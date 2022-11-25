Read full article on original website
Her Cheating Husband Had A Baby With Another WomanThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Where to Watch the World Cup in Los Angeles based on CountryCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne Names Dean for College of Health and Community Well-BeingUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Add Kyren Williams in Fantasy Football Week 13FlurrySportsLos Angeles, CA
1 Warriors player who must be traded soon
The Golden State Warriors’ defense of their 2022 championship win hasn’t exactly gone as expected so far. While they appear to be turning the corner, the Warriors are just 10-10 through 20 games of action, which is good for the 10th seed in the Western Conference. Golden State is figuring things out, but they still have a long way to go before they are back to their championship caliber play.
‘I understand all their pain’: Warriors’ Kevon Looney spills on Stephen Curry’s major role in young players’ struggles
It’s no secret that the younger players on the Golden State Warriors have struggled mightily this season. There is no bigger testament to this fact that 2020 No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman was sent down to the G League. For his part, Warriors big man Kevon Looney is...
Timberwolves’ ugly Warriors loss draws Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns truth bomb from Austin Rivers
The Golden State Warriors defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 137-114 on Sunday. It was an underwhelming effort for Minnesota, as Golden State took care of business on the road. Austin Rivers got brutally honest on the Wolves’ most pressing concern following the game, per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. “If we are going to play (big), we’ve […] The post Timberwolves’ ugly Warriors loss draws Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns truth bomb from Austin Rivers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ja Morant goes 100% Jordan with insane reverse layup hops; Twitter goes wild
Ja Morant has more than his share of highlight reel plays in his early career and on Sunday he added one more. In the Memphis Grizzlies game against the New York Knicks, Morant drove baseline, was met at the rim by two defenders, hung in the air as he sailed between both of them and completed the reverse layup.
Dodgers, Justin Verlander taking next step in free agency
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Justin Verlander are set to meet on Monday, per Jon Heyman. Los Angeles has been rumored as a potential free agency destination for Verlander this offseason. The Dodgers would likely prefer to dish out a short-term, high AAV contract and the soon-to-be 40-year old Justin Verlander fits that perfectly. On […] The post Dodgers, Justin Verlander taking next step in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
James Wiseman’s familiar plus-minus in the G League draws blunt take from Steve Kerr
James Wiseman is averaging 15.0 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 26.1 minutes per game since being sent down to the G League two weeks ago. The Santa Cruz Warriors are 3-2 with him in the lineup after going 2-3 in the first five games of the regular season. Wiseman, clearly, isn’t dominating G […] The post James Wiseman’s familiar plus-minus in the G League draws blunt take from Steve Kerr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Myles Turner makes change that will have Lakers fans raising eyebrows amid trade rumors
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner has been the subject of trade rumors for years now. That noise has never been stronger with LeBron James’ Los Angeles Lakers reportedly hot on his trail. Amidst what’s been a career-best season for Myles Turner thus far, the value of his services is...
NBA Twitter goes nuts as Mavs star Luka Doncic drops 41-point triple-double on Stephen Curry, Warriors
Luka Doncic sent the whole NBA Twitterverse buzzing with another incredible display of his all-around ability in the Dallas Mavericks’ narrow win over Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. The Slovenian wonderboy recorded 41 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists to help the Mavs take the 116-113 victory....
Ja Morant’s 4-word reaction to ‘crazy’ Mavs game vs. Warriors
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks played an intense battle with Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors, and sure enough, the whole NBA world was impressed. Even Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant couldn’t help but heap praise on the kind of basketball the two teams played. The Mavs...
1 pleasant surprise for Celtics so far in 2022-23 NBA season
The NBA is a star-powered league these days, but the Boston Celtics’ bench has been just as pivotal to the team’s hot start during the 2022-23 season. While Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have played phenomenally for the C’s, the guys coming off the pine are also putting up ridiculous numbers that have boosted Boston to the top of the league standings.
Julius Randle, Knicks pull off astounding feat in win vs. Pistons not seen in 12 years
Julius Randle is having quite a birthday Tuesday, as the New York Knicks just collected a 140-110 road win over the Detroit Pistons. Randle, who just turned 28 years old, made sure to put together a fantastic performance on his big day, leading both sides with 36 points while also adding seven rebounds, five assists, and a steal in just 31 minutes of floor duty.
Blazers star Damian Lillard’s target return date, revealed
Damian Lillard has missed the Portland Trail Blazers’ past five games, including their Tuesday night tilt against the Los Angeles Clippers, due to a calf strain. Over that span, the Blazers have lost three games. However, Dame Time may soon be upon us once more, as Lillard may not miss much more time.
Kevin Durant, Kristaps Porzingis combine for ridiculous day the NBA had only seen twice before in history
Two unicorns each had an extremely rare performance Monday night. On one hand, there’s Kevin Durant, who exploited for 45 points on 19-for-24 shooting from the field and 3-for-5 from deep, seven rebounds, five assists, two steals, and two blocks in just 39 minutes to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 109-102 home win over Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic.
Celtics tie wild franchise record after barrage of three-pointers vs. Hornets
The Boston Celtics caught fire in the first quarter of Monday night’s matchup against the Charlotte Hornets. Their opponents did not know what hit them after the C’s drained no less than 10 3-pointers in the opening period of the contest. The Celtics’ red-hot start to Monday’s game led to a franchise record for most […] The post Celtics tie wild franchise record after barrage of three-pointers vs. Hornets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jayson Tatum, Celtics scorch Hornets with an NBA record-breaking performance
The Boston Celtics did it all during their blowout win over the Charlotte Hornets. They racked up 140 points, had players set career highs, and tied an impressive league record. After a 45-point first quarter from the Celtics, the game was over before it started. The Green Team shot an...
Stephen Curry gets real about devastating mistake in loss to Luka Doncic, Mavs
The internet is still buzzing about that barnburner of a game Tuesday night between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks. Led by two generational talents in Stephen Curry for the Warriors and Luka Doncic for the Mavs, both teams exchanged haymakers in the fourth quarter, but it was Dallas that came away with the 116-113 victory.
VIDEO: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo caught playing with dinosaurs mid-game – and it’s not the Raptors
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo played with dinosaurs against the Dallas Mavericks, and no, we’re not talking about someone so old that we thought he’s from the Jurassic period, or a player who featured for the Toronto Raptors in the past. We’re talking about literal dinosaurs, a toy...
4 reactions from Warriors’ hard-fought loss to Luka Doncic and the Mavericks
The Golden State Warriors fell to the Dallas Mavericks 116-113 on Tuesday night, with Klay Thompson’s game-tying three-point attempt before the final buzzer falling just short. Here are four key reactions from the Warriors’ hard-fought loss to Luka Doncic and the Mavericks. 4 reactions from Warriors’ hard-fought loss to Mavericks There’s no good answer for […] The post 4 reactions from Warriors’ hard-fought loss to Luka Doncic and the Mavericks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Luka Doncic’s bananas performance draws hilarious take from Jason Kidd
Luka Doncic blessed the Dallas Mavericks with yet another mesmerizing performance Tuesday night, this time against the reigning NBA champions, Golden State Warriors, at home. Doncic torched the Warriors’ defense for 41 points on 14-for-27 shooting from the field for the Mavs. But points were far from the only...
Charles Barkley Explains Origin of Rift With Michael Jordan
Barkley said that he and Jordan haven’t spoken in over a decade: “It’s a really unfortunate situation for me and him … I thought it would blow over.”
