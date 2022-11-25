ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Adams, MA

BITS & BYTES: North Adams Winter Market; RSYP awards scholarship; Shakespeare & Co. ticket presale; Reginald Dwayne Betts poetry reading; Clark Art Institute lecture

By Solange Boucher
theberkshireedge.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theberkshireedge.com

BITS & BYTES: Winter Birds lecture; Verboten + Carling Berkhout performance; A Christmas Carol one-man show; Jolly Poker Restaurant Walk; Much Ado About Nothing

Stockbridge— On Thursday, December 1 at 6:30 p.m. join Laura Beltran online to discuss winter birds of the Berkshires. Discover some common birds that inhabit the Berkshires in the winter. Participants will learn how to identify the birds, where to find the birds, and what behaviors birds may exhibit during the coldest time of year.
STOCKBRIDGE, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Joy Robin Dronge, 87, of Stockbridge

Joy Robin Dronge of Stockbridge died on November 6 at age 87, in Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington from pneumonia and complications from cancer. She was surrounded by family and received exceptional care from her doctor and nurses. She was a talented musician, composer, teacher, scholar, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister,...
STOCKBRIDGE, MA
theberkshireedge.com

BUSINESS BRIEFS: Croquet Hall of Fame; Berkshire Bounty Grant; Berkshire Money Management New Staff; Anti-Human Trafficking Grant; Low Cost Spay and Neuter; New BCC Associate Degree; Tableaux Wealth New Staff

Lenox— On November 18, 2022 the Croquet Foundation of America inducted David R. Ekstrom into its esteemed US Croquet Hall of Fame honoring his lengthy years of support and achievements in the sport of croquet. David Ekstrom has served as President of the Lenox Croquet Club off and on...
PITTSFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Edward Slavinski, 70, of Hancock

Edward Slavinski, 70, of Hancock passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Berkshire Medical Center following a period of declining health. Born in New York City on October 31, 1952, he was the son of the late Edward and Helen Mada Slavinski. Ed was a 1970 graduate of Monument Mountain Regional High School. He was a professional truck driver for various companies which include J. Donovan and Son, AirProducts, and Holland Company for a span of nearly 5 decades. On May 27, 1988, he married the former Karen Angelini at St. Patrick’s Church in West Stockbridge. Ed enjoyed attending engine shows, his yard, birdwatching, and the simple pleasure of being at home. Above all, Ed’s greatest pleasure was spending time with his family.
HANCOCK, MA
theberkshireedge.com

BUSINESS MONDAY: Volunteers in Medicine-Berkshires Inc.

To understand how Volunteers in Medicine-Berkshires, Inc. (VIM) came into being, you need to talk to Art Peisner, a retired executive and management consultant who was there in the early days before the clinic opened and has served as VIM board chair since 2007. He traces VIM’s origins back to two couples (one couple were both physicians) who had recently retired and relocated to the Berkshires—and a New Year’s Eve dinner conversation that began with the casual question, “Have you found a doctor up here?” and morphed into the more puzzling question, “If we’re finding it this hard to find a doctor, what about people who don’t have insurance?”
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Foundry should ‘suck it up’ and get proper soundproofing

I have been both a year-round resident and professional businessman in West Stockbridge for 40 years. If our local Planning Board hopes to retain its status as an agency focused on the unbiased application of the town laws to any special permit application, it must either:. Reject the Two Harris...
WEST STOCKBRIDGE, MA
theberkshireedge.com

THEN & NOW: The Trolley in Stockbridge

Over 90 years have passed since the last electric trolley car rumbled on rails from Pittsfield to Great Barrington. At its peak in 1917, the local trolley company—known as the Berkshire Street Railway—was one of the largest in the United States. It operated 170 miles of track that extended from Canaan, Conn. through Berkshire County, and into the neighboring states of Vermont and New York.
STOCKBRIDGE, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Resident wants others to contact Big Y over laundromat eviction

It has been almost 11 months since the Great Barrington Big Y evicted 80-year-old Karen Faul’s laundromat from the space next to the store, and they still have no tenant. It is a major inconvenience to the town that has left hundreds of people without access to a laundromat. I have just emailed their “Contact Us” page.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
theberkshireedge.com

The Foundry special permit application heads to fifth hearing

West Stockbridge — Over the course of four meetings over the past several weeks, the West Stockbridge Planning and Zoning Board has held public hearings over a special permit application by The Foundry. During the series of public hearings, which have lasted altogether a total of more than 11...
WEST STOCKBRIDGE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy