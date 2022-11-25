Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Free Xbox Games with Gold for December 2022 Revealed
Xbox revealed the free Xbox Live Games with Gold for December 2022 this week with two different games set to be given away to subscribers next month. Those free games are Colt Canyon and Bladed Fury with the first of those set to be available starting on December 1st while the second won't be claimable until December 16th. Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will recall that Xbox 360 games aren't given out through these monthly offerings any longer, so if you're wondering why there are only two games here, that's why.
ComicBook
Nintendo Releases Second Super Mario Bros. Movie Trailer
A second trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie was released today during a new Nintendo Direct presentation. The trailer gives fans a closer look at what to expect from the film when it releases in April, including a chance to hear Anya-Taylor Joy's take on Princess Peach, and see Donkey Kong. Nintendo had teased the trailer with a glimpse inside Peach's Castle yesterday, leading many to suspect that the princess of the Mushroom Kingdom would take center stage in today's trailer. We did get to see just that, as well as a glimpse at several other elements, including Tanooki Mario, the presence of Mario Karts, and even a whole bunch of Yoshis! The new trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie can be found at the top of this page.
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Mini Fridge Is On Sale For Cyber Monday
There have been a lot of deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022, but if you are in the market for a mini fridge shaped like an Xbox Series X, then today is the day you've been waiting for. The meme turned real product launched at $100 last year, but what appears to be a smaller version can be ordered here at Walmart for only $55 (down from $75 or $99 depending on when it was offered) if you are lucky enough to snag one before they sell out.
ComicBook
Nintendo Looking to Hire for Future Animated Projects
While The Super Mario Bros. Movie won't be released until early next year, Nintendo has big plans for future animated projects. The company's official Japanese Twitter account has revealed that Nintendo Pictures is currently looking for applicants for its animated projects. It will likely be some time before any of these come to fruition, but it seems Nintendo has big plans to expand further into the world of animation. It's taken a very long time for the company to warm up to the idea of movie adaptations, but fans could see a lot more in the future!
ComicBook
Pokemon Go Reveals New Season Alongside New Trailer
A new Pokemon Go season is set to begin on December 1st, and Niantic has finally pulled back the curtain. The new season is called Mythical Wishes. While Pokemon Go has put a big emphasis on content from Pokemon Sun and Moon over the last year, it seems the new season will look back to Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire. That game was a remake of the third Pokemon generation, with some significant changes. Most notably, it added new Mega Evolutions for several Hoenn Pokemon, including Blaziken, Swampert, and Sceptile. Groudon and Kyogre also received "Primal" forms that acted mostly in the same way.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Report Potentially Details Campaign DLC
A new report has potentially shed more light on the campaign DLC that may come to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 in the future. Over the past few months, multiple rumors and leaks have suggested that Activision will not release a wholly new Call of Duty title in 2023, and instead, will look to add new campaign DLC of some sort to Modern Warfare 2. And while we still don't yet know what this DLC could look like, this report in question might have the answers.
ComicBook
Disney+ Series Finally Beats House of the Dragon To Become Most In-Demand New Show
Disney+ can now boast that it has slayed HBO Max's biggest beast: the Game of Thornes prequel series, House of the Dragon. According to new reports and analysis, Star Wars series Andor finally managed to topple House of the Dragon from its Iron Throne in terms of average audience demand. Demand rose considerably as Andor headed into its Season 1 finale over the Thanksgiving Holiday: that surge of a reported 7% bumped the series to 37.7 times the average levels of demand (HotD came in at 33.9K), based on factors that include streaming, downloads, social media, general buzz, and consumer data.
ComicBook
Free PlayStation Plus Games for December 2022 Leaked
PlayStation's free PS Plus games for December 2022 have leaked right on schedule as they do every month with several PS4 and PS5 games now all but confirmed for next month. And while the selection consists of the usual array of three different free games, PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers are technically getting more than just three games, assuming the leak plays out as expected. That's because the games planned for December 2022 are supposedly Biomutant, Divine Knockout, and Mass Effect Legendary Edition, a game which includes the full Mass Effect trilogy including tons of DLCs.
ComicBook
PS5 Update Adds Long Overdue PS4 Feature
A new update to PlayStation 5 consoles has added an overdue feature that was previously seen on PlayStation 4. Ever since the PS5 launched back in late 2020, Sony has slowly been improving the platform, especially in regard to its UI and accompanying features. And while there are still a number of new additions to the PS5 that fans have been requesting, Sony has at least now made its current-gen console more similar to its last-gen hardware.
