Wyatt Ranches treats senior citizens to lunch
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuesday afternoon, Wyatt Ranches out near Agua Dulce sponsored the second annual lunch bringing senior citizens across Duval County together for the holidays. About 80 senior citizens at retirement communities in Conception and Benavidez got to make a whole day trip. They were even brought...
Island University students donate their time for Giving Tuesday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For Giving Tuesday, some volunteers from the Island University spent their day in the hay. The horses over at the Glenoak Therapeutic Riding Center were having a spa day as they prepared for the show. Those lucky horses deserve the pampering -- because their day job is giving therapeutic rides to those with emotional and physical disabilities.
Salvation Army of the Coastal Bend says residents can still donate digitally
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Salvation Army of the Coastal Bend wants to remind residents that there is more than one way to give. Not many people carry around cash or change anymore, which is why the organization has started putting QR codes on their red kettles. The codes take the user directly to their website where residents can donate.
Time to 'Share Your Christmas!' What's new, how to give and who benefits
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For the 35th year in a row, the Share Your Christmas food drive is back to fill the bellies and hearts of those in need. Executive Director of the Coastal Bend Food Bank Bea Hanson joined us live to share all the details of this year's momentous Share Your Christmas food drive as they introduce the new online donation feature on their website.
Coastal Bend kicks off holiday season with the annual HEB Christmas Tree lighting
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Christmas season kicked off in the Coastal Bend with the official lighting of the HEB Christmas tree ceremony. Hundreds of ornaments, lights, and other decorations came together as well as a large crowd of people in attendance to watch the tree light up the park. The special holiday event has been going on for over 30 years.
31st Annual Safe + Sober to raise awareness of holiday drunk driving
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Drunk driving never takes the backseat – especially during the holidays. Kalynn Bennet of the Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse joined us live to discuss how their 31st Annual Safe + Sober luncheon will address holiday drunk driving and how to avoid it.
Vendors boost holiday income while shoppers find one-of-a-kind gifts at Peppermint Lane Holiday Market
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Downtown Corpus Christi was packed with local vendors and food for the Peppermint Lane Holiday Market. Businesses all over have felt the effects of inflation. That's why Peppermint Lane invited as many businesses as they could to boost their income before the holidays. The co-business...
Fire engulfs trailer home in Flour Bluff on Monday morning
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi fire crews spent the morning putting out a trailer fire in Flour Bluff on Monday. Flames could be seen coming from the front of a trailer home on the 2900 block of Islander Dr. just after 10:30 a.m. This is a developing story...
Port Aransas hosts annual Turkey Tot Trot
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A turkey trot that started off small -- is now a big success in Port Aransas. All the trotting happened over at the Pamila Resort and Golf Community. There was more than walking and running. Residents who attended got to witness live music, games, raffles and fun for the whole family. There was even turkey bowling.
Support Corpus Christi business owners with 'Shop Small Crawl' this Small Business Saturday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thanksgiving is over and it is officially Christmas season. As of Friday, you have about 29 days left to shop and 3NEWS wants you to think small. Small Business Saturday is your chance to support the business owners who are also your neighbors, who put their heart and soul into their work and help the local economy thrive.
Two rescued from fire on Cloyde St.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two people were rescued from a house fire early this morning on Cloyde St. Crews with the Corpus Christi Fire Department responded to the fire around 1:30 a.m. on Cloyde St. and Tracy Ave. near Crosstown Expressway. We do not know the condition of those...
South Texas barrel racing contender Sissy Winn in Las Vegas for major competition
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local hometown favorite has her sights set on her very first 'wrangler' national finals. Sissy Winn is from the Chapman Ranch and told 3NEWS that she is thankful for the unyielding support from Corpus Christi residents. "Hi everyone Sissy Winn here, we made it...
CCFD put out large brush fire near Walmart, Padre Motel in Flour Bluff
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department and ESD #2 responded to a brush fire between the Padre Motel and Walmart in Flour Bluff late Monday night. According to a social media post from ESD#2, the brush fire was also the site of a homeless camp. Details...
PHOTOS: Coastal Bend celebrates Thanksgiving
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3NEWS wishes you all a very Happy Thanksgiving!. Take a look at how the Coastal Bend celebrated their Thanksgiving with the ones they are grateful for. "Thanksgiving is a time of togetherness and gratitude." Nigel Hamilton. Thanksgiving in the Coastal Bend. More from 3News on...
Less, pricier options: Impact of inflation on South Texas Christmas tree sales
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With Thanksgiving behind us, it is finally time to decorate that long awaited Christmas tree. Holiday Hills Christmas Trees on McArdle Road have been selling beautiful trees to the Coastal Bend for 34 years. They deliver their trees here all the way from Portland, Oregon.
Holiday cards available to purchase for a good cause
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Driscoll Children's Hospital is giving the community a chance to give back and make a difference this holiday season. Now is your time to buy holiday cards for a good cause. The earnings will go towards the Marcia K. Wilcox Scholarship which helps Driscoll cancer patients attend college.
Surviving Harbor Bridge crash victim files lawsuit against Flatiron/Dragados, Railroad eatery, Palacios
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The surviving victim of the fatal three-vehicle crash on the Harbor Bridge on Nov. 2 has filed a lawsuit against Railroad Seafood & Brewing, Flatiron/Dragados, LLC. and Roxanne Palacios. Palacios is the wrong-way driver currently charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter and one count...
Businesses to thrive in new London Square Plaza
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The London Square Plaza is now open after less than a year of construction. The project's developers, James and Megan Maddalone held an opening ceremony to welcome the Coastal Bend. They're excited to see what the shopping center will bring to the London community in Corpus Christi.
Robert Vela Jr. becomes new president of Texas A&M University-Kingsville
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuesday was a huge day for the Texas A&M University-Kingsville Javelinas as they held the inauguration for their new president. 3NEWS' Rudy Trevino had the honor of emceeing the event as Robert Vela Jr. was welcomed as the institution's new president. Vela was conferred the...
Harbor Playhouse to put on A Christmas Carol: The Musical
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Even more popular Christmas traditions are back in the Coastal Bend. A Christmas Carol: The Musical opened up at the Harbor Playhouse Friday night. The beloved show will reportedly have new twists and turns to make the show different and better than the last. Director...
