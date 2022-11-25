Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ironton Tribune
Bailey, Matthews spark Redwomen to easy win
PEDRO — Annie Oakley and Belle Starr have nothing on Hadyn Bailey and Hazley Matthews. The two Rock Hill sharp-shooters were firing bull’s-eyes on Monday to lead the Redwomen to an easy 62-25 win over the Gallipolis Blue Angels in an Ohio Valley Conference game. Bailey scored 21...
Ironton Tribune
A festive night
Parade and Christmas at the Courthouse bring families downtown. The city and county got some holiday cheer to start the week with two Christmas events drawing crowds. The Christmas parade and Christmas at the Courthouse took place in Ironton on Monday. For nearly two decades, the Ironton Lions Club have...
Ironton Tribune
IPD gets new officer
Jordan sworn in, has worked with South Point PD, sheriff’s office. On Tuesday, the Ironton Police Department swore in its newest member– Bryan Jordan. Although he is the newest member of the IPD, he has years of policing experience. He graduated from Portsmouth West High School in 2010,...
Ironton Tribune
Pleasant now facing kidnapping, robbery charges
A man accused of murdering his grandfather is facing additional charges of robbery and kidnapping after more indictments from the Lawrence County Grand Jury. Kace Deleon Pleasant had been indicted during a special grand jury hearing in the Oct. 26 death of his grandfather, 73-year-old Harold “Tim” Pleasant, at their shared residence at 1217 S. Ninth St., Ironton.
Ironton Tribune
Two Scioto County juveniles charged with murder
Two Scioto County juveniles have been charged with murder after the stabbing death of an 18-year-old man. Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said his office received a 911 call at 1:02 a.m. on Monday from a male stating that his friend had just been stabbed. Deputies, detectives and emergency medical...
Comments / 0