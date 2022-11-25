Lo-fi jungle singer and songwriter, Nia Archives, has been nominated for the 2023 BRITs Rising Star Award. The BRITS is undoubtedly, the UK’s most prestigious music award ceremony, and the Rising Star award is open to British artists who have not yet received an Official Album Charts Top 20 or achieved more than one Top 20 in the Official Singles Chart. Previous winners of the award have been the likes of Adele, Florence + The Machine, Sam Fender, and Celeste, and the winner is chosen by an invited panel of music industry experts and insiders.

14 HOURS AGO