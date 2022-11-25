ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ray Liotta's Fiancée Remembers Actor in Emotional Tribute: 'I Find It Hard to Breathe Without Him'

"Most days are unbearable," said Jacy Nittolo in a Thanksgiving tribute to late fiancé Ray Liotta, six months after his death Jacy Nittolo is remembering Ray Liotta six months after his death. The late actor's fiancée posted an emotional Thanksgiving tribute to him on Instagram Thursday. Liotta died at age 67 in May. "I've been without Ray for almost 6 months now. Most days are unbearable," she wrote. "I find it hard to breathe without him." Nittolo remembered the good times she had with the Goodfellas actor, who proposed to her on Christmas 2020:...
Ray Liotta’s Fiancee Jacy Nittolo Says ‘Most Days Are Unbearable’ as She Celebrates 1st Thanksgiving After Actor’s Death

Mourning the memories. Ray Liotta's fiancée, Jacy Nittolo, reflected on spending her first Thanksgiving without the late actor in a heartfelt holiday tribute. The 48-year-old shared a black-and-white photo taken on Thanksgiving 2019 via Instagram on Thursday, November 24. "I've been without Ray for almost 6 months now. Most days are unbearable. I find it […]
Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'

Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
ABC News' Jennifer Ashton Weds Tom Werner: 'I Never Thought I'd Find Love Like This'

"When you're older, it doesn't take long to recognize when you've found your soul mate," says Dr. Jennifer Ashton of her new husband, businessman Tom Werner In a wedding for the ages, ABC News' Dr. Jennifer Ashton married prolific television producer and Boston Red Sox chairman Tom Werner in an intimate affair on Saturday. The wedding was attended by family and friends including Sara Gilbert, Donna Karan, Corey Gamble, Al Michaels, and George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth. "I'm so happy because I never thought I'd find love like this," says Ashton, 53, who...
Aaron Carter Real Cause of Death: Nick Carter Finally Speaks Up, Says THIS Killed His Brother

Heartbroken Nick Carter addressed his "difficult" connection with his late brother Aaron Carter in a touching tribute following the terrible death of the musician on Saturday. Fans of Aaron Carter, who knew he started his music career with the massive support of his brother Nick Carter, one of the Backstreet Boys, have been waiting for the latter to speak up.
PALMDALE, CA
Demi Moore makes 60 look like new 40 celebrating milestone birthday

Demi Moore rang in her milestone 60th birthday on Friday, November 11. And from the looks of a series of snaps posted by the youngest daughter she shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis, Tallulah Willis, the leading lady hopped aboard a private jet to celebrate with family and friends. Moore also...
‘Bachelorette’ star welcomes sixth baby, born with Down syndrome

Emily Maynard Johnson, who starred on both the “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” reality shows, has welcomed her sixth baby into the world — and he has Down syndrome. Maynard Johnson was well known before reality TV, thanks to her relationship with NASCAR driver Ricky Hendrick. The two were engaged, but Hendrick died tragically in an airplane crash in 2004. Maynard Johnson only learned afterward that she was pregnant, and gave birth to a little girl she called Ricki — named after her fiancé.
Jason David Frank Cause of Death Confirmed

Power Rangers fans got hit with a shock on Sunday morning after news of Jason David Frank's death. The original green and white ranger from Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers and was confirmed to have died in Texas, with TMZ confirming the actor's passing with his representatives. According to the outlet,...
TEXAS STATE
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s twins steal the show at Thanksgiving parade

Moroccan and Monroe have stolen the show! see also Internet doesn’t hold back after Mariah Carey’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performance Donning a massive pink dress with an umbrella, Mariah sang... Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s 11-year-old twins made an adorable cameo in their mom’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performance on Thursday. As the Grammy winner sang “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” her preteens danced inside of open green presents. Monroe stunned in a white fairy outfit, featuring a tutu, wings and a tiara. Moroccan, for his part, sported a red sweatshirt and black pants, nearly matching the nutcrackers performing alongside Carey, 52. At the end of...
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

