoors alongside Apple. The smartphone giant revealed the new app in a blog post on its website earlier this week.
knowtechie.com
Cyber Monday drops this $180 countertop ice maker to $104
If you have a lot of people over or want to make sure you’ve got enough ice on hand, it’s time to take the plunge to a dedicated ice maker. If this sounds like you, we have a solid deal lined up. For a limited time, Amazon has...
knowtechie.com
Three easy ways to convert Spotify to MP3
Spotify is a brilliant streaming music platform that explores 82 million songs. This outstanding music streaming platform enables free Spotify users to play songs without premium. However, free users can’t download Spotify music. On the other hand, users with premium packages can download songs from Spotify but can’t play...
knowtechie.com
Apple reveals the App Store’s best apps of the year
Apple has revealed this year’s winners for its annual App Store Awards, with breakout social app BeReal taking the top spot. Every year, Apple spotlights the biggest games and apps across all of its devices for the year. The company includes all kinds of apps, from social or fitness to games and more, on its 2022 App Awards list.
knowtechie.com
A viral TikTok trend is being used to spread malware
TikTok is where many viral trends are born, and now, one is being used to steal Discord accounts and related details, like passwords. The trend revolves around TikTok’s invisible body filter. Essentially, the filter can recognize skin and would filter it out. People quickly started using it to flash private areas at the camera.
Comments / 0