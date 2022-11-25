ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball: Mike Woodson expects to have Trey Galloway back for UNC

Indiana should have all of its main rotation players ready to go when they face North Carolina on Wednesday evening, barring any setbacks. The Hoosiers were down three scholarship players at one point last week, as Trayce Jackson-Davis (back), Trey Galloway (knee) and Anthony Leal (ankle) all missed at least one game.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Big Ten / ACC Challenge ending after 23 years

Once the final buzzer sounds on Wednesday evening, that will be it for Indiana playing in the Big Ten / ACC Challenge. ESPN announced on Monday the annual event, aired entirely on its family of networks, will end after this season. Indiana hosts North Carolina (9:15 p.m. Eastern, ESPN) in...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Grace Berger’s status described as day-to-day by Teri Moren

After star guard Grace Berger suffered a serious looking injury on Friday evening, IU fans were bracing for the worst. But after an MRI on Sunday, there was no season-ending announcement from the program. In fact, the news sounds promising based on Monday evening comments by head coach Teri Moren.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU soccer advances to Elite Eight with win over Marshall

Revenge was sweet on Sunday evening in Bloomington. After falling to Marshall 18 months ago in the national championship match, Indiana defeated the Thundering Herd 1-0 at Bill Armstrong Stadium to advance to the national quarterfinals of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Brett Bebej put a far post header into the...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Texas woman scams Indiana man out of $1.2 million

NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — A Fort Worth, Texas, woman is accused of scamming a New Palestine man out of more than $1 million over a 16-month period in which she lied to him about medical expenses but instead used the money he sent her to gamble at Oklahoma casinos.
NEW PALESTINE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Tree Stand Death

Indiana Conservation officers are investigating the death of a 94-year-old Scottsburg man in a tree stand accident in Scott County. Donald Cass was found by a fellow hunter. Authorities say Cass was deer hunting from a homemade elevated tree stand when it collapsed for an unknown reason. He was not...
SCOTT COUNTY, IN

