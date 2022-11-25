Read full article on original website
Angela Zweck
2d ago
How about use our immigration laws already in place. Let’s also remove birth right citizenship, deport all that didn’t come through ports of entry. no one can come with out a sponsor. 10 year sponsor & No taxpayers benefits. Apply for asylum in first safe country. No illegals that don’t speak English can collect disability. No taxpayers benefits for anyone that has paid in. Put SS numbers back on child tax credit. Bet all entrees. Add more border patrol & ICE agents. Add more immigration judges.
Reply(1)
5
Related
Washington Examiner
McCarthy on Trump dinner with white nationalist: Nobody should be spending time with Nick Fuentes
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) chastised former President Donald Trump on Tuesday for dining with white nationalist Nick Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago. McCarthy said the 24-year-old far-right influencer's views, which include Holocaust denial, have no place in the Republican Party. Trump insists he didn't know who Fuentes was and that the meeting was mainly between himself and rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, who is in hot water as well for antisemitic tweets.
Washington Examiner
Nightmare before Christmas: Border Patrol agents reveal fears about collapse of Title 42
EXCLUSIVE — Thousands of U.S. Border Patrol agents are bracing for a monumental migration event at the southern border with Mexico that is expected to take place when pandemic policy Title 42 ends just days before Christmas, according to six employees who spoke with the Washington Examiner. “Title 42...
Washington Examiner
Supreme Court to have final say over Biden's deportation policy challenged by Texas
The Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday over a challenge against the Biden administration's discretion on removing illegal immigrants in a challenge brought by Republican attorneys general in Texas and Louisiana, which accuse the Department of Homeland Security of sidestepping federal immigration law. The oral arguments come just four months after...
Washington Examiner
Democratic senators go after Biden plan to end Title 42 at border
Four Senate Democrats are amplifying their concerns that the Biden administration has failed to prepare adequately for the anticipated chaos upon ending the Title 42 measure that allows noncitizens to be immediately turned back. Arizonans Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly, Jon Tester of Montana, and Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire...
Washington Examiner
Biden was unpopular with voters, but Trump dragged his party down just as much
Former President Donald Trump could not wait until after the Dec. 6 runoff in Georgia to announce for president in 2024. This was a mistake, as was his decision to tease the announcement before the Nov. 8 election had taken place. But the reception of his presidential announcement was unlike...
Washington Examiner
Adam Schiff: Jan. 6 committee will 'scrub' evidence before final report
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said that the Jan. 6 committee will have to "scrub" some evidence from its final report before Republicans take over the House next year. In an appearance on CNN's State of the Union, Schiff discussed the activities of the House Jan. 6 committee, on which he sits. CNN host Dana Bash reminded Schiff that Ohio Republican Jim Jordan will be made head of the Judiciary Committee in a few months and has promised to go through all the evidence left out of the final report. Asking if all evidence will be made public, Schiff insisted there will be transparency — to a point.
In Washington, Macron to seek relief for Europe Inc amid China competition
PARIS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron will be hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden next week in a rare state visit aimed at highlighting Franco-American friendship rather than the bitter economic competition between the two sides of the pond.
Washington Examiner
Biden sidestepping Georgia Senate race despite midterm election surprise
President Joe Biden is keeping his distance from Sen. Raphael Warnock's (D-GA) Georgia Senate runoff race as Democrats seek to expand their majority in the chamber. But Biden's distance underscores a contradiction between his words and actions as he attributes his performance and agenda as president, in part, to Democrats holding on to the Senate and limiting Republican gains in the House.
Washington Examiner
Republicans bristle at Florida's reputation as front line of social issues fight
MIAMI — Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida are in the political spotlight as the possible 2024 Republican presidential candidate solidifies his party's hold on the Sunshine State. But with DeSantis's Florida now a conservative beacon, a special status conferred on the state amid the Trump administration and the COVID-19...
Washington Examiner
Why can’t Politico just admit Biden caused the border crisis?
Not all Venezuelans in the United States are happy about the recent surge of Venezuelan immigrants illegally crossing the southern border. “I won’t go to your home without your permission but because you invited me or allow me,” Francys Chacon, who came to Manhattan from Venezuela in 2017, told Politico of immigrants crossing the border now. “It’s not the correct thing.”
Washington Examiner
Biden’s lawless bailout of credentialed elites continues
Other than unmarried women, no demographic was a more reliable vote for President Joe Biden’s Democratic Party this Election Day than college-educated voters. So it should come as no surprise that Biden once again showered this constituency with federal money this week when he announced that the Department of Education would, for the sixth time, delay all student loan payments.
Washington Examiner
Mark Meadows ordered by South Carolina Supreme Court to testify in Georgia Trump investigation
Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows must testify in a Fulton County grand jury investigation looking into former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the election in Georgia, a court ordered on Tuesday. The ruling came from the South Carolina Supreme Court, which affirmed a county-level court's ruling...
‘Blueprint’ for 2024? DeSantis pens book on going after 'entrenched elites' as presidential speculation swirls
Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida will chronicle his life in public service and his conservative victories in a new book that will publish in late February
Washington Examiner
Biden hosts McCarthy at the White House in huddle with congressional leaders
President Joe Biden will host House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) at the White House as part of a highly anticipated meeting before McCarthy potentially takes the gavel from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). The White House updated Biden's public schedule Tuesday morning...
NYC Migrant Crisis Extends Into NJ
Migrants and asylum-seekers enter NJ.Photo by(AlxeyPnferov/iStock) New York’s Mayor Eric Adams is caught in the crossfires of controversy after declaring a State of Emergency and allowing migrants, refugees, and asylum-seekers who have entered the country illegally, to occupy expensive tents, hotels, and ships as they transition to American life.
Washington Examiner
If rail workers strike, Congress can and should force them back on the job
After all the supply chain problems the United States has suffered in the last two years, the very last thing the nation needs is a railroad strike. Unfortunately, it could happen any day now, as soon as Dec. 5. Of the two biggest unions representing rail workers, one voted narrowly...
Washington Examiner
Trump condemns special counsel Jack Smith as Obama 'hit man'
Former President Donald Trump condemned “Trump Hater Jack Smith” on Monday, accusing the newly appointed special counsel of being a "hit man" for former President Barack Obama. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced last week that Smith, who had been working in The Hague until a week ago, would...
Washington Examiner
Investigate! 62% want Hunter Biden probed
The incoming House Republican majority got some good news today on its plan to investigate first son Hunter Biden’s overseas deals and their ties to President Joe Biden. In the latest Rasmussen Reports survey, 62% said that Hunter Biden’s business dealings, notably in China, should be probed. What’s...
Opinion: Latter-day Saint missionaries have a deepened perspective on climate change
Young women and men who serve missions with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day saints gain a deeper understanding of global issues.
Supreme Court returns to immigration in test of Biden's power to choose deportation targets
The latest immigration case at the high court is one of several challenging Biden's ability to make policy without clear authorization from Congress.
Comments / 5