Corpus Christi, TX

KIII 3News

Wyatt Ranches treats senior citizens to lunch

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuesday afternoon, Wyatt Ranches out near Agua Dulce sponsored the second annual lunch bringing senior citizens across Duval County together for the holidays. About 80 senior citizens at retirement communities in Conception and Benavidez got to make a whole day trip. They were even brought...
DUVAL COUNTY, TX
KIII 3News

Island University students donate their time for Giving Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For Giving Tuesday, some volunteers from the Island University spent their day in the hay. The horses over at the Glenoak Therapeutic Riding Center were having a spa day as they prepared for the show. Those lucky horses deserve the pampering -- because their day job is giving therapeutic rides to those with emotional and physical disabilities.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Port Aransas hosts annual Turkey Tot Trot

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A turkey trot that started off small -- is now a big success in Port Aransas. All the trotting happened over at the Pamila Resort and Golf Community. There was more than walking and running. Residents who attended got to witness live music, games, raffles and fun for the whole family. There was even turkey bowling.
PORT ARANSAS, TX
KIII 3News

Two rescued from fire on Cloyde St.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two people were rescued from a house fire early this morning on Cloyde St. Crews with the Corpus Christi Fire Department responded to the fire around 1:30 a.m. on Cloyde St. and Tracy Ave. near Crosstown Expressway. We do not know the condition of those...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

PHOTOS: Coastal Bend celebrates Thanksgiving

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3NEWS wishes you all a very Happy Thanksgiving!. Take a look at how the Coastal Bend celebrated their Thanksgiving with the ones they are grateful for. "Thanksgiving is a time of togetherness and gratitude." Nigel Hamilton. Thanksgiving in the Coastal Bend. More from 3News on...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Holiday cards available to purchase for a good cause

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Driscoll Children's Hospital is giving the community a chance to give back and make a difference this holiday season. Now is your time to buy holiday cards for a good cause. The earnings will go towards the Marcia K. Wilcox Scholarship which helps Driscoll cancer patients attend college.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Businesses to thrive in new London Square Plaza

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The London Square Plaza is now open after less than a year of construction. The project's developers, James and Megan Maddalone held an opening ceremony to welcome the Coastal Bend. They're excited to see what the shopping center will bring to the London community in Corpus Christi.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
