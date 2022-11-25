ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

13abc.com

Support NW Ohio nonprofit organizations this Giving Tuesday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Giving Tuesday encourages people to give back in however they can. There are numerous local non-profits that could use your support. The Greater Toledo Community Foundation created a list of organizations throughout Northwest Ohio that are registered to participated in this year’s Giving Tuesday Northwest Ohio campaign. Find that full list with links to the organizations’ websites below.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo needs name idea for its snow plows

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This year, Toledo residents will be able to monitor where the city’s plows are in real time online. In order to keep track of which plow is where, they’re going to need names, and in order to get names the city needs help from the public in picking them.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Finds in the 419 - Children’s Museum of Findlay

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - If you’re looking for a fun idea to get the kids out of the house, 13abc’s James Starks may have the perfect solution for you at the Children’s Museum of Findlay. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the...
FINDLAY, OH
13abc.com

Crackdown on crime at Airport and Reynolds is welcome news to food truck owners

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - When food trucks gather at the corner of Airport and Reynolds, they’re ready to serve up the eats in a safe environment. “I mean, to me personally, I feel safe. I mean, I see a lot of police presence that come through here,” said Rashawn McDonald, owner of Glaze ‘Em Gourmet Funnel Cakes food truck. McDonald organizes food truck gatherings in the parking lot at the corner across from Glass City Beverages.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo City Council votes to fire City Auditor

Rogers Choir to perform at 13abc's Hope for the Holidays bash. City worker rescues a mother and her two children after her car got stuck in high water. The young mother had her two kids in the car when she tried to drive through the water. City worker rescues mother...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Which northwest Ohio schools received grants for school safety and security?

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 4, 2022. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced on Wednesday the third round of grants awarded as a part of the Ohio K-12 School Safety Grant Program, including a combined total of $1.8 million to Anthony Wayne, Maumee and Sylvania school districts, among other local schools.
OHIO STATE
mlivingnews.com

Two New Infusion Centers Open in Toledo

Infusion Associates and Horizon Infusions have both recently opened to Toledoans with chronic or other conditions that need ongoing intravenous or injection therapies. Infusion treatments are prescribed medications that are injected directly into the vein. John Crawford, Director of Operations for Infusion Associates, explains why they opened a facility in...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TFRD: Toledo home is uninhabitable following fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo home is left uninhabitable after catching fire Tuesday night. According to TFRD, a call came in around 10 p.m. of a house fire on the 400 block of Frank St. Upon arrival, TFRD spotted flames showing from a side window. The home was not...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Sheetz announces plans to expand to Toledo, Detroit in 2025

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sheetz has announced that it will be expanding to new locations in Toledo and Detroit in the coming years. According to a spokesperson for Sheetz, the Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience store chain will be expanding to the Toledo area in 2025. Sheetz also confirmed it will be expanding into Michigan, with the first location projected to open in 2025 starting in the Detroit market.
TOLEDO, OH
fcnews.org

Local students spread Christmas cheer

The seven members of the Pettisville FFA Toys for Cheer crew braved a cold, windy day to help collect over $1,200 from generous donors who drove into the parking lot at the ACE Hardware Plaza in Wauseon. Pictured, from left, are Ben Boger, Tyler Layton, Darrin Fenicle, Lily Wiemken, Caitie Girdham, Courtney Wiemken and Quinn Stickley. A parent supplied Santa hats for the afternoon shift. All FFA Chapters in Fulton County helped with the collection that day, Friday, Nov. 18.
PETTISVILLE, OH
WTOL 11

Several vehicles hit by gunfire in Spieker Terrace parking lot, Toledo police investigating

TOLEDO, Ohio — An investigation is underway after shell casings and shot-up vehicles were found in a parking lot by Toledo police Sunday night. Officers responded to multiple ShotSpotter alerts at two adjacent locations in the 400 block of Spieker Terrace just before 11 p.m. Sunday, according to a report by Toledo police. Several shell casings were found in a parking lot at the location.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPS hosts Career Connect Expo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Public Schools’ annual Career Connect Expo returns Wednesday. More than 100 local and regional employers, colleges, and TPS career technology and magnet school representatives will be present this year. The event will take place Wednesday and Thursday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at The...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Three-vehicle crash in west Toledo Monday morning

TOLEDO, Ohio — A crash involving three vehicles left a road with lane closures early Monday. The crash happened just before Detroit Avenue on East Alexis Road in west Toledo. The westbound lanes of East Alexis Road near North Detroit Avenue were closed briefly to clean up the accident....
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

City worker rescues mother and children after car gets stuck in sinkhole

USA celebrates a win after a 1-0 game against Iran at the World Cup, locals celebrate accordingly. Leaders from the Greater Toledo Foundation talk about donating during the holiday season. 13abc's Delaney Ruth gets some travel trips from the advisors at Central Travel in this edition of Local Love.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Tuba Christmas fills Franklin Park Mall with music

TOLEDO, Ohio — Tubas don't usually get to play the melody, but on Sunday an unusual ensemble gave tubas the starring role in a performance of holiday classics. Dan Corfman, the band director at Gibsonburg schools, said the annual Tuba Christmas event is an opportunity to make joyous music in an unusual way.
TOLEDO, OH

