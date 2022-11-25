Read full article on original website
Related
NBC New York
Shopper Turnout Hit Record High Over Black Friday Weekend, Retail Trade Group Says
The group said 196.7 million shoppers turned out from Thanksgiving Day to Cyber Monday. That topped the turnout of 179 million during last year's holiday weekend, it said. The NRF, which began tracking the figure in 2017, had forecast a turnout of 166.3 million for this year. A record number...
NBC New York
Kroger, Albertsons CEOs Defend Grocery Tie-Up, Say Deal Won't Hurt Competition
Kroger announced plans in October to acquire Albertsons in a deal valued at $24.6 billion. The Cincinnati-based company is the second-largest grocer by market share in the United States, behind Walmart, and Albertsons is fourth, after Costco, according to market researcher Numerator. Together, Kroger and Albertsons would be a closer...
NBC New York
CEO of Multimillion-Dollar Company Casetify Shares His No. 1 ‘Super Underrated' Business Tip
Wesley Ng learned the fundamentals of running a business by watching his parents run their restaurant in Hong Kong. "It was not venture-backed obviously," the 41-year-old said with a laugh. "What's the most important thing to have to survive? Profits." Ng now runs his own business, Casetify, with the same...
Forever 21 to Offer Physical Collection Based on Virtual Line
Count Forever 21 as the latest retailer to offer physical products tied into the metaverse. One year ago, the Los Angeles-based company, owned by SPARC, a joint venture between Authentic Brands Group and Simon Property Group, launched a virtual product collection on Roblox. The retailer partnered with Virtual Brand Group, a metaverse creation company, to build a Forever 21 Shop City, a “fashion retail experience” on Roblox, which is also working with brands as varied as Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger and PacSun to offer experiences in the metaverse.More from WWDScenes from Decentraland's Metaverse Fashion Week6 Headlines that Captivated the Retail Industry...
25% of Parents Plan to Take on Debt This Holiday Season. Here's Why That's So Dangerous Now
Racking up credit card debt is a move you might sorely regret.
Comments / 0