Edward Slavinski, 70, of Hancock passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Berkshire Medical Center following a period of declining health. Born in New York City on October 31, 1952, he was the son of the late Edward and Helen Mada Slavinski. Ed was a 1970 graduate of Monument Mountain Regional High School. He was a professional truck driver for various companies which include J. Donovan and Son, AirProducts, and Holland Company for a span of nearly 5 decades. On May 27, 1988, he married the former Karen Angelini at St. Patrick’s Church in West Stockbridge. Ed enjoyed attending engine shows, his yard, birdwatching, and the simple pleasure of being at home. Above all, Ed’s greatest pleasure was spending time with his family.

HANCOCK, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO