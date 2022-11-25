ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Kirk Cousins throws three touchdowns in Vikings’ win over Patriots

By Associated Press
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X4Os0_0jN2EiGS00

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings have quickly become a confident and resilient team under rookie coach Kevin O’Connell and his staff, and they sure showed it in this short week.

Kirk Cousins threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns, the last a go-ahead score to Adam Thielen with 9:34 left to push Minnesota past the New England Patriots in a 33-26 victory Thursday night.

Justin Jefferson had 139 receiving yards and one of the touchdown passes from Cousins, who delivered the clutch performance against a formidable defense the Vikings (9-2) needed to bounce back from a blowout loss four days before.

They rebounded multiple times within the game, too. After an overthrow by Cousins was intercepted by Jonathan Jones and returned 55 yards to set up a field goal in the first quarter, the Vikings scored on five straight possessions excluding a kneel-down to end the first half.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ceCbK_0jN2EiGS00
Kirk Cousins tossed three touchdown passes.
USA TODAY Sports

“Kevin has empowered me so much. This team has empowered me so much,” said Cousins, who went 30 for 37. “At times, it almost brings me to tears the way these guys support me.”

Mac Jones passed for a career-high 382 yards and two scores to snap a lagging offense to life for the Patriots (6-5), but they ran out of steam down the stretch. Their fourth quarter included two three-and-out punts, a turnover on downs at the Minnesota 39 and a brief desperation last drive.

Jones found Hunter Henry for a wide-open 37-yard touchdown pass to start the second half for a 23-16 lead. Kene Nwangwu scored on a 97-yard kickoff return to strike right back for the Vikings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bWweZ_0jN2EiGS00
Adam Thielen scores the game-winning touchdown.
AP

Jones — who has completed more than 77% of his passes over the last two games — appeared to hit Henry for another score on the next possession with a twisting catch at the goal line that was ruled a touchdown on the field. The replay reversal to an incomplete pass forced the Patriots to settle for Nick Folk’s fourth field goal of the game.

“My hand was under it even when it hit the ground,” Henry said.

Another vital call went the Vikings way a few minutes later when Pierre Strong Jr. was called for running into punter Ryan Wright. With a fresh set of downs, Cousins and the Vikings cruised up the field for the go-ahead touchdown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LT2lK_0jN2EiGS00
Justin Jefferson celebrates after scoring in the Vikings’ win over the Patriots.
USA TODAY Sports

“We definitely had to come in and show people that last week, it just wasn’t our week,” Jefferson said.

O’Connell also got the bonus of a win over Bill Belichick, who drafted him with the Patriots in 2008.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bi99v_0jN2EiGS00
Mac Jones throws during the Patriots’ loss to the Vikings.
USA TODAY Sports

“This one means a whole heck of a lot, just because I have so much respect for that organization and coach Belichick,” O’Connell said.

The Patriots allowed just three points in each of their last two games and brought the NFL sack leader Matt Judon to the stadium where the Vikings were decimated by Dallas on Sunday while Cousins took a career-high seven sacks.

With standout left tackle Christian Darrisaw sidelined by a concussion, the Vikings gave backup Blake Brandel plenty of extra help and put Cousins in far more favorable situations with shorter drops and quicker throws. The Vikings had 231 yards in the first half, more than the Patriots allowed in the previous two games combined.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Shannon Sharpe zings Zach Wilson with ‘cougar hunting’ jab after Jets benching

Shannon Sharpe kicked Zach Wilson while he’s down. One day after quarterback Mike White and the Jets thrashed the Bears, 31-10, Sharped declared on FS1’s “Undisputed” that the starting job should be White’s for the rest of the year while Wilson, who was benched last week, could perhaps take up other off-field activities. “Mike White threw for 300 yards. You look at those conditions — it wasn’t like it was 75 and sunny — and he was spinning like he was in a phone booth,” Sharpe said. “I’m sorry, Zach, you might have to go cougar hunting again, but you ain’t getting...
MINNESOTA STATE
New York Post

Jeff Saturday wishes for timeout do-over in Colts’ ‘Monday Night Football’ debacle

Jeff Saturday would now like a mulligan. The Twittersphere collectively yelled at Saturday during this week’s edition of “Monday Night Football,” when they urged Indianapolis’ interim head coach to call timeout late in the fourth quarter when his Colts — down by a touchdown — were driving against the Steelers. Colts quarterback Matt Ryan scrambled for 14 yards to make it a third and three, then lined up with the offense as time ticked off the clock. “I wish I had that third-down back. I wish I had called a timeout,” Saturday told reporters on Tuesday, per The Athletic. Instead of calling...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
New York Post

Lamar Jackson fires back at ESPN reporter for labeling his tweet ‘anti-gay’

