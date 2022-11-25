Read full article on original website
Doja Cat Teases New Album: “I Have a Project That’s Going to Be Quite Consistent”
As fans excitedly await the next LP from Doja Cat, the pop artist has subtly begun the process of leaving breadcrumbs of what’s to come on her forthcoming project. In a new interview with Dazed, Doja spoke about her musical inspirations as of late, the songs she’s been sitting on and her plan to eventually put out another full-length album.
Drake Talks ‘Her Loss’ Being the Final Installment of an Album Trilogy
In a resurfaced interview, Drake has officially confirmed that his 21 Savage collaboration LP Her Loss is the final installment of an album trilogy that also consists of Certified Lover Boy and Honestly, Nevermind. “We got CLB, Certified Lover Boy, that was like the, you know, ‘I’m trying my best...
Future Drops "712PM" Music Video Directed by Travis Scott
Future has dropped the new music video for his opening track off of his latest I Never Liked You album. Future shares the visuals for “712PM” which is directed by Travis Scott. The new music video comes after the Future dropped other visuals for “Massaging Me” and “I’M DAT N****.”
Kendrick Lamar, Rosalía and More To Headline 2023 Primavera Sound Festivals
Primavera Sound has unveiled its 2023 lineups for two forthcoming festivals in Spain; the first will take place in Barcelona from May 31 to June 3, and the second is scheduled in Madrid from June 7 to June 10. Blur, Kendrick Lamar, Depeche Mode, Rosalía, Halsey and Calvin Harris will...
Pusha T Calls Ye's Controversial Comments "Disappointing"
Pusha T has opened up about Kanye West‘s recent controversial comments, stating that despite the fact that they have been good friends and frequent collaborators, he still finds the whole ordeal disheartening. “It’s definitely affected me. It’s been disappointing,” the It‘s Almost Dry rapper told the Los Angeles Times....
Morgan Freeman Narrates Metro Boomin’s ‘Heroes & Villains’ Album Short Film
Leading up to the premiere of his sophomore solo LP Heroes & Villains, Metro Boomin is ramping up for the release, four years in the making, with a short film. Named after the album, the film opens with a comic book-inspired introduction, narrated by none other than Morgan Freeman, who previously collaborated with Metro and 21 Savage on their 2020 album Savage Mode II. Freeman sets the scene in the fictional Metropolis, describing the city as “on the brink of chaos.”
James Gunn Confirms DCEU Will Be Connected Across Animation, Film and TV Projects
In recent interactions with fans on Twitter, DCEU‘s newly appointed co-CEO James Gunn has shared with fans his plans for the future. According to CBR, when Gunn was answering fan questions on Twitter, he addressed how future DC projects across various mediums including animation, film and TV, will be connected in some way. The news comes at time when Warner Bros. Discovery is in the midst of reshaping their strategic plan, taking successful learnings from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
KOHH's Label Dogs Joins Bad Boy for Capsule Collection
While 2021 saw Japanese musician KOHH‘s retirement, the multifaceted artist continues to deliver creatively in the form of his label Dogs. The brand’s latest venture includes a collaboration with old-school lifestyle company Bad Boy. Teaming up on a range of co-branded apparel, the duo now sees its gray iterations launch exclusively via HBX.
Rising D&B Star Nia Archives Has Been Shortlisted for the 2023 BRITs Rising Star Award
Lo-fi jungle singer and songwriter, Nia Archives, has been nominated for the 2023 BRITs Rising Star Award. The BRITS is undoubtedly, the UK’s most prestigious music award ceremony, and the Rising Star award is open to British artists who have not yet received an Official Album Charts Top 20 or achieved more than one Top 20 in the Official Singles Chart. Previous winners of the award have been the likes of Adele, Florence + The Machine, Sam Fender, and Celeste, and the winner is chosen by an invited panel of music industry experts and insiders.
Here’s What Went Down at Sole Superior 2022
Sneakerheads in Singapore rejoiced as the country’s OG sneaker convention Sole Superior returned for its ninth edition on November 26 after a two-year break. Held at the Berlin-inspired underground club Drip in the heart of Orchard Road, the event once again brought sneaker and streetwear enthusiasts together to celebrate the culture they cherish.
