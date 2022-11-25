Pizza Parma gives away 200 free pizza dinners on Thanksgiving Day

PITTSBURGH — Pizza shop owners said no one should go hungry on Thanksgiving, so they gave away 200 pizza dinners with all the fixings to anyone who came in.

“We kind of went all through the night making sure we were ready,” said manager Christopher Brown.

Ready they were. With boxes already folded and dough prepped, Pizza Parma employees at the Shadyside and Downtown locations gave away hundreds of pizzas.

“A lot of it is families that are in transit to other cities. It’s a big traveling holiday,” Brown said.

The locally owned chain said from opening until about lunchtime, whether it was families traveling to see loved ones or those in need, the gesture of a warm meal lifted their spirits.

“It definitely surprises a lot of people, so to see that glow and their demeanor just lift,” Brown said.

Brown said it isn’t just those on the receiving end that feel better. He said the giveaway reminds him and his employees how much they have to be thankful for and uplifts the entire shop.

“It’s definitely an opportunity. I think all of us have had that chance where someone has reached out to us and given us an opportunity,” Brown said.

We asked even with everything that restaurants have gone through — shutdowns, inflation, and worker shortages — what motivates them to keep giving.

“It’s the right thing to do, and it is such a warm feeling,” Brown said.

Pizza Parma said this is a tradition that they plan to continue and that they will host giveaways on Christmas Day.

