Read full article on original website
Related
theberkshireedge.com
Where We Are (Part 3): Craig and Gail Elliott, former longtime owners of the Old Egremont Store in North Egremont
Author’s note: I grew up down the road from the store and my family went to “Craig’s” nearly every day of my childhood, to pick up the mail, newspaper, roast beef grinder, milk, candy or a pretzel. This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity and concision.
theberkshireedge.com
BITS & BYTES: Author of ‘Accidental Gangster’ talk; ‘Journey of a Young Filmmaker’; Bidwell House Museum fundraiser; annual Small Works Collection; holiday auction
Pittsfield— On Thursday, December 1 at 6:45 p.m., the Jewish Federation of the Berkshires will host author Harriet Goodman Grayson, author of “Accidental Gangster,” in a talk over Zoom. Accidental Gangster is based on true events—Harriet’s tales of her grandfather Goldy and her great-grandfather’s days of running...
theberkshireedge.com
BITS & BYTES: Winter Birds lecture; Verboten + Carling Berkhout performance; A Christmas Carol one-man show; Jolly Poker Restaurant Walk; Much Ado About Nothing
Stockbridge— On Thursday, December 1 at 6:30 p.m. join Laura Beltran online to discuss winter birds of the Berkshires. Discover some common birds that inhabit the Berkshires in the winter. Participants will learn how to identify the birds, where to find the birds, and what behaviors birds may exhibit during the coldest time of year.
nepm.org
Berkshire County campground boasts unique hydroelectric system and Cold War-era bomb shelters
Andre Rambaud, the owner and operator of Privacy Campground, shows off the hydroelectric turbine and generator that usually power his property. For nearly 50 years, the Privacy Campground in Hancock, Massachusetts, has attracted a loyal following. For more than half that time, it’s been powered almost entirely by a unique hydroelectric system.
One Of The Oldest New York State Homes Is For Sale South Of Albany
One of the oldest homes in New York State is currently for sale south of Albany. Here's a look inside a 2 million dollar home. This historic home is located at 24 Broadstreet Hollow Road in the Village of Kinderhook New York. The home is located in Columbia County. It's currently on the market for $2,695,000. This historic home has roots back to the American Revolutionary War:
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties November 27, 2022 edition
Adrienne N. Lachappelle, Adrienne N. Brodowski and Michael W. Lachappelle to Campbell Drive LLC, 24 Campbell Drive, $300,000. Campagnari Construction LLC, receiver, Agawam Town and Catherine Carrier to Campagnari Construction LLC, 20 Ottawa St., $151,000.
Single-family house in Easthampton sells for $350,000
Gunnar Jonsson bought the property at 49 Clapp Street, Easthampton, from Rt Warnock on Nov. 3, 2022. The $350,000 purchase price works out to $280 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 3.0-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been purchased close by:
theberkshireedge.com
Foundry should ‘suck it up’ and get proper soundproofing
I have been both a year-round resident and professional businessman in West Stockbridge for 40 years. If our local Planning Board hopes to retain its status as an agency focused on the unbiased application of the town laws to any special permit application, it must either:. Reject the Two Harris...
MassLive.com
Condominium in Northampton sells for $100,000
Dac Acquisitions Llc acquired the property at 80 Damon Road, Northampton, from Boylston Street T 370 on Nov. 3, 2022, for $100,000 which works out to $137 per square foot. The property features one bedroom, one bathroom, and an attached garage. Additional units have recently been purchased close by:. An...
A New Sports Craze Soon to Fill Up Space in old Latham Kmart
The old Kmart building on Watervliet Shaker Road in Latham is becoming an entertainment and sports destination. The Scarlet Knife, an upscale restaurant just recently opened and more construction is on the way including a new sports complex. What Sports Complex will Be Moving In?. With the rise of a...
theberkshireedge.com
Joy Robin Dronge, 87, of Stockbridge
Joy Robin Dronge of Stockbridge died on November 6 at age 87, in Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington from pneumonia and complications from cancer. She was surrounded by family and received exceptional care from her doctor and nurses. She was a talented musician, composer, teacher, scholar, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister,...
This Upstate New York Airport Was Deemed USA’s “Most Stressful”
It's one of the most stressful times of year for many reasons, but one being that many are doing a lot of traveling during the upcoming holiday season. Crowded airport terminals, long lines at security, delays and cancellations are coming. Wouldn't it be nice to know what airports you should AVOID during this busy time of year?
theberkshireedge.com
Resident wants others to contact Big Y over laundromat eviction
It has been almost 11 months since the Great Barrington Big Y evicted 80-year-old Karen Faul’s laundromat from the space next to the store, and they still have no tenant. It is a major inconvenience to the town that has left hundreds of people without access to a laundromat. I have just emailed their “Contact Us” page.
nepm.org
Once a haven for people sleeping outside, after fire, Pittsfield library bans loitering
After a fire broke out Nov. 21, the Berkshire Athenaeum, the public library in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, has changed its policy that allowed people to sleep near the building. Previously, the library had been a kind of haven for those without homes who sleep outside. The library entrance is topped by...
This Oscar, Emmy Winning Celebrity Spent His Thanksgiving in Western Massachusetts
The Berkshires of western Massachusetts are a truly magical place that both locals and visitors enjoy. Tucked in the far west corner of Massachusetts, Berkshire County spans the length of the state, bordering Vermont, New York, and Connecticut. The mountains offer stunning views throughout the year, cultural hubs and historic landmarks provide an abundance of shows, exhibitions, and activities, and the culinary landscape is spectacular. It's no surprise that close to three million people visit on an annual basis.
theberkshireedge.com
Mary Margaret ‘Dolly’ O’Meara, 80, of Lenox
Mary Margaret “Dolly” O’Meara, 80, of Lenox, died Friday, November 11 at Berkshire Medical Center after a brief illness. She was born in Pittsfield on September 10, 1942 to the late Francis and Mary Beaulieu Pelkey. She attended Pittsfield High School and was a 1960 graduate. After high school, she attended Wilfred Academy where she earned her degree in hair dressing.
Let it Snow! Ten Snowiest Cities and Towns in Massachusetts
Were just a little over three weeks out from the Christmas holiday and Massachusetts residents are looking at a week of 40 degree plus temperatures. After a crazy hot summer which brought a drough to most Massachusetts communities, residents are still enjoying above average December temperatures. There has been one occasion of measurable snowfall for some western Massachusetts communities, but dry so far for the most part.
Residential drop-off for yard waste in Pittsfield ends December 1
The temporary drop-off period for residential yard waste in Pittsfield at the Casella transfer station ends this Thursday.
WNYT
Firefighters battle major fire in Petersburgh
Several firefighters in Rensselaer County battled a structure fire in the rain throughout the day. This happened in the town of Petersburgh. There is not much information regarding the fire at this time, but the Fire Chief on the scene tells us the fire broke out at the address 1351 New York Highway Two.
theberkshireedge.com
The Foundry special permit application heads to fifth hearing
West Stockbridge — Over the course of four meetings over the past several weeks, the West Stockbridge Planning and Zoning Board has held public hearings over a special permit application by The Foundry. During the series of public hearings, which have lasted altogether a total of more than 11...
Comments / 0