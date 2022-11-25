ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Barrington, MA

theberkshireedge.com

Mary Margaret ‘Dolly’ O’Meara, 80, of Lenox

Mary Margaret “Dolly” O’Meara, 80, of Lenox, died Friday, November 11 at Berkshire Medical Center after a brief illness. She was born in Pittsfield on September 10, 1942 to the late Francis and Mary Beaulieu Pelkey. She attended Pittsfield High School and was a 1960 graduate. After high school, she attended Wilfred Academy where she earned her degree in hair dressing.
LENOX, MA
theberkshireedge.com

THEN & NOW: The Trolley in Stockbridge

Over 90 years have passed since the last electric trolley car rumbled on rails from Pittsfield to Great Barrington. At its peak in 1917, the local trolley company—known as the Berkshire Street Railway—was one of the largest in the United States. It operated 170 miles of track that extended from Canaan, Conn. through Berkshire County, and into the neighboring states of Vermont and New York.
STOCKBRIDGE, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Edward Slavinski, 70, of Hancock

Edward Slavinski, 70, of Hancock passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Berkshire Medical Center following a period of declining health. Born in New York City on October 31, 1952, he was the son of the late Edward and Helen Mada Slavinski. Ed was a 1970 graduate of Monument Mountain Regional High School. He was a professional truck driver for various companies which include J. Donovan and Son, AirProducts, and Holland Company for a span of nearly 5 decades. On May 27, 1988, he married the former Karen Angelini at St. Patrick’s Church in West Stockbridge. Ed enjoyed attending engine shows, his yard, birdwatching, and the simple pleasure of being at home. Above all, Ed’s greatest pleasure was spending time with his family.
HANCOCK, MA
94.3 Lite FM

One Of The Oldest New York State Homes Is For Sale South Of Albany

One of the oldest homes in New York State is currently for sale south of Albany. Here's a look inside a 2 million dollar home. This historic home is located at 24 Broadstreet Hollow Road in the Village of Kinderhook New York. The home is located in Columbia County. It's currently on the market for $2,695,000. This historic home has roots back to the American Revolutionary War:
ALBANY, NY
iBerkshires.com

Friends of the Pittsfield Senior Center Seek Volunteers

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Friends of the Senior Center is in need of more volunteers so it can provide more opportunities at the Ralph J. Froio Senior Center. "The Senior Center is a structure that is financed by the city of Pittsfield, but it's the friends that really support all the extra activities that take place in the Senior Center," said Friends' Treasurer Lea Morgan said.
PITTSFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Resident wants others to contact Big Y over laundromat eviction

It has been almost 11 months since the Great Barrington Big Y evicted 80-year-old Karen Faul’s laundromat from the space next to the store, and they still have no tenant. It is a major inconvenience to the town that has left hundreds of people without access to a laundromat. I have just emailed their “Contact Us” page.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
WNYT

Petersburgh house fire rekindles second time after crews leave

Firefighters in Rensselaer County were called back to the scene of a house fire in Petersburgh early Monday morning after the fire rekindled. Fire Chief Mark Murray says the initial call came in around 5:30 p.m. Sunday for the fire at 1351 Route 2. He says people were inside the...
PETERSBURG, NY