Lamar Jackson deleted his vulgar tweet, but is still battling over it. After the Ravens lost a heartbreaker to the Jaguars on Sunday, Jackson lashed out at a critic. “Boy STFU y’all be cappin too much on this app mf never smelt a football field never did s–t but eat d—k,” Jackson responded to a fan who questioned whether the quarterback is really worth a $250 million contract. The Ravens’ quarterback has since deleted the tweet. Writing about the story, Jamison Hensley, who covers the Ravens for ESPN, said that the tweet included an “anti-gay” phrase. see also Lamar Jackson hits back at Ravens critic in...
BALTIMORE, MD
YourCentralValley.com

Reports: Trent Dilfer to become next head coach at UAB

(KSEE/KGPE) – Multiple media outlets are reporting that Trent Dilfer will be the next head football coach at UAB, the University of Alabama at Birmingham. UAB is currently a member of Conference USA, but is moving to the American Athletic Conference next summer. Trent Dilfer is a former NFL quarterback, a veteran of 13 seasons […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
New York Post

NFL futures: Should you bet underdog Giants to make NFL playoffs after 7-4 start?

It’s been six years since the Giants last reached the NFL postseason. Even after a 7-4 start to the season, oddsmakers remain skeptical about their chances of ending that drought. New York has already matched its preseason win total (7) just 12 weeks into the season and currently hold the sixth seed in the NFC’s seven-team field. That hasn’t swayed the folks at FanDuel, who have priced the Giants as +110 underdogs to make their first playoff appearance since 2016. That comes on the heels of a humbling Week 12 loss to the Cowboys (8-3), who hold a one-game lead over their...
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell reveals brother Sean died

Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell shared in a statement that his oldest brother, Sean, died prior to the team’s win over Indiana on Saturday. “My family and I would like to express our gratitude and support we have received over the past few days,” O’Connell said in a statement shared by Purdue Football on Twitter. “We are deeply saddened to share the passing of my oldest brother, Sean. “Sean was not only one of Purdue football’s biggest fans, but he was a better son, brother and friend. He lit up any room he walked in and all that knew him testify to...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
New York Post

Brian Robinson sent ‘big hat’ sales wild after Commanders win

A big hat has led to even bigger sales for the company behind the giant lid. Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson donned a comically sized hat after rushing for 105 yards in Sunday’s 19-13 win over the Falcons, and it was hard to miss. “If you want a big hat, let me know,” the rookie rusher told reporters. Apparently, folks wanted big hats. According to TMZ Sports, the company behind the oversized headwear, Noggin Boss, has seen a 2,000% increase in orders since Robinson’s locker room promo. According to the company, the impact has been immediate. They told TMZ that multiple major television networks...
WASHINGTON, DC
New York Post

Bills dealing with mystery illness ahead of Patriots showdown

The Buffalo Bills may not be at full strength for their Thursday night showdown against the New England Patriots. Five players missed Monday’s practice with an “Illness” designation, including cornerback Dane Jackson. That total comes after several players missed Sunday’s with the same designation. see also Cowboys ‘full steam ahead’ in Odell Beckham Jr. chase after plane incident “It’s out there, right?” coach Sean McDermott said Monday. “Families have it and these guys are human beings so they pick it up sometimes, too.” The Bills have dealt with a number of injuries this season. Most recently, linebacker Von Miller was forced to exit the team’s...
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

Brian Daboll has to reach another level to get Giants in playoffs

In hindsight, Brian Daboll told a bit of a lie in his first hours as a Giant. He hopped out of a blue pickup that January day projecting the vibe of a friendly stranger willing to deliver punch lines at his own expense. Daboll was a nice guy, everyone around the NFL agreed, and it would be interesting to see how his demeanor matched up with the pressures and demands of the job. As it turned out, the rookie wasn’t so neighborly on game day. He rebuked his starting quarterback during the season opener, ripped into a backup offensive lineman during...
WASHINGTON, CA
New York Post

Brady Quinn unloads on Booger McFarland over Zach Wilson ‘money’ dig

see also Booger McFarland’s rip of Zach Wilson quickly gets awkward: ‘Grew up with a lot of money’ Fox Sports analyst Brady Quinn didn’t like the “dumb stuff” that ESPN’s Booger McFarland said about Jets quarterback Zach Wilson last week on “Monday Night Countdown.” During a recent appearance on the “Pick Six Podcast,” Quinn took issue with McFarland’s comments about Wilson, who did not take responsibility for his poor performance in a Week 11 loss to the Patriots. McFarland stirred controversy when he implied Wilson hasn’t accepted accountability for his play because he “grew up with a lot of money”...
UTAH STATE
New York Post

Robert Saleh: Playoff-hopeful Jets still must take care of ‘our jobs’

The Jets are about to enter unfamiliar territory — a playoff chase. For the first time in seven years, the Jets are truly in the thick of the AFC playoff race with six games left in the season. They are playing meaningful games in December — something that was a stated goal from members of the organization in the offseason. “You acknowledge the fact that we’ve got a chance to play some cool games,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said. “And we acknowledge the opportunity that we have, but the opportunity doesn’t exist if we focus on our moment. … You got to...
MINNESOTA STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
82K+
Followers
64K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy