"Most days are unbearable," said Jacy Nittolo in a Thanksgiving tribute to late fiancé Ray Liotta, six months after his death Jacy Nittolo is remembering Ray Liotta six months after his death. The late actor's fiancée posted an emotional Thanksgiving tribute to him on Instagram Thursday. Liotta died at age 67 in May. "I've been without Ray for almost 6 months now. Most days are unbearable," she wrote. "I find it hard to breathe without him." Nittolo remembered the good times she had with the Goodfellas actor, who proposed to her on Christmas 2020:...

5 DAYS AGO