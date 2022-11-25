Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theberkshireedge.com
Mary Margaret ‘Dolly’ O’Meara, 80, of Lenox
Mary Margaret “Dolly” O’Meara, 80, of Lenox, died Friday, November 11 at Berkshire Medical Center after a brief illness. She was born in Pittsfield on September 10, 1942 to the late Francis and Mary Beaulieu Pelkey. She attended Pittsfield High School and was a 1960 graduate. After high school, she attended Wilfred Academy where she earned her degree in hair dressing.
theberkshireedge.com
THEN & NOW: The Trolley in Stockbridge
Over 90 years have passed since the last electric trolley car rumbled on rails from Pittsfield to Great Barrington. At its peak in 1917, the local trolley company—known as the Berkshire Street Railway—was one of the largest in the United States. It operated 170 miles of track that extended from Canaan, Conn. through Berkshire County, and into the neighboring states of Vermont and New York.
theberkshireedge.com
Where We Are (Part 3): Craig and Gail Elliott, former longtime owners of the Old Egremont Store in North Egremont
Author’s note: I grew up down the road from the store and my family went to “Craig’s” nearly every day of my childhood, to pick up the mail, newspaper, roast beef grinder, milk, candy or a pretzel. This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity and concision.
Amherst fire reminder to keep bedroom doors closed at night
The Amherst Fire Department is sharing an important safety tip in case of a fire in your home.
theberkshireedge.com
Edward Slavinski, 70, of Hancock
Edward Slavinski, 70, of Hancock passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Berkshire Medical Center following a period of declining health. Born in New York City on October 31, 1952, he was the son of the late Edward and Helen Mada Slavinski. Ed was a 1970 graduate of Monument Mountain Regional High School. He was a professional truck driver for various companies which include J. Donovan and Son, AirProducts, and Holland Company for a span of nearly 5 decades. On May 27, 1988, he married the former Karen Angelini at St. Patrick’s Church in West Stockbridge. Ed enjoyed attending engine shows, his yard, birdwatching, and the simple pleasure of being at home. Above all, Ed’s greatest pleasure was spending time with his family.
7 Interesting Facts About the Capital Region’s Twin Bridges
Are you one of the thousands that cross the 'twins' each day? Heading North to Lake George or heading South to Albany? Most of us from the Capital Region refer to the bridge spanning the Mohawk River as the Twin Bridges or simply the 'twins' but there is much more to this landmark.
Residential drop-off for yard waste in Pittsfield ends December 1
The temporary drop-off period for residential yard waste in Pittsfield at the Casella transfer station ends this Thursday.
NHPR
Once a haven for people sleeping outside, after fire, Pittsfield library bans loitering
After a fire broke out Nov. 21, the Berkshire Athenaeum, the public library in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, has changed its policy that allowed people to sleep near the building. Previously, the library had been a kind of haven for those without homes who sleep outside. The library entrance is topped by...
Sale closed in Springfield: $280,000 for a three-bedroom home
Jose Cruz and Luz Feliciano bought the property at 76 Fair Oak Road, Springfield, from Mark P Racine on Nov. 2, 2022, for $280,000 which works out to $186 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.0-acre lot. These nearby houses...
Schenectady PD find person who took picture of jacket
Detectives with the Schenectady Police Department are looking for the person who took a now-viral picture, showing a jacket thought to belong to missing teenager, Samantha Humphrey.
Springfield man arrested in connection with shooting on Hancock Street
A Springfield man was arrested in connection with a shooting on Hancock Street early Saturday morning.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties November 27, 2022 edition
Adrienne N. Lachappelle, Adrienne N. Brodowski and Michael W. Lachappelle to Campbell Drive LLC, 24 Campbell Drive, $300,000. Campagnari Construction LLC, receiver, Agawam Town and Catherine Carrier to Campagnari Construction LLC, 20 Ottawa St., $151,000.
nepm.org
Berkshire County campground boasts unique hydroelectric system and Cold War-era bomb shelters
Andre Rambaud, the owner and operator of Privacy Campground, shows off the hydroelectric turbine and generator that usually power his property. For nearly 50 years, the Privacy Campground in Hancock, Massachusetts, has attracted a loyal following. For more than half that time, it’s been powered almost entirely by a unique hydroelectric system.
One Of The Oldest New York State Homes Is For Sale South Of Albany
One of the oldest homes in New York State is currently for sale south of Albany. Here's a look inside a 2 million dollar home. This historic home is located at 24 Broadstreet Hollow Road in the Village of Kinderhook New York. The home is located in Columbia County. It's currently on the market for $2,695,000. This historic home has roots back to the American Revolutionary War:
iBerkshires.com
Friends of the Pittsfield Senior Center Seek Volunteers
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Friends of the Senior Center is in need of more volunteers so it can provide more opportunities at the Ralph J. Froio Senior Center. "The Senior Center is a structure that is financed by the city of Pittsfield, but it's the friends that really support all the extra activities that take place in the Senior Center," said Friends' Treasurer Lea Morgan said.
PHOTOS: Suspect allegedly stole from Westfield package store
The Westfield police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person who allegedly stole from a package store.
theberkshireedge.com
Resident wants others to contact Big Y over laundromat eviction
It has been almost 11 months since the Great Barrington Big Y evicted 80-year-old Karen Faul’s laundromat from the space next to the store, and they still have no tenant. It is a major inconvenience to the town that has left hundreds of people without access to a laundromat. I have just emailed their “Contact Us” page.
Bridge deck repairs in Greenfield on Monday
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be doing bridge deck repairs on Route 2 over Shelburne Road at mile marker 46.8 in Greenfield beginning Monday.
Person was struck and killed on Chicopee Street
Police are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash in Chicopee Monday night.
WNYT
Petersburgh house fire rekindles second time after crews leave
Firefighters in Rensselaer County were called back to the scene of a house fire in Petersburgh early Monday morning after the fire rekindled. Fire Chief Mark Murray says the initial call came in around 5:30 p.m. Sunday for the fire at 1351 Route 2. He says people were inside the...
Comments / 0