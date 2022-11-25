Read full article on original website
South Korea scrambles jets after Chinese and Russian warplanes enter air defence zone
South Korea’s military said it scrambled fighter jets as two Chinese and six Russian warplanes entered its air defence zone. The Chinese H-6 bombers repeatedly entered and left the Korea Air Defence Identification Zone off South Korea’s southern and northeast coasts from about 5:50 am local time on Wednesday, Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.
Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Promotes Amy Homma to Chief Audience Officer – Film News in Brief
Long-time Academy Museum of Motion Pictures executive Amy Homma was promoted to Chief Audience Officer Nov. 28, Director and President of the Academy Museum Jacqueline Stewart announced. “Amy has proven herself to be a skillful, forward-thinking, and inspiring leader since she began at the museum in 2019, and I look...
People Are Sharing Normal "American" Things That Are Really Not Normal At All According To The Rest Of The World
"It's honestly such a wild American concept."
Mexico vs Saudi Arabia prediction: How will World Cup 2022 fixture play out today?
Mexico’s impressive record of reaching the knockout stages of every World Cup since 1994 in on the line as they face Saudi Arabia today in a Group C decider.Mexico have yet to pick up their first win of Qatar following a goalless draw with Poland and defeat to Argentina, and they must beat Saudi Arabia to stand a chance.Even then, it may not be enough. Mexico would still be knocked out with a win if Argentina and Poland draw in the other match of the group.Saudi Arabia are meanwhile hopeful of reaching the last 16, following their opening...
Mexico vs Saudi Arabia live stream: Where to watch World Cup 2022 fixture online and on TV
Saudi Arabia face Mexico in Group C of the World Cup with both teams still able to reach the knockout stages.Saudi Arabia’s stunning win over Argentina in their opening game put them top of Group A but their defeat to Poland means there is still work to do.Mexico were beaten by Argentina following their opening draw against Poland but are still able to qualify despite their winless start.They must beat Saudi Arabia to have a chance, but that might still not be enough if Argentina’s match against Poland finishes as a draw.Here’s everything you need to know.When is Saudi...
Spy claims raised in Uruguay probe of ex-presidential guard
MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Two months into an investigation of alleged passport forgery involving the former security chief for Uruguay's president, questions are expanding after a newspaper's reports that prosecutors have also found evidence of political spying and blackmail against opposition politicians. Uruguay’s secretary of the presidency, Álvaro Delgado,...
The Bay Area night market where Hong Kong-style street food comes to life
"I am really in love with Chinese street food. It's a sensory overload."
Netflix nights still come wrapped in red-and-white envelopes
Netflix’s trailblazing DVD-by-mail rental service has been relegated as a relic in the age of video streaming, but there is still a steady — albeit shrinking — audience of diehards who are happily paying to receive those discs in the iconic red-and-white envelopes. The service that has shipping more than 5 billion discs across the U.S. since its inception nearly a quarter century ago may not be around much longer. Its customer base has dwindled to an estimated 1.5 million subscribers from more than 11 million in 2011 when Netflix spun it off from its video streaming business. Co-CEO Reed Hastings has previously suggested it could close in 2023.
Is Poland vs Argentina on TV? Kick-off time, channel and where to watch World Cup fixture
Argentina celebrated their victory over Mexico for over two hours in their locker room, but they are not through to the knockout stages of the Qatar World Cup yet.Having suffered a seismic upset at the hands of Saudi Arabia in their opening Group C match, Lionel Messi and his teammates bounced back against Mexico, but they sit second in the pool behind opponents Poland, who are on four points.Robert Lewandowski finally netted a World Cup goal by scoring in Poland’s win against Saudi Arabia last time out, a result that followed the Poles’ goalless draw with Mexico.A victory for...
The weird San Francisco business keeping the city supplied with quarters
"People don't understand where the quarters come from."
