ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Man shot and killed in elevator dispute in Greektown

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Among the shootings that Detroit police responded to over the weekend was one incident on Monroe Street in Greektown where a confrontation over an elevator turned deadly. Detroit police say a dispute over one individual not holding an elevator for another escalated to a fatal shooting...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit police: 2-year-old girl found after kidnapped by father

(CBS DETROIT) - Police say a 2-year-old girl who was kidnapped from her Detroit home by her father has been found.According to the Detroit Police Department, Najja Macon, 35, broke into a home in the 14200 block of Dale Street on Sunday.Police say the child's mother was in the dining room when Macon, who had knife, ran to an upstairs bedroom took Miyah without permission. He fled then fled the home in a 2011 Ford Fusion.Detroit police say on Tuesday that Macon is expected to turn himself in.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Demolition on abandoned Detroit apartment begins Tuesday

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Demolition on a long-vacant apartment building that overlooks Nardin Park near I-94 in Detroit is expected to begin Tuesday. A $990,368 contract was awarded to tear down the four-story building, which is located at 5260 W. Chicago. The city said the building is one of several...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspect wanted for stealing pipes from Detroit apartment complex

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are searching for a suspect who stole pipes from a Detroit apartment complex. The thefts happened 10 p.m. Nov. 13 at 445 Field Street, which is off Jefferson, close to the bridge to Belle Isle. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5700...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Police investigate fatal shooting of man, 18, in Highland Park

Highland Park — Michigan State Police are investigating the fatal shooting Monday of an 18-year-old man at an apartment complex. Highland Park police were called at about 6 p.m. Monday to the Gabrielle Apartments & Townhouses on Second Avenue near Manchester Parkway for a report of a shooting, they said. Officers arrived and found the 18-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds near the parking lot. Medics took the man to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
HIGHLAND PARK, MI
Detroit News

Detroit police seek tips on multiple shootings over Thanksgiving weekend

Detroit police are asking the public for information to help solve three weekend shootings, including one that left two teenagers leaving a Sweet 16 birthday party injured and two other fatal shootings. In one shooting, two 15-year-old partygoers and a 17-year-old exiting Xquisite Events in the 19100 block of Joy...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

1 killed, 1 injured in shooting outside gentlemen's club in Detroit

Detroit — Two people were shot, one fatally, outside the Truth Gentlemen's Club in Detroit early Sunday, according to the Detroit Police Department. Police were called at 1:45 a.m. Sunday to the 6200 block of East 8 Mile Road for a double shooting, according to Detroit Police Cpl. Dan Donakowski.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Porch pirate strikes Detroit home, police searching for suspect

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are looking for a person accused of stealing a package from the front porch of a home.Police say the package was stolen Friday from a home in the 15000 block of Strathmoor Street. Surveillance video shows the suspect riding a bicycle near the home before stopping to look back at the porch. The suspect then walks toward the porch, takes the package, then walks back to his bike and rides away.Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5240 or call 1-800-Speak-Up.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Man shot in Southfield; police seeking suspect

Southfield police are looking for a suspect who shot a man in the neck in the 29000 block of Gardenia Lane on Thanksgiving night. The man who was shot is in stable condition at an area hospital, said Deputy Chief Aaron Huguley of the Southfield Police Department. The two men...
SOUTHFIELD, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy