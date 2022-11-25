Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops second in a row, falls 3-2 to IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in Indiana this weekendKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
The 3rd richest person in IndianaLuay RahilBloomington, IN
Football: How Buckeyes defense ‘locked in’ during 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
thedailyhoosier.com
Preseason All-Americans Jackson-Davis and Bacot both expected to play Wednesday
Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was in obvious discomfort when Indiana played Jackson State on Friday afternoon. Dealing with lower back soreness, Indiana’s leading scorer wasn’t needed in a 40-point win. But it will be a different story Wednesday night when he faces a starting front court that goes...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Mike Woodson expects to have Trey Galloway back for UNC
Indiana should have all of its main rotation players ready to go when they face North Carolina on Wednesday evening, barring any setbacks. The Hoosiers were down three scholarship players at one point last week, as Trayce Jackson-Davis (back), Trey Galloway (knee) and Anthony Leal (ankle) all missed at least one game.
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis previews North Carolina
Watch as Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis previewed the Hoosiers’ Big Ten / ACC Challenge game against North Carolina. No. 10 Indiana (6-0) and No. 18 North Carolina (5-2) tip at 9:15 p.m. Eastern Wednesday in Bloomington.
thedailyhoosier.com
Jaylin Lucas named Big Ten returner of the year, six others receive league honors
Indiana freshman Jaylin Lucas was a headliner for the Hoosiers as the 2022 season progressed, and that continued into the postseason. Lucas was named the Big Ten’s returner of the year on Tuesday by the conference. Four defenders and two more from IU’s special teams units received honorable mention...
thedailyhoosier.com
Poll updates: Both IU men’s and women’s basketball ranked in AP Top 10
For the first time ever, Indiana men’s basketball and Indiana women’s basketball are simultaneously ranked in the top 10 of the AP Poll. Both teams moved up one spot in their respective polls. The men’s team checks in at No. 10, while the women are No. 5.
Monday Morning Rant: Look With Angst at Seth Davis' Basketball Rankings
Seth Davis, the respected college basketball voice at CBS Sports and The Athletic, released his top-25 basketball poll on Monday morning, and it will have Indiana fans doing a serious burn. Like real serious on the disrespect scale, with a big dash of Purdue hatred tossed in, too.
thedailyhoosier.com
Bob Knight stopped by practice on UNC eve | Hubert Davis admires the legendary IU coach
Bob Knight crushed North Carolina souls in 1981 and 1984. The legendary IU head coach led the Hoosiers past Sam Perkins, James Worthy and other UNC stars in the 1981 national title game, and ended Michael Jordan’s great college career in the 1984 Sweet 16 round. In 2022, Knight...
thedailyhoosier.com
Big Ten / ACC Challenge ending after 23 years
Once the final buzzer sounds on Wednesday evening, that will be it for Indiana playing in the Big Ten / ACC Challenge. ESPN announced on Monday the annual event, aired entirely on its family of networks, will end after this season. Indiana hosts North Carolina (9:15 p.m. Eastern, ESPN) in...
thedailyhoosier.com
Grace Berger’s status described as day-to-day by Teri Moren
After star guard Grace Berger suffered a serious looking injury on Friday evening, IU fans were bracing for the worst. But after an MRI on Sunday, there was no season-ending announcement from the program. In fact, the news sounds promising based on Monday evening comments by head coach Teri Moren.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU football: Quarterback Connor Bazelak says he’s entering the transfer portal
He came in as the potential quarterback of the future for Indiana. But it’ll be one-and-done for Connor Bazelak in Bloomington. The Ohio native announced on Tuesday he will put his name in the transfer portal. After transferring in from Missouri with three years of eligibility remaining, Bazelak started...
thedailyhoosier.com
North Carolina star says he’ll “try his hardest” to play against Indiana Wednesday
Friends Trayce Jackson-Davis and Armando Bacot have been talking about the Indiana vs. North Carolina Big Ten / ACC Challenge matchup since it was announced in June. But with the game set for Wednesday evening in Bloomington, both of the preseason All-Americans are dealing with injuries. Jackson-Davis missed a game...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU soccer advances to Elite Eight with win over Marshall
Revenge was sweet on Sunday evening in Bloomington. After falling to Marshall 18 months ago in the national championship match, Indiana defeated the Thundering Herd 1-0 at Bill Armstrong Stadium to advance to the national quarterfinals of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Brett Bebej put a far post header into the...
cbs4indy.com
Texas woman scams Indiana man out of $1.2 million
NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — A Fort Worth, Texas, woman is accused of scamming a New Palestine man out of more than $1 million over a 16-month period in which she lied to him about medical expenses but instead used the money he sent her to gamble at Oklahoma casinos.
wamwamfm.com
Tree Stand Death
Indiana Conservation officers are investigating the death of a 94-year-old Scottsburg man in a tree stand accident in Scott County. Donald Cass was found by a fellow hunter. Authorities say Cass was deer hunting from a homemade elevated tree stand when it collapsed for an unknown reason. He was not...
Comments / 0