Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Royal Credit Union bank robbery in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Twin Cities Winter Storm Evening UpdateLimitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Related
NECN
Patriots Team Plane Flies UVA Football Players to Teammates' Funerals
Patriots team plane flies UVA football players to teammates' funerals originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. With no need to travel for a game this weekend, the New England Patriots' team plane was used for a good cause. University of Virginia football players and staff were able to use the...
NECN
Will David Andrews Really Play Against the Bills Thursday?
Will David Andrews really play vs. Bills? Patriots OL plans on it originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. David Andrews suffered a serious thigh injury in Week 11 that some believed would sideline him for most if not all of the regular season. But the New England Patriots center doesn't...
NECN
How Week 13 Game Vs. Bills Impacts Patriots' Chances of Making Playoffs
How Week 13 game vs. Bills impacts Patriots' chances of making playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Week 12 of the NFL season was not a good couple of days for the New England Patriots on several levels. For starters, the Patriots defense and special teams did not play...
NECN
Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Gives Devin McCourty Special Gift Before 200th Game
Robert Kraft gives Devin McCourty special gift before 200th career game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty will reach a historic milestone Thursday night when his team hosts the Buffalo Bills for a Week 13 game at Gillette Stadium. McCourty will play in his...
NECN
Jacoby Brissett Quotes Tom Brady After Browns' Historic Win Over Bucs
Jacoby Brissett quotes Tom Brady after historic win over ex-teammate originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Leave it to Jacoby Brissett to pull a Tom Brady against Tom Brady. The Cleveland Browns trailed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by seven points with two minutes remaining in regulation Sunday when Brissett capped...
NECN
Aaron Rodgers Ahead of Bears Game: ‘I Plan on Playing This Week'
Aaron Rodgers: 'I plan on playing this week' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Sunday night against the Eagles, Aaron Rodgers was troubled by an injury to his ribs. On Tuesday, he joined the Pat McAfee show to share encouraging news about his status about Sunday's Bears-Packers game at Soldier Field.
Reports: Trent Dilfer to become next head coach at UAB
(KSEE/KGPE) – Multiple media outlets are reporting that Trent Dilfer will be the next head football coach at UAB, the University of Alabama at Birmingham. UAB is currently a member of Conference USA, but is moving to the American Athletic Conference next summer. Trent Dilfer is a former NFL quarterback, a veteran of 13 seasons […]
Bruins extend NHL-record season-opening home win streak
BOSTON (AP) — Taylor Hall scored twice and the Boston Bruins extended their NHL-record streak of home victories to open a season to 13 games with a 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night. Backup goalie Jeremy Swayman made 27 saves and Brad Marchand added an empty-netter for the Bruins, whose 3-2 overtime win over Carolina on Friday broke the record of 11 set by the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks and matched by the Florida Panthers last season. “For us, it’s more about our process that allows us to have positive outcomes,” Bruins first-year coach Jim Montgomery said of the streak. “We’re together on how we think things should work and we believe in that process.” Steven Stamkos had a power-play goal, raising his career point total to 999, and Andrei Vasilievskiy stopped 23 shots for Tampa Bay. The Lightning had won six of their last seven games.
Comments / 0