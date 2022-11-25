ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC San Diego

How to Watch Mexico Vs. Saudi Arabia in Group C World Cup Match

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. El Tri is in desperate need of three points on Wednesday. Mexico heads into its final Group C match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on the verge of...
NBC San Diego

How the USMNT Reached the World Cup Round of 16

The U.S. men's national team has advanced. Faced with a win-or-go-home scenario, the United States toughed out a 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday to reach the 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16. The USMNT entered the third and final group stage matchday in third place behind second-place Iran,...
NBC San Diego

Frenkie de Jong Scores First-Ever World Cup Goal

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Frenkie de Jong is the latest star to make his mark in the World Cup. The 25-year-old gave the Netherlands a 2-0 lead against Qatar on Tuesday, netting his first-ever tournament goal.
NBC San Diego

What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for Nov. 30

It was an exciting Tuesday in the World Cup stratosphere as the group stage for Groups A and B came to a flashing finale. England defeated Wales 3-0 with the great work of Phil Foden and Marcus Rashford. The United States followed in a similar fashion, beating Iran 1-0 after a Christian Pulisic goal.
NBC San Diego

Christian Pulisic Sends Epic Message From Hospital After USMNT's Win Over Iran

It looks like U.S. men's national team fans don't have to worry about Christian Pulisic's injury. The star American winger sent out a Snapchat picture of himself in a hospital bed on Tuesday and wrote that he would be ready for Saturday's Round of 16 showdown with the Netherlands. "So...
NBC San Diego

Senegal Takes Lead Over Ecuador on Ismaïla Sarr's Penalty Goal

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Senegal struck first in its pivotal Group A match against Ecuador on Tuesday. Ismaïla Sarr put the African side up 1-0 in the 44th minute with a penalty goal....
AFP

Macron kicks off US state visit, with trade dispute looming

French President Emmanuel Macron was set to meet President Joe Biden on Wednesday, at the start of a state visit highlighting the countries' strategic ties but also fears of a transatlantic trade war. Largely due to Covid disruptions, this is the first formal state visit to the White House during the Biden presidency.
LOUISIANA STATE

