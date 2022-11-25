Read full article on original website
WSMV
Shoplifters take nearly $30,000 of merchandise from Green Hills business
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police detectives are attempting to identify two shoplifting suspects who took nearly $30,000 worth of merchandise from a Green Hills business last week. Police said the two suspects entered The Luxury Label consignment shop, located at 2120 Crestmoor Rd., on Nov. 23 and allegedly took...
WSMV
Second severe weather season starts in Middle TN
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - While spring is most active for severe thunderstorms, there is a peak in activity in Tennessee in the fall. According to the National Weather Service, since 1811, Tennessee has seen 69 tornados in the month of November and 37 in December. The numbers are much higher...
WSMV
Historic Nashville releases Nashville Nine list of endangered properties
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Historic Nashville, Inc. published its annual Nashville Nine, a list of local historical properties endangered by demolition, neglect or development. Every year since 2009, the Nashville Nine is compiled through a public nomination process, revealing historic buildings and places that matter to the people of the city.
WSMV
Historic Nashville releases 2022 Nashville Nine
A charter bus caught fire on I-40. The Coffee County Sheriff's Department provided pictures of the individuals and the car involved in the incident. Your submitted Halloween costume photos. Tennessee hospital dresses up NICU babies for Halloween. Updated: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT. A gallery of NICU babies...
WSMV
Squirrel causes power outage in Dickson
DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) – Nearly a third of Dickson Electric System customers experienced a power outage on Tuesday. The reason? A cute little squirrel. The electric company said the critter caused a lot of chaos at the power company. Power was able to be restored quickly. “We don’t always...
WSMV
Man accused of pawning guitar stolen from Nashville music studio
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville detectives are working to identify a man who they say pawned a stolen guitar using another person’s I.D. The classical acoustic guitar was stolen from a Belle Forest Circle music studio sometime overnight on Nov. 11 and pawned later that afternoon, police said. After...
WSMV
Rideshare drivers claim they’re unfairly ticketed in downtown area
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several Uber rideshare drivers are claiming they are being unfairly ticketed in downtown Nashville for parking violations. Rideshare driving for Uber is Tracy Lang’s fulltime job. She’s been doing it since 2016 and said she’s had no issues until recently. “They are handing...
WSMV
Hermitage community mourns death of store owner in robbery
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Hermitage community is mourning the loss of one of their own after a teen shot and killed a well-known convenience store owner Monday night during a robbery. The shooting happened at the Kwik Sak on Lebanon Pike. Vishal Patel, 36, the owner of the convenience...
WSMV
‘Ole Red’ hosts watch party for The Voice
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Monday, there was a big watch party for The Voice at Ole Red. It started early for one group of friends from Georgia. “We stopped in at 3:30 p.m. for a drink, and we are still here,” one said. Fans ate, drank and cheered for...
WSMV
Fire extinguished at historic log cabin in Hermitage
HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews were called to a fire that broke out on land considered by many to be a part of Tennessee history. NFD responded to a fire at the historic colonial log cabin, Eversong, located on the Stone Hall Mansion property in Hermitage early Monday morning. Fire personnel were able to extinguish the fire quickly at the unoccupied cabin and no injuries are being reported.
WSMV
Davidson Co. sees increase in water main breaks during winter months
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In recent years, Davidson County has seen greater number in water main repairs during months like January and February. With winter ahead, areas could see an increase in breaks during the colder season. “Because we know during those colder months we are going to see an...
WSMV
Woman posing as rideshare driver, drugging men in Nashville could have help: police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville detectives are continuing their efforts to identify a woman they say is posing as a rideshare driver, drugging men and stealing their money. Now, a male suspect is believed to be involved in the most recent incident on Oct. 15. A recent victim told...
WSMV
Walk Bike Nashville wants changes after another fatal pedestrian accident on Dickerson Pike
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Leaders of a non-profit organization are outraged after a woman was killed walking along Dickerson Pike the day after Thanksgiving. Leaders of Walk Bike Nashville said they have spent months warning the city about dangers on the road. Walk Bike Nashville said more than eight people...
WSMV
Man arrested for firing gun inside Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said a man has been arrested after firing a gun inside Ascension Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital on Saturday. Police were dispatched to the hospital early Saturday morning after security said they heard at least two gunshots in the stairwell. 33-year-old Nicholas Zaayenga was found on the fourth level. Officers confronted Zaayenga, who complied with commands. Police found a firearm in a chair near him. Police said he had multiple magazines on him for the gun.
WSMV
Metro Police looking for man involved in shooting at laundromat
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Metro Police Department are working to identify the gunman that allegedly injured a man inside the Jumbo Laundry on Antioch Pike on Nov. 16. The victim was on his phone when he said the suspect opened fire from outside the business. The victim...
WSMV
Teen suspects arrested in fatal Kwik Sak shooting; victim identified
HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville police say they have arrested suspects responsible for a fatal shooting at a Kwik Sak gas station Monday afternoon. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Shawn Davis and Demarcus Boyd, both 15, were charged with criminal homicide. Police said one of the two juvenile suspects shot Kwik Sak clerk Vishal Patel at the gas station located at 4890 Lebanon Pike.
WSMV
Tennessee jumps to No. 7 in AP football poll after shutout win over Vanderbilt
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After a shutout win over in-state rivalry Vanderbilt, Tennessee jumped two spots to No. 7 in the Associated Press College Football Poll Sunday. This comes after the Volunteers dropped to No. 9 following an upset loss to South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 19 in Columbia, where the team lost star quarterback Hendon Hooker to a torn ACL.
WSMV
Investigation underway after human skeletal remains found near Franklin
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives are working with forensic experts Monday to determine the source of human skeletal remains found Saturday in Williamson County. According to a Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) media release, a hunter was tracking deer in a wooded area along the eastern part of Clovercroft Road when he discovered the human remains.
WSMV
Group claims Metro students aren’t receiving quality education
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - School districts are getting a report card of their own as the state scores them on how well their students are doing. It lists all sorts of factors – test scores, graduation rates, absentee rates. It’s important to note these are for the last school year which ended in May.
