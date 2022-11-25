Read full article on original website
kslnewsradio.com
What to do after a fender bender in snowy weather?
SALT LAKE CITY — Do you get out of the car? Do you move the car? How do you do that safely? And what about calling the police? There are a lot of questions to answer and answer quickly if you have a minor car accident on the freeway during a snowstorm.
kjzz.com
GALLERY: Storm drops 2 - 19 inches on Utah, leaves crashes in its wake
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Monday night's snowstorm, along with several bands of lake-effect snow Tuesday morning, left northern Utah coated in a fresh blanket of snow. According to the National Weather Service, Kaysville had the largest amount as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, with 9 inches of snow and Cottonwood Heights picked up 7 inches.
kjzz.com
140 crashes reported by Utah Highway Patrol during snowstorm
PARLEYS CANYON, Utah (KUTV) — Traffic was at a standstill on some roads across the Wasatch Front during a snowstorm on Monday. Utah Highway Patrol reported responding to approximately 140 crashes from the time snow began until 9 p.m. UDOT was also out assisting motorists and plowing the road...
KSLTV
Woman killed, man injured in snowy crash on state Route 40
UINTAH COUNTY, Utah — A woman was killed when she lost control of the car she was driving on icy roads and crashed. According to Utah Highway Patrol, on Monday around 7:53 p.m., a 2011 Dodge 2500 pickup truck was headed east on state Route 40. At the time,...
81-year-old Idaho pilot ‘miraculously’ survives plane crash, walks several miles for help
MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah — An 81-year-old Idaho pilot walked away from a plane crash unscathed on Sunday. In fact, authorities say he walked around 6 miles to phone for help. According to a Facebook post from the Mountain Green Fire Protection District, the plane crashed in northern Utah’s Morgan County near Durst Mountain. “The pilot miraculously walked away from the crash, then hiked about 6 miles to get cell service...
kjzz.com
Over 4,000 traffic violations issued in Utah over over 5 days, including Thanksgiving
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah Highway Patrol reported issuing upwards of 4,000 traffic violation citations and warnings since Wednesday last week. A trooper with the department included that 2,400 of those were for speeding. It comes at a time that’s especially busy on the roads, with the recent Thanksgiving holiday and travelers still making their way home, and also ahead of snow storms in Utah this week.
kjzz.com
Utah Highway Patrol stops over 1,000 speeding drivers over days around Thanksgiving
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah Highway Patrol said they stopped over 1,000 speeding drivers in Utah in the days around Thanksgiving. They said the number of speeding violations was from Wednesday through Saturday. More from 2News. "We can’t say it enough, slow down so you can get to...
ABC 4
Rocky Mountain Power warns possible outages due to weather
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Rocky Mountain Power (RMP) is reminding customers to stay safe and report any outages as it tracks two storm systems that are moving into the Wasatch Front. With the potential of heavy snowfall and gusty winds from the two storms, Rocky Mountain Power...
ksl.com
'Heavy snow showers' impacting Utah driving conditions, car crashes
SALT LAKE CITY — Winter storms are bringing precipitation and travel headaches back to Utah, following a primarily quiet stretch of weather activity over the past few weeks. Along with bumper-to-bumper traffic, Utah saw 114 weather-related car crashes by 7 p.m. Monday, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said.
KUTV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More snowfall, slick roads expected for morning commute
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A storm heading into Utah will bring snow to the Wasatch Front this week. A Winter Weather Advisory was planned for 2 p.m. Monday through 2 p.m. Tuesday. For the latest forecast in your area, visit the 2News weather page or download the 2News...
ABC 4
Frigid Temperatures Remain over Northern Utah Tuesday
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Scattered snow showers remain over parts of Utah Tuesday morning with lake effect snow being the main focus. Any lake effect snow showers will diminish through late morning and mostly clear skies will take over. The arctic airmass moving over the region from...
Utah police have trained for decades for a call like Monday’s
When Melody Cutler entered law enforcement in the 1990s, the term "active shooter" wasn’t even in the American lexicon — until the 1999 shooting in Columbine, Colorado.
ksl.com
'Next Generation' 911 system goes online in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — When a person calls 911, it is assumed that help will be sent. But what if there is an outage, or what if a victim is in a position that texting 911 is the only option?. "It's one of those things most citizens never think...
kslnewsradio.com
Utah official says better coordination could help with homelessness
SALT LAKE CITY — Recently, A group of Utah officials flew to Miami-Dade County, Florida on a mission. They wanted to witness how Florida officials have reduced those experiencing homelessness in Miami-Dade County by 90%. Senator Todd Weiler spoke with KSL NewsRadio’s Dave and Dujanovic about what he thinks...
ksl.com
Science experiment at Utah elementary school mistaken for gunshots
WEST VALLEY CITY — A loud science experiment allegedly mistaken for gunshots prompted a large police response and a West Valley elementary school to be evacuated Monday. "There was a false alarm incident at Granger Elementary earlier this morning," the Granite School District said in a prepared statement Monday afternoon. "A teacher in a classroom heard what they thought to be shots fired and contacted police — those loud noises were from a science experiment in another classroom."
Woman dies on hike in Utah's Zion Park, husband hospitalized
A woman died and a man was rescued and treated for hypothermia after they were caught in extreme cold weather while hiking in Utah's Zion National Park, officials said.
Utah man charged with threatening passenger on flight
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — A Utah man was arrested and charged in federal court with carrying a straight-edge razor blade on a JetBlue flight and using it to threaten another passenger, according to the federal prosecutors. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Salt Lake City filed a complaint Tuesday against Merrill Darrell Fackrell, charging him with carrying a weapon on an aircraft and assault with a dangerous weapon on an aircraft, prosecutors said Wednesday in a press release. ...
kslnewsradio.com
Utah Naloxone and law enforcement reach milestone in preventing overdose deaths
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Naloxone reports over 600 lives in Utah have been saved thanks to law enforcement’s use of naloxone (Narcan®). Naloxone is a medication that can reverse opioid overdoses. According to a press release, this is a milestone for the organization and its law...
Man accused of holding razor blade near woman’s neck on flight
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah man is facing charges after allegedly bringing a straight edge razor blade on a flight and holding it near a passenger's throat. The incident comes just weeks after a man brought two box cutters through security and onto a Frontier Airlines flight en route to Tampa.
kvnutalk
Center Street Christmas Parade 2022 – Cache Valley Daily
Photos by Robert K. Scott / Additional information about Robert’s work (or inquiries about purchasing his photos) can be found at rscott.smugmug.com. Photo Gallery sponsored by The Logo Shop, your source for teams, businesses and booster clubs. http://welogostuff.mypromohq.com/. Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow...
