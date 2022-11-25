ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Soccer Briefly Scrubs Emblem From Iran Flag at World Cup

The U.S. Soccer Federation briefly displayed Iran's national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying the move supported protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations' World Cup match Tuesday. Iran's government reacted by accusing America of removing the name of God from its national...
How to Watch Mexico Vs. Saudi Arabia in Group C World Cup Match

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. El Tri is in desperate need of three points on Wednesday. Mexico heads into its final Group C match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on the verge of...
How the USMNT Reached the World Cup Round of 16

The U.S. men's national team has advanced. Faced with a win-or-go-home scenario, the United States toughed out a 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday to reach the 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16. The USMNT entered the third and final group stage matchday in third place behind second-place Iran,...
How to Watch Argentina Vs. Poland in Group C World Cup Match

Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski have squared off on some of soccer’s biggest stages. Between the UEFA Champions League and Ballon d’Or races, Messi and Lewandowski are among the best players of their generation. Now, the two legends will take their competition to the World Cup. Messi and...
Frenkie de Jong Scores First-Ever World Cup Goal

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Frenkie de Jong is the latest star to make his mark in the World Cup. The 25-year-old gave the Netherlands a 2-0 lead against Qatar on Tuesday, netting his first-ever tournament goal.
England Advances to Round of 16, Defeats Wales 3-0 at 2022 World Cup

England is headed to the knockout stage after a convincing 3-0 win over Wales on Tuesday. The Three Lions also captured first place in Group B, securing seven points over the past three games. The first half of England-Wales started slow with the Three Lions possessing the ball a whopping...
Three Takeaways From USMNT's 1-0 Halftime Lead Over Iran

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Forty-five minutes down, another huge 45 to go. The United States men's national team holds a 1-0 lead over Iran in its Group B finale of the 2022 FIFA...
Christian Pulisic Gives USMNT 1-0 Lead Vs. Iran in Group B Finale

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The United States have the lead. Christian Pulisic opened the scoring for the Stars and Stripes in the 38th minute against Iran in their Group B finale on Tuesday.
USA Beats Iran 1-0, Advances to Round of 16 Against Netherlands

The United States are moving on. Thanks to Christian Pulisic's first-half goal, the USMNT edged Iran 1-0 in their Group B finale in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday. Both Iran and the USMNT came out with 4-3-3 starting lineups. It’s been a common setup for the U.S. under Gregg Berhalter, with Carlos Quieroz running it for the second straight World Cup game after opting for a back five against England.
What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for Nov. 30

It was an exciting Tuesday in the World Cup stratosphere as the group stage for Groups A and B came to a flashing finale. England defeated Wales 3-0 with the great work of Phil Foden and Marcus Rashford. The United States followed in a similar fashion, beating Iran 1-0 after a Christian Pulisic goal.
Cody Gakpo Continues Breakout Performance With Goal Vs. Qatar

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Cody Gakpo is a certified World Cup star through three games. The 23-year-old Dutch winger recorded his third goal of the tournament on Tuesday to put the Netherlands up...
Senegal Advances to Round of 16 With 2-1 Victory Over Ecuador

Fair play isn’t going to keep Senegal out of the World Cup knockout stage this time. Four years after being eliminated on a FIFA tiebreaker, the team punched its ticket to the round of 16 in 2022 with a 2-1 victory against Ecuador at Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar. Senegal becomes the first team from Africa to move on in the tournament and fifth overall.
Neymar Set to Miss Brazil's Last Group Game at World Cup

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Brazil will continue to be without Neymar when the Seleçao plays its last Group G match at the 2022 World Cup on Friday, Dec. 2. The star midfielder...
USA Fan Seemingly Removed by Security for Wearing Rainbow Armband

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Fans being removed from the World Cup seems to be a trend this year in Qatar. Before the first whistle blew for the Group B matchup between the United...
Inside David Beckham's Luxurious Hotel Suite for World Cup Visit

“Sir David” has left the building. David Beckham checked out of his luxury hotel in Doha after fans reportedly got wind that he was staying there. Beckham is serving as an ambassador for the World Cup, promoting the tournament and Qatar on the whole. It’s unknown whether he’s still...
Qatar Ends World Cup Debut With Loss to the Netherlands

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. In a tournament full of upsets, the 2022 World Cup was not to be for the host country Qatar. Qatar became the first team to be eliminated from group...
