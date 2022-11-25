Read full article on original website
India’s Tata Sons to merge Air India with Vistara airlines
NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s oldest and largest conglomerate, Tata Sons, will merge its Air India with Vistara, which it jointly runs with Singapore Airlines, in a major step toward revamping the country’s debt-laden national carrier. The merger will strengthen Singapore Airlines’ foothold in India’s fast-growing aviation...
Fresh clashes in south China as authorities warn of 'crackdown'
Fresh clashes have broken out between police and protesters in a southern Chinese city, part of a wave of Covid lockdown-sparked demonstrations across the country that have morphed into demands for political freedoms. But demonstrators have also demanded much wider political reforms in communist China, with some even calling for President Xi Jinping to stand down.
Mexico vs Saudi Arabia predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup 2022 fixture
Saudi Arabia take on Mexico in Group C of the World Cup today with qualification for the last 16 on the line.Saudi Arabia will be certain of progress if they win, following their stunning victory over Argentina in the opening game.It’s not quite so simple for Mexico - they have to pick up their first win of the tournament in order to have a chance but it will not be enough if Argentina and Poland draw.Saudi Arabia can draw and qualify, but only if Argentina lose to Poland in the other match of Group C.Here’s everything you need to...
Wednesday briefing: The (un)intended consequences of voter ID
In today’s newsletter: Why a purported solution to concerns about voter fraud may create a whole set of new problems instead. An electoral systems expert explains how
South Korea scrambles jets after Chinese and Russian warplanes enter air defence zone
South Korea’s military said it scrambled fighter jets as two Chinese and six Russian warplanes entered its air defence zone. The Chinese H-6 bombers repeatedly entered and left the Korea Air Defence Identification Zone off South Korea’s southern and northeast coasts from about 5:50 am local time on Wednesday, Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.
Mexico vs Saudi Arabia live stream: Where to watch World Cup 2022 fixture online and on TV
Saudi Arabia face Mexico in Group C of the World Cup with both teams still able to reach the knockout stages.Saudi Arabia’s stunning win over Argentina in their opening game put them top of Group A but their defeat to Poland means there is still work to do.Mexico were beaten by Argentina following their opening draw against Poland but are still able to qualify despite their winless start.They must beat Saudi Arabia to have a chance, but that might still not be enough if Argentina’s match against Poland finishes as a draw.Here’s everything you need to know.When is Saudi...
Egyptians call on British Museum to return Rosetta Stone
CAIRO — (AP) — The debate over who owns ancient artifacts has been an increasing challenge to museums across Europe and America, and the spotlight has fallen on the most visited piece in the British Museum: The Rosetta Stone. The inscriptions on the black granite slab became the...
Singapore's Temasek holds internal review of $275 million FTX-related loss
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Wednesday that Temasek Holdings has initiated an internal review of its investment in the now-bankrupt FTX crypto exchange.
Is Poland vs Argentina on TV? Kick-off time, channel and where to watch World Cup fixture
Argentina celebrated their victory over Mexico for over two hours in their locker room, but they are not through to the knockout stages of the Qatar World Cup yet.Having suffered a seismic upset at the hands of Saudi Arabia in their opening Group C match, Lionel Messi and his teammates bounced back against Mexico, but they sit second in the pool behind opponents Poland, who are on four points.Robert Lewandowski finally netted a World Cup goal by scoring in Poland’s win against Saudi Arabia last time out, a result that followed the Poles’ goalless draw with Mexico.A victory for...
