She Sent Her Little Girls To Live Safely With Her Sister. Their Aunt Forced Them To Commit Murder Instead.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFresno, CA
Witness can't identify silent hovering object over Fresno skiesRoger MarshFresno, CA
We hit Tahoe Joe’s Monday night and it was a hitMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Top Quotes from Fresno State's 30-0 Senior Night win
Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford, quarterback Jake Haener and wide receiver Nikko Remigio react to the Bulldogs' 30-0 Senior Night win over Wyoming.
Lemoore, Mendota find out matchups for state regional bowl games
(KSEE/KGPE) – On Friday night, the Lemoore Tigers and the Mendota Aztecs were two of six teams in the Central Section to win championships in high school football. Both teams held up their winners plaques for their respective divisions, celebrated their victories and, as of Sunday afternoon, were back to work preparing for their state […]
CBS47 Sidelines Week 15 (11/25/22)
Liberty beats Memorial to win the Division I section championship, Lemoore beats Central Valley Christian to win the Division II section championship and Kennedy beats Sunnyside to win the Division III section championship. Shafter beats Caruthers to win the Division IV section championship and Mendota beats Hanford West to win the Division VI section championship. […]
humboldtsports.com
Local MMA fighter crowned CAMO state champion
Dupree Stewart of the Institute of Combat in Arcata has become the first local fighter to win a California Amateur Mixed Martial Arts Organization state championship after a big win at Visalia last week. Stewart improved to 5-0 in the cage with a third-round submission of Shane Christie in a...
GV Wire
Here’s Where You Can Buy Gas for $3.49 a Gallon in Fresno
Gas has dropped to less than $4 a gallon in Fresno at a handful of locations, including the Valero on East Belmont Avenue, where regular sold for $3.49 Monday morning. The drop in local gas prices mirrors a nationwide trend. “The national average pump price for a gallon of gas...
csufresno.edu
Family seeking justice for Fresno State student killed in hit-and-run one year ago
One year after a Fresno State criminology major was killed in a hit-and-run accident on Highway 180, a police report confirmed the student was not drunk at the wheel. Devan Elayda’s death on Nov. 27, 2021, was covered by local and national news publications due to her popularity on social media. She was a popular online influencer for fashion, with a prominent fan base on TikTok and Instagram.
Jack’s Gas in Orosi selling for $2.99/gallon through the weekend
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Can you remember the last time you saw gas selling for $2.99/gallon in California? Well, on Thanksgiving, the Sinclair gas station and Jack’s Liquor on Road 128 in Orosi made a special deal for customers to celebrate the season of giving. One customer, Maya, said she and her whole family […]
Package theft is rising in the Central Valley, here is how to avoid it
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – If you haven’t fallen victim yourself, you’ve probably seen surveillance videos of porch pirates snatching up packages delivered to peoples’ homes. According to the Package Theft report, theft of packages has grown 23% over the past 12 months. In a list of ten metro areas with the most package theft, Fresno […]
KMPH.com
Man on the run, wanted for attempted murder in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department is turning to the community for help in finding a man accused of attempted murder. Jose Luis Huitron, police say is a known gang member who was released from prison back in June of this year but has not checked in with parole since that day.
KMJ
Drivers Cited, Vehicles Impounded Following Illegal Street Racing In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ) — Several drivers were cited and had their vehicles impounded Saturday night after police say they were caught driving recklessly and partaking in illegal street racing in Fresno. According to the Fresno Police Department, officers were called around 11 p.m. after learning that several drivers were...
Local gas station owner slashes prices across all his locations
A local gas station owner has slashed his location's gas prices to help people fill up and save on costs this Holiday.
CHP: 1 injured in hit-and-run rollover in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person was injured following a hit-and-run collision on the Highway 41 and Highway 180 connector in Fresno on Friday. According to the California Highway Patrol, the hit-and-run rollover crash took place around 12:20 p.m. on the road connecting the two freeways in Fresno. Officers say the person inside the vehicle […]
AOL Corp
Sale closed in Visalia, Tulare, Tulare County: $737,500 for a single-family residence
The spacious property located in the 5900 block of West Modoc Avenue in Visalia, Tulare, Tulare County was sold on Nov. 16, 2022. The $737,500 purchase price works out to $250 per square foot. The house built in 2006 has an interior space of 2,950 square feet. The house is situated on a 0.3-acre lot.
Fresno Police identify man who was stabbed to death in North West Fresno
Fresno Police have identified a 60-year-old man who was stabbed for an unknown reason at his apartment complex.
Visalia DUI crash sends kids to hospital, CHP says
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A four-car collision Friday night involving a DUI driver left drivers and their child passengers with moderate to major injuries in Visalia, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP says they responded to a multi-vehicle crash around 11:00 p.m. on State Route 198 and State Route 65. Upon investigation, officials determined […]
sjvsun.com
New survey names iconic Valley eatery as one of America’s top restaurants of 2022. Here’s how they stacked up.
A force in the San Joaquin Valley’s culinary industry is among America’s hardest-charging and highest-grossing restaurants, according to a national survey of independent non-chain restaurants. Following a pandemic hiatus, Restaurant Business, a restaurant trade publication, released its Top 100 Independents list, a ranking of the top independent eateries...
Boy threatened mom with gun in Dinuba, police say
DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 15-year-old boy was detained in Dinuba Friday morning after police say he threatened his mother with a firearm and told her he would shoot her and himself if the law enforcement arrived, according to the Dinuba Police Department. Officers say they were called around 11:40 a.m. by the boy’s mother […]
Armed man shot and killed by police in Madera
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An armed man was shot and killed by Madera Police Saturday night, according to the Madera Police Department. Police say around 8:30 p.m. they responded to a call regarding a man in possession of a gun acting erratically near Ellis and Merced streets. When officers arrived, they said they attempted to […]
clovisroundup.com
Old Town Coffee Group: The coffee is hot, the advise lukewarm
17TH NOVEMBER 2022- You’ve probably seen a group of friendly folks, in Old Town Clovis at the corner of 4th Street and Pollasky Avenue sitting along the sidewalk in folding chairs. They can be heard greeting each other with a “Hey how are you? I missed you!” or chatting...
Hanford Sentinel
Family of Lawrence 'Hoss' Harrison opposes killer's parole
One local woman is spending her holiday season asking the community for help to keep her grandfather’s killer in prison. Cynthia Craddock Biletnikoff hopes to collect letters and signatures in an effort to let authorities know that the Hanford community is opposed to the parole of the man who killed her great-grandfather, Lawrence “Hoss” Harrison, in 1992.
