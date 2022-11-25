Read full article on original website
Santa will make appearances throughout Nodaway County
After the Maryville Christmas Parade, Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit with children at the Pocket Park shelter, Main and Third Streets, Friday, December 2. South Nodaway PTO Santa visit at the old MoDOT Building with arrival at 3:30 pm, Sunday, December 4. Freewill donation soups, including chili and chicken and noodles with cinnamon rolls. There will be a children’s table with fun activities.
November 28 has a variety of activities in Downtown Maryville
Makers’ Monday and the lighting of Maryville’s downtown will usher in the Christmas spirit on Monday, November 28. The event will begin at 4 to 7 pm, with several pop-up shops of local home-based businesses offering their wares and services in the Northside Mall, Meyer Automotive and A Step Ahead Dance Studio. Then at 5:45, Nodaway Chorale will perform on the Courthouse lawn and the Courthouse Christmas lighting will be turned on at 6 pm. Santa will arrive in the Maryville Pocket Park, Third and Main plus carriage rides will be offered during the evening, and the Grinch will be announced.
Nodaway County wreck injures 2
(Maryville) -- Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Nodaway County Monday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 2000 Ford Expedition driven by 41-year-old Sarah Germann of Council Bluffs and a 2014 Toyota Hylander driven by 25-year-old Leetta Yoder of Maryville were northbound on Highway 71 5 miles northwest of Maryville when Yoder's vehicle slowed and stopped in the northbound lane to allow traffic to pass and make a left turn. Despite attempts to slow down, Germann's vehicle rear-ended Yoder's vehicle. Germann's vehicle came to rest in the northbound lane of 71, while Yoder's vehicle crossed the center lane and traveled off the west side of the highway before coming to rest facing west with its wheels off the roadway.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 4 arrests over the weekend of Friday, November 25, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports several arrests over the weekend. Twenty-five-year-old David McGary of Maryville was arrested early Saturday morning in Nodaway County. He was accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and was transported to the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department on a 12-hour hold. Twenty-five-year-old Decotas Powell of...
Regional mental health board appoints leadership positions
The Northwest Missouri Cooperative Mental Health Board of Trustees decided on leadership positions at their November 17 meeting. The positions are Anglea Brook, chair, Holt County; Judy Hood, vice-chair, Holt County; Sarah Marsh, secretary, Nodaway County and Julia Schmitz, treasurer, Nodaway County. Other activities of the gathering will be in...
Taylor County drug bust nets 2 arrests
(Lenox) -- Two suspects faces charges following a search warrant in Lenox Monday. The Taylor County Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old Antonio Munoz and Jonathan Junez both of Lenox were arrested after a search warrant was executed in the 500 block of West Ohio Street for controlled substance violations. Authorities say Munoz was arrested for an active Taylor County warrant for a domestic abuse charge and additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver -- more than five grams of methamphetamine -- and felon in possession of a firearm. Meanwhile, the Sheriff's Office says Junez was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver -- more than five grams of methamphetamine.
Two women arrested after search warrant yields drug discovery
ROBINSON, Kan. (WIBW) - Two women were arrested after a search warrant yielded the discovery of drugs in a Robinson home. The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Sunday, Nov. 13, deputies served a search warrant at 415 Goldengate Rd. in Robinson. Officials noted that the search warrant...
More postseason awards handed out for local athletes
More athletes from Nodaway County have been given post-season awards. The Maryville Spoofhound Soccer Team had several players receive MEC All-Conference honors. Juniors Jaxson Staples, Kason Teale, Boyd Gallaher and Senior Truett Haer were named to the first team. Seniors Marcus Henggeler and Quinn Pettlon were named to the second team, and Senior Gabe Baldwin, Junior Lane Hazen and Freshman Tuan Jacobson received honorable mention honors.
