Downtown Knoxville Ten Day Planner (11/27-/12/06/2022)

If you want your event included, please make a Facebook event, invite me (Alan Sims – you’ll have to friend me) and it will be included. I need enough lead time that the list can be put together the Wednesday before you want your event included. If you’d...
Little Postage House Turns Invitations into Stories

In a relatively non-descript building just across the Interstate from downtown at 500 Arthur Street, Little Postage House has taken up residence. The space inside provides owner Mariloly (Loly) Orozco with her first functional studio after building her business first from her apartment in New York City, and then from her garage in Knoxville. With the space added to the momentum she’s already built, the future for the business looks bright. And it’s a unique business.