Drake Dedicates His Nike Air Force 1 "Certified Lover Boy" To His Mom and Their Favorite Book
As Drake‘s Air Force 1 “Certified Lover Boy” preps for its supposed December release date, the rapper took a moment to dedicate the shoe to a very special woman in his life: his mom, Sandi Graham. Taking to Instagram to share the dedication, The Boy uploaded photos...
Bang & Olufsen Celebrates Beoplay A9's 10th Anniversary With Ferrari Sheppard Collaboration
Any audiophile knows that a good speaker makes the home a sensory musical experience, and often leading the pack on both quality and design fronts is the luxury Danish brand, Bang & Olufsen. Today, in celebration of the Beoplay A9‘s 10th anniversary, Bang & Olufsen reveals its collaboration with the vinyl lifestyle curator 12on12 and the multidisciplinary abstract artist Ferrari Sheppard, enlisting the latter to create a unique cover for B&O’s iconic home speaker — featuring his 2021 piece My Name is Sarah.
Marvel Producer Nate Moore Confirms Namor Will Not Receive Solo Film
Since the release of Marvel sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, fans have voiced wanting to see Tenoch Huerta’s character, Namor, the Sub-Mariner, receive its own franchise. Executive producer Nate Moore recently confirmed to The Wrap that Namor will not be receiving a solo film anytime soon since Universal does...
RAW EMOTIONS Delivers Its Christmas Range
Following its Halloween Spooky Cat release, RAW EMOTIONS has now returned with its Christmas range. The Hong Kong label has reimagined its signature full wool woven Mascot Tiger rug in “Brownie” and “Forest Green.”. The homage is a faithful representation of splayed tiger rugs tied to both...
WP Store Marks 40 Years of Archival Fashion with Collaborative Barbour Collection
Continuing its look back at 40 years of homegrown fashion archiving, Bologna-based WP Lavori in Corso highlights its long-standing connection with Barbour through a new capsule collection. The three-piece range – co-designed by menswear director Ian Bergin – aligns with pivotal moments in its relationship with the brand, and are closely recounted in WP Store’s ongoing interview series.
Futura and Avant Arte Cast Pointman in Pristine Carrara Marble
‘MARBLEANGELO’ is an edition of 30 and will release on December 19. Pointman, Pointman, Pointman. Over the years, Futura‘s signature character has teleported from one medium to the next, always reflecting the American artist’s penchant for science fiction and his ambition to be “out in front of the group.”
Elon Musk Says New Twitter User Signups Are at “All Time High”
Amid speculation that users will flee Twitter due to Musk’s takeover, the newly-minted company CEO has reported that “new user signups [are] at an all time high.” Musk shared a slide desk on Saturday evening, reporting on Twitter’s progress since he’s taken the reins. According...
Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp Return in Netflix’s ‘That ’70s Show’ Sequel Series
Netflix has released a teaser for That ’90s Show, a sequel to the hit sitcom, That ’70s Show, which ran on Fox for eight seasons between 1998 and 2006. The reboot sees the series’ original cast members, Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, return in their well-loved roles of Red Forman and Kitty Forman, respectively.
Antonio Banderas Thinks Tom Holland Could Be the Next Zorro
Antonio Banderas revealed that he has faith in Tom Holland as the next Zorro if the opportunity for him “to pass the torch” ever arose. Speaking to ComicBook, the actor explained that the acting style of Holland — who he did Uncharted with — is ” so energetic and fun,” adding, “He’s got this spark, too. Why not?”
Pretty Boy Is the Sweeter Side to London's Emerging Streetwear Boom
From PICANTE to A1 Denim, London is a melting pot for new streetwear labels fit for nationwide domination, and Pretty Boy is the latest brand to want a slice of the action. Headed up by Emerson Stevenson-Lake and John Aquino, Pretty Boy has all the ingredients to make it a successful street-centric player: a crystal clear logo graphic, foolproof cuts and colors, and followers in the thousands only after a few months implying people are already cottoning on to the new name.
