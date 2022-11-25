Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ironton Tribune
Rotary Club donates dictionaries to schools
ROME TOWNSHIP — Rotary Club of Ironton member Jeff Clark presented dictionaries to third grade students in Mrs. Roberts’ class at Fairland West Elementary School on Monday. The group also presented thesauruses to fifth grade students. The group makes the donation to schools across the county each year.
wchsnetwork.com
Hurricane mayor looking forward to Nucor impact
HURRICANE, W.Va. — Although Nucor Steel plans to locate its newest manufacturing site in Mason County, there will be benefits for all of the surrounding region. Specifically, Putnam County is looking to reap rewards from the investment by the Charlotte based company. “I’ve talked to a lot of the...
Ironton Tribune
A festive night
Parade and Christmas at the Courthouse bring families downtown. The city and county got some holiday cheer to start the week with two Christmas events drawing crowds. The Christmas parade and Christmas at the Courthouse took place in Ironton on Monday. For nearly two decades, the Ironton Lions Club have...
Heritage Farm’s Christmas Village in West Virginia set to open this week
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Heritage Farm’s sixth annual Appalachian Christmas Village will be open to the public starting Friday, Dec. 2. Audy Perry, the executive director of Heritage Farm, said the village offers something for everyone to get into the holiday spirit. “We blend the old and the new of Appalachia. So, we have artisans […]
Man charged with setting wildfires in Wayne County, West Virginia
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man from Huntington is facing charges in connection to brush fires set in Wayne County in early November. According to a criminal complaint filed in Wayne County, Robert Pelfrey is charged with two counts of setting fires to lands, which is a felony. He turned himself in today, Monday, Nov. […]
WSAZ
Rock Hill Local School District | students dismissed following bomb threat
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Students in Pre-K through 12th grade were dismissed early Tuesday following a bomb threat, according to the Rock Hill Local School District. Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless tells WSAZ.com detectives and deputies are investigating the threat. No other information has been released. Several threats...
UPDATE: 6 arrested after Charleston, West Virginia gas station drug raid
UPDATE: (8:45 P.M. Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022) — The names of the six people arrested after a raid at a Par-Mar gas station on Charleston’s East End have been released. Documents say the investigation into drug activity at the Par-Mar store on Washington Street East was between October and November 2022. Police say informants were […]
Ironton Tribune
Christmas events set for Monday
Parade steps off at 6 p.m. The Christmas season kicks off in downtown Ironton on Monday, with the return of the annual Christmas parade, as well as the Christmas at the Courthouse event. The courthouse event, in its second year, is set for 6-8 p.m. and offices there have been...
2 arrested in Charleston, West Virginia, robbery
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Two men are facing charges in connection to a robbery that happened in Charleston last week. Authorities say Jaquise Jackson, 18, of Charleston, and Makhail Patterson, 20, of Charleston, were arrested on robbery and burglary charges after a break-in at a woman’s apartment. According to criminal complaints filed in Kanawha County […]
This Huge Flea Market in West Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for your family to spend the day. You never know what kind of amazing deals you can find when you go.
WSAZ
Fallen tree crushes car in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It was a crushing evening for a family in Huntington after a tree fell right on top of their car Monday. While they didn’t don’t know what caused the tree to fall, it badly damaged a car parked on the street nearby. The incident happened along 6th Avenue near the intersection of 2nd Street.
WSAZ
Two minors arrested for murder
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two minors have been arrested and charged with murder following a stabbing that happened early Monday morning in Portsmouth, Ohio, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office announced. According to Sheriff David Thoroughman, his office received a 911 call just after 1 a.m. The caller said...
Lootpress
Huntington Police Department now the highest paid law enforcement agency in the state
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Huntington Police Department hosted a recognition ceremony Tuesday in acknowledgement of the promotion of nearly a dozen officers, along with the retirement of three reserve officers and the hiring of three new probationary officers. Reserve Officers Vernon Crockett, Josh Brunton, and Ron Keesee were...
Ironton Tribune
Two Scioto County juveniles charged with murder
Two Scioto County juveniles have been charged with murder after the stabbing death of an 18-year-old man. Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said his office received a 911 call at 1:02 a.m. on Monday from a male stating that his friend had just been stabbed. Deputies, detectives and emergency medical...
sciotopost.com
Scioto County – Two Juveniles Arrested for Murder
Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that on November 28, 2022 his office received a 9-1-1 call at 1:02am from a male stating that his friend had just been stabbed. Deputies, detectives and emergency medical personnel responded near 1411 2 nd Street West Portsmouth. Upon their arrival they found a male subject, who had been stabbed, laying on the ground.
Vehicle reported stolen out of Pomeroy, Ohio, later found in Marietta
POMEROY, OH (WOWK) — A vehicle reported stolen out of Pomeroy in Meigs County on Thursday was later found in the Marietta area of Washington County, Ohio. According to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), the vehicle was reported stolen on State Route 7 around 3:04 p.m. on Thursday. MCSO says deputies responded to the […]
Ironton Tribune
IPD gets new officer
Jordan sworn in, has worked with South Point PD, sheriff’s office. On Tuesday, the Ironton Police Department swore in its newest member– Bryan Jordan. Although he is the newest member of the IPD, he has years of policing experience. He graduated from Portsmouth West High School in 2010,...
2 West Virginia cities near bottom of list of best and worst cities for singles
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston and Huntington, West Virginia are in the bottom half of best and worst cities for single people, according to a study conducted by WalletHub. The study ranked cities based on three categories: economics, fun and recreation and dating opportunities. Out of 182 cities, Huntington is at 150 and Charleston is […]
West Virginia mother charged after drugs found in hotel room near child
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A Cabell County woman has been charged with child neglect after finding drugs in a hotel room allegedly within reach of a child. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Cabell County Magistrate Court, Kassandra Mitchell, 29, of Huntington, is facing child neglect and drug charges. The complaint states authorities […]
kcountry1057.com
Deputy continues fight to recover from injuries
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. – Darrin Lawson continues to fight. On June 30, the young Floyd County sheriff’s deputy was one of several officers shot during a response to a call at Allen. Three of Lawson’s colleagues were killed and the life of a K9 officer was also taken.
Comments / 0