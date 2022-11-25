ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

1 Warriors player who must be traded soon

The Golden State Warriors’ defense of their 2022 championship win hasn’t exactly gone as expected so far. While they appear to be turning the corner, the Warriors are just 10-10 through 20 games of action, which is good for the 10th seed in the Western Conference. Golden State is figuring things out, but they still have a long way to go before they are back to their championship caliber play.
ClutchPoints

Timberwolves’ ugly Warriors loss draws Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns truth bomb from Austin Rivers

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 137-114 on Sunday. It was an underwhelming effort for Minnesota, as Golden State took care of business on the road. Austin Rivers got brutally honest on the Wolves’ most pressing concern following the game, per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. “If we are going to play (big), we’ve […] The post Timberwolves’ ugly Warriors loss draws Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns truth bomb from Austin Rivers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Dodgers, Justin Verlander taking next step in free agency

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Justin Verlander are set to meet on Monday, per Jon Heyman. Los Angeles has been rumored as a potential free agency destination for Verlander this offseason. The Dodgers would likely prefer to dish out a short-term, high AAV contract and the soon-to-be 40-year old Justin Verlander fits that perfectly. On […] The post Dodgers, Justin Verlander taking next step in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

James Wiseman’s familiar plus-minus in the G League draws blunt take from Steve Kerr

James Wiseman is averaging 15.0 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 26.1 minutes per game since being sent down to the G League two weeks ago. The Santa Cruz Warriors are 3-2 with him in the lineup after going 2-3 in the first five games of the regular season. Wiseman, clearly, isn’t dominating G […] The post James Wiseman’s familiar plus-minus in the G League draws blunt take from Steve Kerr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
ClutchPoints

1 pleasant surprise for Celtics so far in 2022-23 NBA season

The NBA is a star-powered league these days, but the Boston Celtics’ bench has been just as pivotal to the team’s hot start during the 2022-23 season. While Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have played phenomenally for the C’s, the guys coming off the pine are also putting up ridiculous numbers that have boosted Boston to the top of the league standings.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Julius Randle, Knicks pull off astounding feat in win vs. Pistons not seen in 12 years

Julius Randle is having quite a birthday Tuesday, as the New York Knicks just collected a 140-110 road win over the Detroit Pistons. Randle, who just turned 28 years old, made sure to put together a fantastic performance on his big day, leading both sides with 36 points while also adding seven rebounds, five assists, and a steal in just 31 minutes of floor duty.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Celtics tie wild franchise record after barrage of three-pointers vs. Hornets

The Boston Celtics caught fire in the first quarter of Monday night’s matchup against the Charlotte Hornets. Their opponents did not know what hit them after the C’s drained no less than 10 3-pointers in the opening period of the contest. The Celtics’ red-hot start to Monday’s game led to a franchise record for most […] The post Celtics tie wild franchise record after barrage of three-pointers vs. Hornets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

4 reactions from Warriors’ hard-fought loss to Luka Doncic and the Mavericks

The Golden State Warriors fell to the Dallas Mavericks 116-113 on Tuesday night, with Klay Thompson’s game-tying three-point attempt before the final buzzer falling just short. Here are four key reactions from the Warriors’ hard-fought loss to Luka Doncic and the Mavericks. 4 reactions from Warriors’ hard-fought loss to Mavericks There’s no good answer for […] The post 4 reactions from Warriors’ hard-fought loss to Luka Doncic and the Mavericks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

