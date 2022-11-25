Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
13abc.com
Support NW Ohio nonprofit organizations this Giving Tuesday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Giving Tuesday encourages people to give back in however they can. There are numerous local non-profits that could use your support. The Greater Toledo Community Foundation created a list of organizations throughout Northwest Ohio that are registered to participated in this year’s Giving Tuesday Northwest Ohio campaign. Find that full list with links to the organizations’ websites below.
WTOL-TV
Toledo Police Department declares Operation R.A.S.E.R. a success
Toledo police say 2022's final so-called "Toledo Enhancement Area Method" operation was a success. R.A.S.E.R stands for Reynolds Airport Safety Enforcement Response.
13abc.com
Toledo needs name idea for its snow plows
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This year, Toledo residents will be able to monitor where the city’s plows are in real time online. In order to keep track of which plow is where, they’re going to need names, and in order to get names the city needs help from the public in picking them.
nbc24.com
Joy of Giving dance and toy drive will help Lucas County Children Services, Family House
The Toledo Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. is back for another year of its Joy of Giving holiday dance and toy drive. Attendees are encouraged to bring toy donations. Ticket purchases and other donations can be made at eventbrite.com/e/joy-of-giving-tickets-441028497107. All donated toys will be distributed to Lucas...
13abc.com
Finds in the 419 - Children’s Museum of Findlay
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - If you’re looking for a fun idea to get the kids out of the house, 13abc’s James Starks may have the perfect solution for you at the Children’s Museum of Findlay. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the...
13abc.com
Crackdown on crime at Airport and Reynolds is welcome news to food truck owners
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - When food trucks gather at the corner of Airport and Reynolds, they’re ready to serve up the eats in a safe environment. “I mean, to me personally, I feel safe. I mean, I see a lot of police presence that come through here,” said Rashawn McDonald, owner of Glaze ‘Em Gourmet Funnel Cakes food truck. McDonald organizes food truck gatherings in the parking lot at the corner across from Glass City Beverages.
13abc.com
Local expert shares insurance tips after Toledo water main break damages homes
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The water main break on Galena Street on Monday caused some water damage to surrounding homes and left many asking questions about flood insurance and what the next steps might be. Experts say the most important thing you can do is have a conversation with your...
13abc.com
Toledo City Council votes to fire City Auditor
Rogers Choir to perform at 13abc's Hope for the Holidays bash. City worker rescues a mother and her two children after her car got stuck in high water. The young mother had her two kids in the car when she tried to drive through the water. City worker rescues mother...
Which northwest Ohio schools received grants for school safety and security?
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 4, 2022. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced on Wednesday the third round of grants awarded as a part of the Ohio K-12 School Safety Grant Program, including a combined total of $1.8 million to Anthony Wayne, Maumee and Sylvania school districts, among other local schools.
mlivingnews.com
Two New Infusion Centers Open in Toledo
Infusion Associates and Horizon Infusions have both recently opened to Toledoans with chronic or other conditions that need ongoing intravenous or injection therapies. Infusion treatments are prescribed medications that are injected directly into the vein. John Crawford, Director of Operations for Infusion Associates, explains why they opened a facility in...
WTOL-TV
By the numbers: Active warrants in the city of Toledo
There is a 1 in 50 chance of meeting a stranger with an active traffic violation warrant in Toledo. Based on police records, WTOL 11 breaks down warrants in Toledo.
13abc.com
TFRD: Toledo home is uninhabitable following fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo home is left uninhabitable after catching fire Tuesday night. According to TFRD, a call came in around 10 p.m. of a house fire on the 400 block of Frank St. Upon arrival, TFRD spotted flames showing from a side window. The home was not...
Shopping local creates sense of community say Toledo business owners
TOLEDO, Ohio — It's the holiday season and shopping carts are filling up. But for local small businesses it's about more than just the bottom line - it's about creating a sense of community. "We're nothing without our community and we know that. We see that so we take...
13abc.com
Sheetz announces plans to expand to Toledo, Detroit in 2025
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sheetz has announced that it will be expanding to new locations in Toledo and Detroit in the coming years. According to a spokesperson for Sheetz, the Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience store chain will be expanding to the Toledo area in 2025. Sheetz also confirmed it will be expanding into Michigan, with the first location projected to open in 2025 starting in the Detroit market.
fcnews.org
Local students spread Christmas cheer
The seven members of the Pettisville FFA Toys for Cheer crew braved a cold, windy day to help collect over $1,200 from generous donors who drove into the parking lot at the ACE Hardware Plaza in Wauseon. Pictured, from left, are Ben Boger, Tyler Layton, Darrin Fenicle, Lily Wiemken, Caitie Girdham, Courtney Wiemken and Quinn Stickley. A parent supplied Santa hats for the afternoon shift. All FFA Chapters in Fulton County helped with the collection that day, Friday, Nov. 18.
Several vehicles hit by gunfire in Spieker Terrace parking lot, Toledo police investigating
TOLEDO, Ohio — An investigation is underway after shell casings and shot-up vehicles were found in a parking lot by Toledo police Sunday night. Officers responded to multiple ShotSpotter alerts at two adjacent locations in the 400 block of Spieker Terrace just before 11 p.m. Sunday, according to a report by Toledo police. Several shell casings were found in a parking lot at the location.
13abc.com
TPS hosts Career Connect Expo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Public Schools’ annual Career Connect Expo returns Wednesday. More than 100 local and regional employers, colleges, and TPS career technology and magnet school representatives will be present this year. The event will take place Wednesday and Thursday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at The...
Three-vehicle crash in west Toledo Monday morning
TOLEDO, Ohio — A crash involving three vehicles left a road with lane closures early Monday. The crash happened just before Detroit Avenue on East Alexis Road in west Toledo. The westbound lanes of East Alexis Road near North Detroit Avenue were closed briefly to clean up the accident....
13abc.com
City worker rescues mother and children after car gets stuck in sinkhole
USA celebrates a win after a 1-0 game against Iran at the World Cup, locals celebrate accordingly. Leaders from the Greater Toledo Foundation talk about donating during the holiday season. 13abc's Delaney Ruth gets some travel trips from the advisors at Central Travel in this edition of Local Love.
Tuba Christmas fills Franklin Park Mall with music
TOLEDO, Ohio — Tubas don't usually get to play the melody, but on Sunday an unusual ensemble gave tubas the starring role in a performance of holiday classics. Dan Corfman, the band director at Gibsonburg schools, said the annual Tuba Christmas event is an opportunity to make joyous music in an unusual way.
Comments / 4