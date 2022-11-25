ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ironton, OH

Ironton Tribune

A festive night

Parade and Christmas at the Courthouse bring families downtown. The city and county got some holiday cheer to start the week with two Christmas events drawing crowds. The Christmas parade and Christmas at the Courthouse took place in Ironton on Monday. For nearly two decades, the Ironton Lions Club have...
IRONTON, OH
Ironton Tribune

Rotary Club donates dictionaries to schools

ROME TOWNSHIP — Rotary Club of Ironton member Jeff Clark presented dictionaries to third grade students in Mrs. Roberts’ class at Fairland West Elementary School on Monday. The group also presented thesauruses to fifth grade students. The group makes the donation to schools across the county each year.
IRONTON, OH
Ironton Tribune

IPD gets new officer

Jordan sworn in, has worked with South Point PD, sheriff’s office. On Tuesday, the Ironton Police Department swore in its newest member– Bryan Jordan. Although he is the newest member of the IPD, he has years of policing experience. He graduated from Portsmouth West High School in 2010,...
IRONTON, OH
Ironton Tribune

Bailey, Matthews spark Redwomen to easy win

PEDRO — Annie Oakley and Belle Starr have nothing on Hadyn Bailey and Hazley Matthews. The two Rock Hill sharp-shooters were firing bull’s-eyes on Monday to lead the Redwomen to an easy 62-25 win over the Gallipolis Blue Angels in an Ohio Valley Conference game. Bailey scored 21...
IRONTON, OH
WSAZ

Two minors arrested for murder

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two minors have been arrested and charged with murder following a stabbing that happened early Monday morning in Portsmouth, Ohio, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office announced. According to Sheriff David Thoroughman, his office received a 911 call just after 1 a.m. The caller said...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
q95fm.net

Three Counties in Eastern Kentucky Selected for Post-Election Audit

Three Eastern Kentucky counties on Monday were selected by the Kentucky Attorney General’s office to take part in a standard post-election audit. The three counties, Breathitt, Laurel, and Rowan were randomly selected along with 9 other counties in the state and the Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations will be conducting the audits.
KENTUCKY STATE
Ironton Tribune

Pleasant now facing kidnapping, robbery charges

A man accused of murdering his grandfather is facing additional charges of robbery and kidnapping after more indictments from the Lawrence County Grand Jury. Kace Deleon Pleasant had been indicted during a special grand jury hearing in the Oct. 26 death of his grandfather, 73-year-old Harold “Tim” Pleasant, at their shared residence at 1217 S. Ninth St., Ironton.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

3 indicted in southeastern Ohio beating case

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Three people were indicted in connection with an incident that left two men badly beaten in Wheelersburg. Cameron Dixon, 18, and Kaleb Dixon, 23, both of Portsmouth, Ohio, and Christian Brooks, 25, of New Boston, Ohio, all face four counts of felonious assault, two counts of kidnapping and tampering with evidence charges. That’s according to information from the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office released Tuesday.
WHEELERSBURG, OH
thelevisalazer.com

FLATWOODS MAN CAUGHT AT PRICHARD WITH METH, HEROIN FOR SALE

PRICHARD, W.VA. — Sheriff Rick Thompson stated a man from Flatwoods was arrested on drug charges in Wayne County. Sheriff Thompson stated that Brandon Hill, of Flatwoods, was transporting Methamphetamine and Heroin to the Prichard area before he was stopped by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit. Brandon...
PRICHARD, WV
WSAZ

WANTED | Portsmouth shooting suspect considered armed, dangerous

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man is wanted by police in connection with a double homicide that took place Sunday, according to the Portsmouth Police Department. Investigators are searching for Anthony Lee Kearns, aka LA. Kearns, 25, is accused in the deaths of Abraham Pucheta and Javier Luna. Pucheta...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
wchsnetwork.com

Two arrested in connection with Charleston break-in, robbery

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two men are jailed after an alleged armed robbery inside a Charleston residence. Police have charged Mikhail Patterson, 20, and Jaquise Jackson, 18, both of Charleston with first-degree robbery and burglary. Patterson and Jackson, along with four other people, forced their way inside an apartment at...
CHARLESTON, WV

