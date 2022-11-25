NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said a man has been arrested after firing a gun inside Ascension Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital on Saturday. Police were dispatched to the hospital early Saturday morning after security said they heard at least two gunshots in the stairwell. 33-year-old Nicholas Zaayenga was found on the fourth level. Officers confronted Zaayenga, who complied with commands. Police found a firearm in a chair near him. Police said he had multiple magazines on him for the gun.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO