ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pizza Parma gives away 200 free pizza dinners on Thanksgiving Day

By Talia Kirkland, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1erh16_0jN25A9w00

PITTSBURGH — Pizza shop owners said no one should go hungry on Thanksgiving, so they gave away 200 pizza dinners with all the fixings to anyone who came in.

“We kind of went all through the night making sure we were ready,” said manager Christopher Brown.

Ready they were. With boxes already folded and dough prepped, Pizza Parma employees at the Shadyside and Downtown locations gave away hundreds of pizzas.

“A lot of it is families that are in transit to other cities. It’s a big traveling holiday,” Brown said.

The locally owned chain said from opening until about lunchtime, whether it was families traveling to see loved ones or those in need, the gesture of a warm meal lifted their spirits.

“It definitely surprises a lot of people, so to see that glow and their demeanor just lift,” Brown said.

Brown said it isn’t just those on the receiving end that feel better. He said the giveaway reminds him and his employees how much they have to be thankful for and uplifts the entire shop.

“It’s definitely an opportunity. I think all of us have had that chance where someone has reached out to us and given us an opportunity,” Brown said.

We asked even with everything that restaurants have gone through — shutdowns, inflation, and worker shortages — what motivates them to keep giving.

“It’s the right thing to do, and it is such a warm feeling,” Brown said.

Pizza Parma said this is a tradition that they plan to continue and that they will host giveaways on Christmas Day.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hXcLR_0jN25A9w00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Schenley skating rink opens for the season

PITTSBURGH — Lace up your skates, Pittsburgh, because Schenley Park Skating Rink is open. The rink, at 10341 Overlook Drive, is open seven days a week and will offer several special events, including a skate with Santa on Dec. 10. Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, $4...
PITTSBURGH, PA
uncoveringpa.com

Tasting the Cold Topping Pizza at Beto’s in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh is a city full of unique foods, most notably Primaniti’s sandwiches and Pittsburgh salads. However, another dish that is a local legend, for better or for worse, is Beto’s Pizza. Beto’s Pizza is located in Beechview along Route 19 (Banksville Road), a few miles southwest of downtown...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wbut.com

Winners Of Christmas Parade Released

Thousands gathered in downtown Butler Saturday night to kick off the holiday season. The annual Spirit of Christmas Parade drew a big crowd for the City of Butler’s only nighttime parade. Over 60 entries participated, ranging from youth sports teams to local businesses. The Parade will also soon be...
BUTLER, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh looking for some ‘Angels’ this winter

PITTSBURGH — The city of Pittsburgh announced the launch of the 2022-23 Snow Angels program, pairing volunteers with seniors and residents with disabilities who need assistance shoveling and salting walkways this winter. “This program provides a vital service for our neighbors in need and ensures that our sidewalks stay...
PITTSBURGH, PA
kidsburgh.org

33 kid-friendly holiday events in Pittsburgh — many of them free!

Photo above by Yevhen Buzuk used by permission via Unsplash. The most wonderful time of the year is here, and the Pittsburgh community finds dozens of ways to celebrate. From miniature trains, laser lights and a menorah parade to a holiday sweater drive, cookies with Santa and Kwanzaa fun for all, there are so many holiday events in Pittsburgh for folks of all ages.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Crowds flock to New Kensington for Shop Small Crawl

Jayde Ferney and Scott McCann strolled along Fifth Avenue in New Kensington on Saturday with their 6-month-old dog, Floki. Before 1:30 p.m., they had already hit at least 18 of the 48 businesses participating in the second annual Shop Small Crawl. They bought desserts at Lynette’s Mad Custom Cakes and...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
restaurantclicks.com

New Year’s Eve Events & Parties in Pittsburgh

The year may be coming to an end, but the fun is only just beginning here in Pittsburgh. One thing this city knows how to do is party, especially on New Year’s Eve. If you’re planning a trip to Pittsburgh for the holidays, or even if you already live here in the Steel City, you may be wondering where to go on New Year’s Eve for a good time, and I think I can help with that.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Gingerbread Display open to public

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s 20th Annual Gingerbread Display is open to the public and can be viewed from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends in the lobby of the City-County Building, 414 Grant Street. Nearly 300 entries were received for this year’s...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Ted Rivers

Free Pizza This Thanksgiving From Pittsburgh Pizza Shop

Pizza Parma is giving away free pizzas this Thursday, containing its Thanksgiving tradition! The family-owned business posted on its Facebook page to announce the special deal. Staff will be volunteering their time to ensure everyone gets a meal this holiday. Here's what the store had to say:
PITTSBURGH, PA
Travel Maven

This Epic Holiday Festival in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit

Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Keystone State. One of the best and most exciting holiday festivals is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
macaronikid.com

Dazzling Lights is Coming to Pittsburgh This Season

If you are looking for something new to do this year, Dazzling Nights Pittsburgh is what you have been looking for!. Macaroni KID was graciously hosted by Dazzling Nights Pittsburgh and Pittsburgh Botanic Gardens and can't wait to return with our families. This 2 mile journey of light experiences is...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
111K+
Followers
142K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy