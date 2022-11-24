ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

CBS47 Sidelines Week 15 (11/25/22)

Liberty beats Memorial to win the Division I section championship, Lemoore beats Central Valley Christian to win the Division II section championship and Kennedy beats Sunnyside to win the Division III section championship. Shafter beats Caruthers to win the Division IV section championship and Mendota beats Hanford West to win the Division VI section championship. […]
LEMOORE, CA
humboldtsports.com

Local MMA fighter crowned CAMO state champion

Dupree Stewart of the Institute of Combat in Arcata has become the first local fighter to win a California Amateur Mixed Martial Arts Organization state championship after a big win at Visalia last week. Stewart improved to 5-0 in the cage with a third-round submission of Shane Christie in a...
ARCATA, CA
GV Wire

Here’s Where You Can Buy Gas for $3.49 a Gallon in Fresno

Gas has dropped to less than $4 a gallon in Fresno at a handful of locations, including the Valero on East Belmont Avenue, where regular sold for $3.49 Monday morning. The drop in local gas prices mirrors a nationwide trend. “The national average pump price for a gallon of gas...
FRESNO, CA
csufresno.edu

Family seeking justice for Fresno State student killed in hit-and-run one year ago

One year after a Fresno State criminology major was killed in a hit-and-run accident on Highway 180, a police report confirmed the student was not drunk at the wheel. Devan Elayda’s death on Nov. 27, 2021, was covered by local and national news publications due to her popularity on social media. She was a popular online influencer for fashion, with a prominent fan base on TikTok and Instagram.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Man on the run, wanted for attempted murder in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department is turning to the community for help in finding a man accused of attempted murder. Jose Luis Huitron, police say is a known gang member who was released from prison back in June of this year but has not checked in with parole since that day.
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Drivers Cited, Vehicles Impounded Following Illegal Street Racing In Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ) — Several drivers were cited and had their vehicles impounded Saturday night after police say they were caught driving recklessly and partaking in illegal street racing in Fresno. According to the Fresno Police Department, officers were called around 11 p.m. after learning that several drivers were...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: 1 injured in hit-and-run rollover in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person was injured following a hit-and-run collision on the Highway 41 and Highway 180 connector in Fresno on Friday. According to the California Highway Patrol, the hit-and-run rollover crash took place around 12:20 p.m. on the road connecting the two freeways in Fresno. Officers say the person inside the vehicle […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Visalia DUI crash sends kids to hospital, CHP says

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A four-car collision Friday night involving a DUI driver left drivers and their child passengers with moderate to major injuries in Visalia, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP says they responded to a multi-vehicle crash around 11:00 p.m. on State Route 198 and State Route 65. Upon investigation, officials determined […]
VISALIA, CA
sjvsun.com

New survey names iconic Valley eatery as one of America’s top restaurants of 2022. Here’s how they stacked up.

A force in the San Joaquin Valley’s culinary industry is among America’s hardest-charging and highest-grossing restaurants, according to a national survey of independent non-chain restaurants. Following a pandemic hiatus, Restaurant Business, a restaurant trade publication, released its Top 100 Independents list, a ranking of the top independent eateries...
COALINGA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Boy threatened mom with gun in Dinuba, police say

DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 15-year-old boy was detained in Dinuba Friday morning after police say he threatened his mother with a firearm and told her he would shoot her and himself if the law enforcement arrived, according to the Dinuba Police Department. Officers say they were called around 11:40 a.m. by the boy’s mother […]
DINUBA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Armed man shot and killed by police in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An armed man was shot and killed by Madera Police Saturday night, according to the Madera Police Department. Police say around 8:30 p.m. they responded to a call regarding a man in possession of a gun acting erratically near Ellis and Merced streets. When officers arrived, they said they attempted to […]
MADERA, CA
clovisroundup.com

Old Town Coffee Group: The coffee is hot, the advise lukewarm

17TH NOVEMBER 2022- You’ve probably seen a group of friendly folks, in Old Town Clovis at the corner of 4th Street and Pollasky Avenue sitting along the sidewalk in folding chairs. They can be heard greeting each other with a “Hey how are you? I missed you!” or chatting...
CLOVIS, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Family of Lawrence 'Hoss' Harrison opposes killer's parole

One local woman is spending her holiday season asking the community for help to keep her grandfather’s killer in prison. Cynthia Craddock Biletnikoff hopes to collect letters and signatures in an effort to let authorities know that the Hanford community is opposed to the parole of the man who killed her great-grandfather, Lawrence “Hoss” Harrison, in 1992.
HANFORD, CA
247Sports

247Sports

62K+
Followers
400K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy