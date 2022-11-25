Read full article on original website
Experience an Old-Time Christmas in Charming Village in Arkansas
If there ever was a place you can step back in time and get that old-time Christmas feel, that has to be the charming little historic town of Washington State Park, Arkansas during the 36th Annual Christmas and Candlelight Tour. This year, the Christmas and Candlelight Tour is on Dec....
'A very special time' | Arkansas first responders spend Thanksgiving dinner together
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On a cold and rainy Thanksgiving day, many of us are gathered with our families for the holidays. For our first responders, though, this is just another Thursday. "I tell people when we hire them, Christmas is no longer Christmas and Thanksgiving is no longer...
Thanks to the support of a $4 million grant, CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs will improve access to maternal health care in rural areas
Little Rock, Arkansas – Thanks to $4 million funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs will work over the next four years to expand access to essential, high-quality prenatal care for pregnant women in 11 counties across Southwest Arkansas. A press...
Arkansas State Capitol Lighting Ceremony and fireworks show
LITTLE ROCK, ARK. — Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston welcomes you to enjoy the tradition of the Arkansas State Capitol Christmas Lighting Ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 5:30 p.m. Rex Nelson, senior editor for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and author of three books, will emcee the 84th anniversary...
Two adults, one girl found dead in Arkansas home, police say
List of Best & Worst College Towns in US released; How did Arkansas schools fare?
Not just the college but the college town can make a difference for students, according to a recent survey, and a number of college towns in Arkansas are receiving high marks.
Arkansas man launches his small business in time for the holidays
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Black Friday means deals from stores nationwide, but Saturday is for local shops. Small Business Saturday is one of the biggest shopping days for those in your area. This year is even more special since there are more 'mom and pop shops' and boutiques than ever before.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Beautiful today, but tomorrow will see storms
It’s a nice day. With sunshine temperatures are warming into the 60s this afternoon. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 64°. The weather will turn a little sour tomorrow. Showers and thunderstorms are going to be possible any time during the day, but in the late afternoon and evening hours the eastern half of the state will have a chance of severe storms including a threat for tornadoes. Those storms are most likely going to form between 3 PM and 6 PM.
Emergency room visits increasing as viruses spread quickly
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Arkansas hospitals have been struggling to keep up with COVID, flu, and other viruses on the rise right now. Now, we have new numbers showing just how serious this has become. In the state, 287 people are currently in the hospital with flu. Of those,...
BREAKING: Missing teen found in Alabama
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus teen reported missing on Monday has been found. 15 year old Sophia Stennett had been reported missing after she failed to show up for school Monday morning. She was found unharmed in Alabama Monday night. Local authorities are on their way to Alabama...
Body of missing Tennessee mother found in trunk of car after Michigan police chase, crash
Michigan State Police have confirmed the person found dead in a trunk of a car in Dearborn, Michigan on Sunday is that of missing Murfreesboro, Tennessee woman, Eleni Kassa.
Person of the Week: Jennifer Jones
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Good Morning Arkansas "Person of the Week" is Jennifer Jones. She was nominated by her best friend, Crystal Copeland.
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Someone in Conway is celebrating winning $1 million from a Powerball ticket after Saturday night's drawing. The winning ticket was sold at the Kum & Go at 1775 Old Morrilton Highway and was the only $1 million winning ticket sold on that Saturday's drawing. The...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Severe weather Tuesday
TONIGHT: Quiet weather is anticipated tonight after a sunny & warm Monday. High temperatures hit 63°F in the afternoon. It will cool to the upper 40s by sunrise with increasing clouds. The average in Little Rock for this time of year is 37°F. SEVERE POTENTIAL TUESDAY: Rain moves...
Arkansas prisons already overcrowded, and DOC asks communities to donate land in order to address the issue as soon as possible
Prisons in Arkansas are also facing other issues than dealing with inmates, with overcrowding being one of them and a key contributing factor to poor prison conditions. Therefore, the Arkansas Board of Corrections and the Arkansas Department of Correction are working to address the issue and are asking communities in Arkansas if someone would be willing to help them find land that would be used for building a new correction center where offenders would be accommodated.
Afrobites and Bulgogi | The rich history behind these Arkansas restaurants
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Eat It Up is all about sharing stories of local eateries. Often the food is just as rich as those heartwarming stories of family and dreams come true. This week, we took time to pause and look back at some of the most memorable stories that we’ve been so thankful to tell!
Severe storms possible Tuesday, Little Rock radar expected to be unavailable
Little Rock, Arkansas – Strong to severe storms may be possible with the next storm system to hit Arkansas. The eastern portion of Arkansas will be most at risk for severe storms on Tuesday in the late afternoon and evening. The area of south and southeast Arkansas appears to be at the highest severe risk at this time.
Homesteading in Arkansas | The Facts and My Experience
Recently I’ve been asked more and more, what is homesteading in Arkansas like? What are the good points and bad points? Many are searching out for the ideal place to homestead, or perhaps the place that is the right fit for them. There are many points to discuss like...
