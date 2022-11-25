Read full article on original website
Cowboys already have a huge advantage for Week 13
The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for a matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, and they head into the game with a huge advantage. The Dallas Cowboys enter Week 13 with an 8-3 record, one of the best marks in the league. While they’re favored to beat the Indianapolis Colts anyway, they have the advantage of entering the game well-rested after roughly a week and a half off.
Latest embarrassing Steelers clip should be last straw for Matt Canada (Video)
Matt Canada’s job hangs in the balance as the Steelers season draws to a close. A clip from their win over the Colts won’t help his cause. Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Matt Canada has not looked up to the task this season. While Mike Tomlin was able to give him the benefit of the doubt with an aging Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback, Canada has still failed to create much consistent ball movement with Mitch Trubisky or Kenny Pickett.
Atlanta Falcons could be undefeated if they made one cheap signing
The Atlanta Falcons have not had a terrible season by any means, especially when you compare them with how analysts viewed them prior to the season. They have won games and that is something they can build upon. However, they missed out — along with many other teams — on...
Andy Reid benches Skyy Moore on special teams: Chiefs fans want more
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid removed Skyy Moore from his special teams role in a win over the Los Angeles Rams, but that change may not be permanent. Skyy Moore has struggled on special teams this year, which isn’t a role he’s necessarily used to from his time at Western Michigan. From Kansas City’s point of view, it’s a way to get Moore the ball in his hands, where he can be dynamic at times.
UAB football hiring Super Bowl-winning QB as head coach
UAB football had the biggest stunner of the college football coaching carousel with news they’ll hire Super Bowl-winning QB Trent Dilfer as head coach. Despite numerous Power Five head coaching vacancies needing to be filled and even with Auburn forgetting history and hiring Hugh Freeze, perhaps the wildest hire of the early coaching carousel came from UAB football on Tuesday night.
Former Packers teammate reveals Aaron Rodgers is a conspiracy-peddling veteran
Former Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer recently revealed how Aaron Rodgers implored him to research the biggest conspiracies out there. Ever since Aaron Rodgers has come out against COVID-19 vaccine mandates, he has fancied himself a philosopher of the people. Rodgers made it clear then that he subscribed to...
Lamar Jackson calls out ESPN reporter, claims tweet wasn’t anti-gay
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson called out an ESPN reporter who considered his phrasing towards one fan in a since-deleted tweet to be anti-gay. After another tough loss, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson took to social media — truly never a good combination, FYI — and called out a fan who questioned whether he deserved the contract he’s reportedly pursuing.
Bengals WR calls Patrick Mahomes vs Joe Burrow the new Manning-Brady
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd spoke about the upcoming matchup between Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow, seeing similarities to Manning vs Brady. The Bengals will host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday for Week 13, the first time the two teams have faced each other since the AFC Championship Game last season. Many are excited to watch the matchup between Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow, and Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd went as far as to compare it to Peyton Manning vs Tom Brady of the early 2000s.
Latest Bears injuries send season further down the drain
The Chicago Bears have had an unfortunate season so far, and it’s bound to get even worse with two players out for the rest of the season. The Chicago Bears aren’t having a good time this season as they’re sitting last in the NFC North with a 3-9 record, the second-worst record in the entire league.
Geno Smith offers further evidence that Russell Wilson was the problem with Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has been on fire this season, and he’s proving that Russell Wilson was the issue on the team. The Seahawks have a great quarterback, Geno Smith, on their hands this season. He currently leads the league in completion percentage (72.8). His talent, however, is doing more than proving himself. It’s proving that replacing Russell Wilson was a great option.
Reports: Trent Dilfer to become next head coach at UAB
(KSEE/KGPE) – Multiple media outlets are reporting that Trent Dilfer will be the next head football coach at UAB, the University of Alabama at Birmingham. UAB is currently a member of Conference USA, but is moving to the American Athletic Conference next summer. Trent Dilfer is a former NFL quarterback, a veteran of 13 seasons […]
Von Miller unloads details on Odell Beckham Jr. visiting Bills
NFL star free agent Odell Beckham Jr. is set to begin his tour as he decides where to sign, and Von Miller released details on his visit to the Buffalo Bills. Odell Beckham Jr. is a hot commodity on the free-agent market, leaving many wondering where he’ll end up.
Cowboys latest roster move has the OBJ sirens blaring
The Dallas Cowboys have been in hot pursuit of Odell Beckham Jr. but their latest roster move is quite interesting in how it could relate to OBJ. One thing that is without question, the Dallas Cowboys want to sign Odell Beckham Jr. The franchise at virtually every turn has taken available opportunities to express interest in the free-agent receiver.
Packers fans make local connection for potential DC opening
Green Bay Packers fans are looking towards a local name to become the team’s next defensive coordinator. The Green Bay Packers enter Week 12 with just four wins to their credit. All of the attention is on the offensive side of the ball, whether it’s the wide receivers corps or quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ broken thumb. But the defense has been equally disappointing under coordinator Joe Barry. Specifically, they’ve struggled against the run (135.8 yards per game entering Week 12), although remain one of the best pass defenses in the game (192.5 yards per game).
Aaron Rodgers reveals reaction to Jordan Love’s performance vs Eagles
Jordan Love came in on Sunday Night Football after Aaron Rodgers’ injury and the reigning back-to-back MVP revealed his thoughts on his successor’s play. Though it does appear that the Green Bay Packers will have Aaron Rodgers under center in Week 13, he exited the team’s last game on Sunday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles. And that paved the way for former first-round pick and perceived Rodgers successor Jordan Love to take over in relief.
Tom Brady sees greatness in Jalen Hurts after 157-yard rushing game
Legendary Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady commended Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Hurts after a 157-yard rushing game. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, widely considered the “greatest of all time” by fans, gave the ultimate compliment to Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts after an incredible game. Brady...
How much did Tristan Wirfs injury hurt Tom Brady’s chances of another Super Bowl win?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are having a rough final stretch of the season with Tristan Wirfs out, which could hurt Tom Brady’s chance of another Super Bowl. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been one of the most dominant quarterbacks in NFL history since becoming a starter in 2001, and he’s earned seven Super Bowl rings, the most of any quarterback.
Steph Curry is outperforming his unanimous MVP season right now
Steph Curry’s historic 2015-16 unanimous MVP campaign has been eclipsed by his incredible start to this season. In 2015-16, Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors turned in one of the best performances by a point guard in NBA history. He was crowned MVP unanimously, the first ever. Seven...
CFB media reacts to penultimate College Football Playoff rankings
The penultimate College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday with Ohio State dropping out and the CFB media had thoughts on the Top 25. There was an opportunity for a lot of drama to be on the table in conference championship weekend for the College Football Playoff rankings. But instead, the final week of the regular season eliminated so much of that while also really hammering down the Top 4 teams heading into the final games before the endgame CFP rankings.
