Man fatally shot in Detroit’s Greektown district after failing to hold elevator door
DETROIT -- A 29-year-old man is dead and police are looking for a person of interest following a shooting in an elevator Sunday morning. Detroit Police Chief James White called the shooting “ridiculous” as it appears to have happened when the victim did not hold an elevator door for another person, leading to the shooting.
fox2detroit.com
Man shot and killed in elevator dispute in Greektown
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Among the shootings that Detroit police responded to over the weekend was one incident on Monroe Street in Greektown where a confrontation over an elevator turned deadly. Detroit police say a dispute over one individual not holding an elevator for another escalated to a fatal shooting...
Detroit police: 2-year-old girl found after kidnapped by father
(CBS DETROIT) - Police say a 2-year-old girl who was kidnapped from her Detroit home by her father has been found.According to the Detroit Police Department, Najja Macon, 35, broke into a home in the 14200 block of Dale Street on Sunday.Police say the child's mother was in the dining room when Macon, who had knife, ran to an upstairs bedroom took Miyah without permission. He fled then fled the home in a 2011 Ford Fusion.Detroit police say on Tuesday that Macon is expected to turn himself in.
fox2detroit.com
Demolition on abandoned Detroit apartment begins Tuesday
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Demolition on a long-vacant apartment building that overlooks Nardin Park near I-94 in Detroit is expected to begin Tuesday. A $990,368 contract was awarded to tear down the four-story building, which is located at 5260 W. Chicago. The city said the building is one of several...
fox2detroit.com
Suspect wanted for stealing pipes from Detroit apartment complex
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are searching for a suspect who stole pipes from a Detroit apartment complex. The thefts happened 10 p.m. Nov. 13 at 445 Field Street, which is off Jefferson, close to the bridge to Belle Isle. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5700...
Detroit News
Police investigate fatal shooting of man, 18, in Highland Park
Highland Park — Michigan State Police are investigating the fatal shooting Monday of an 18-year-old man at an apartment complex. Highland Park police were called at about 6 p.m. Monday to the Gabrielle Apartments & Townhouses on Second Avenue near Manchester Parkway for a report of a shooting, they said. Officers arrived and found the 18-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds near the parking lot. Medics took the man to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Michigan teen dies after being shot multiple times while sitting in vehicle, police say
HIGHLAND PARK, MI – Police are investigating the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old male in Highland Park. Troopers from the Michigan State Police responded to the Gabrielle Apartments and Townhomes in the14000 block of Second Avenue around 6 p.m. on Monday night to investigate a reported homicide. Officers arrived...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police searching for suspect, person of interest involved in fatal shooting
DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect and person of interest involved in a shooting in Midtown. On Nov. 19, 2022, around 1:38 a.m., a suspect fired shots outside of Third Street Bar in Midtown and fatally wounded a 34-year-old man.
Detroit News
Detroit police seek tips on multiple shootings over Thanksgiving weekend
Detroit police are asking the public for information to help solve three weekend shootings, including one that left two teenagers leaving a Sweet 16 birthday party injured and two other fatal shootings. In one shooting, two 15-year-old partygoers and a 17-year-old exiting Xquisite Events in the 19100 block of Joy...
fox2detroit.com
Family of 15-year-old shot after Detroit tree lighting increases Crime Stoppers cash reward
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The 15-year-old shot near the Christmas tree lighting in Downtown Detroit will continue his road to recovery from home. The teen, who we are not naming, was released from Detroit Children’s Hospital Monday night. His father who asked not be identified is pleading for justice.
Detroit police looking for suspect who fatally shot man who failed to hold elevator door in Greektown
The search is on for a man who Detroit police officials say shot someone to death after they failed to hold the elevator door for him around 2 a.m. Sunday.
Man shot to death outside Third Street Bar in Midtown Detroit, police asking public for tips identifying person of interest
A homicide suspect is at large after allegedly shooting a man to death outside a popular Midtown Detroit bar over the weekend. Detroit police are asking for tips locating a person of interest.
Pontiac man leads police on high-speed chase, hit cop car in Chick-fil-A drive thru
SHELBY TOWNSHIP, MI -- A 36-year-old Pontiac man is facing charges of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and several other felonies after he allegedly led police on a high-speed chase on Black Friday. Wellington Inoa was arrested on Nov. 25 following a chase that...
Man found dead in cold vehicle after crashing into trees overnight
GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, MI – A man was found dead in a vehicle Tuesday morning after apparently crashing overnight in Oakland County, police said. A driver discovered the vehicle around 8:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Grange Hall Road in Groveland Township, FOX 2 Detroit reports. The vehicle was cold, and the driver was still inside.
Detroit News
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting outside gentlemen's club in Detroit
Detroit — Two people were shot, one fatally, outside the Truth Gentlemen's Club in Detroit early Sunday, according to the Detroit Police Department. Police were called at 1:45 a.m. Sunday to the 6200 block of East 8 Mile Road for a double shooting, according to Detroit Police Cpl. Dan Donakowski.
Porch pirate strikes Detroit home, police searching for suspect
(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are looking for a person accused of stealing a package from the front porch of a home.Police say the package was stolen Friday from a home in the 15000 block of Strathmoor Street. Surveillance video shows the suspect riding a bicycle near the home before stopping to look back at the porch. The suspect then walks toward the porch, takes the package, then walks back to his bike and rides away.Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5240 or call 1-800-Speak-Up.
fox2detroit.com
Man dead after driving off Oakland County road, uprooting tree during crash
GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man's body was found inside a crashed vehicle Tuesday morning in Oakland County. According to police, a driver in Groveland Township saw a vehicle in the ditch in the 200 block of Grange Hall Road just after 8:30 a.m. The driver checked on the vehicle, which was cold, and saw a person inside.
Passerby finds wrecked vehicle in ditch in Northern Oakland County, driver dead inside
A man from Michigan’s Thumb region has died after a crash overnight in Oakland County, but the wrecked car wasn’t discovered until morning.
Body of 31-year-old woman found in trunk of car; More details revealed in Dearborn crash-turned-shootout
Michigan State Police released new details regarding a bizarre chain of events that took place in Dearborn on Sunday – starting with a police chase, a car crash and gunfire, and ending with the body of a 31-year-old woman found in car’s trunk.
The Oakland Press
Man shot in Southfield; police seeking suspect
Southfield police are looking for a suspect who shot a man in the neck in the 29000 block of Gardenia Lane on Thanksgiving night. The man who was shot is in stable condition at an area hospital, said Deputy Chief Aaron Huguley of the Southfield Police Department. The two men...
