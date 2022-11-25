ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Stuttgart Daily Leader

Arkansas State Capitol Lighting Ceremony and fireworks show

LITTLE ROCK, ARK. — Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston welcomes you to enjoy the tradition of the Arkansas State Capitol Christmas Lighting Ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 5:30 p.m. Rex Nelson, senior editor for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and author of three books, will emcee the 84th anniversary...
Two adults, one girl found dead in Arkansas home, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — St. Francis County, Arkansas, investigators said they have a person of interest after two adults and a girl were found dead. St. Francis County Sheriff Bobby May told ABC24 that they received a call from the grandmother about 1 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, to do a welfare check at the home in the 500 block of Gore in Madison, Arkansas. He said deputies found a man and woman and a girl shot to death.
Man, woman, girl found shot to death in St. Francis County, Arkansas, home

Three people found shot to death in Arkansas home

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Beautiful today, but tomorrow will see storms

It’s a nice day. With sunshine temperatures are warming into the 60s this afternoon. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 64°. The weather will turn a little sour tomorrow. Showers and thunderstorms are going to be possible any time during the day, but in the late afternoon and evening hours the eastern half of the state will have a chance of severe storms including a threat for tornadoes. Those storms are most likely going to form between 3 PM and 6 PM.
BREAKING: Missing teen found in Alabama

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus teen reported missing on Monday has been found. 15 year old Sophia Stennett had been reported missing after she failed to show up for school Monday morning. She was found unharmed in Alabama Monday night. Local authorities are on their way to Alabama...
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Someone in Conway is celebrating winning $1 million from a Powerball ticket after Saturday night's drawing. The winning ticket was sold at the Kum & Go at 1775 Old Morrilton Highway and was the only $1 million winning ticket sold on that Saturday's drawing. The...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Severe weather Tuesday

TONIGHT: Quiet weather is anticipated tonight after a sunny & warm Monday. High temperatures hit 63°F in the afternoon. It will cool to the upper 40s by sunrise with increasing clouds. The average in Little Rock for this time of year is 37°F. SEVERE POTENTIAL TUESDAY: Rain moves...
Arkansas prisons already overcrowded, and DOC asks communities to donate land in order to address the issue as soon as possible

Prisons in Arkansas are also facing other issues than dealing with inmates, with overcrowding being one of them and a key contributing factor to poor prison conditions. Therefore, the Arkansas Board of Corrections and the Arkansas Department of Correction are working to address the issue and are asking communities in Arkansas if someone would be willing to help them find land that would be used for building a new correction center where offenders would be accommodated.
Homesteading in Arkansas | The Facts and My Experience

Recently I’ve been asked more and more, what is homesteading in Arkansas like? What are the good points and bad points? Many are searching out for the ideal place to homestead, or perhaps the place that is the right fit for them. There are many points to discuss like...
