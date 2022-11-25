ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coal Grove, OH

Ironton Tribune

Rotary Club donates dictionaries to schools

ROME TOWNSHIP — Rotary Club of Ironton member Jeff Clark presented dictionaries to third grade students in Mrs. Roberts’ class at Fairland West Elementary School on Monday. The group also presented thesauruses to fifth grade students. The group makes the donation to schools across the county each year.
IRONTON, OH
wchsnetwork.com

Hurricane mayor looking forward to Nucor impact

HURRICANE, W.Va. — Although Nucor Steel plans to locate its newest manufacturing site in Mason County, there will be benefits for all of the surrounding region. Specifically, Putnam County is looking to reap rewards from the investment by the Charlotte based company. “I’ve talked to a lot of the...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
Ironton Tribune

A festive night

Parade and Christmas at the Courthouse bring families downtown. The city and county got some holiday cheer to start the week with two Christmas events drawing crowds. The Christmas parade and Christmas at the Courthouse took place in Ironton on Monday. For nearly two decades, the Ironton Lions Club have...
IRONTON, OH
WSAZ

Rock Hill Local School District | students dismissed following bomb threat

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Students in Pre-K through 12th grade were dismissed early Tuesday following a bomb threat, according to the Rock Hill Local School District. Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless tells WSAZ.com detectives and deputies are investigating the threat. No other information has been released. Several threats...
IRONTON, OH
Ironton Tribune

Christmas events set for Monday

Parade steps off at 6 p.m. The Christmas season kicks off in downtown Ironton on Monday, with the return of the annual Christmas parade, as well as the Christmas at the Courthouse event. The courthouse event, in its second year, is set for 6-8 p.m. and offices there have been...
IRONTON, OH
WOWK 13 News

2 arrested in Charleston, West Virginia, robbery

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Two men are facing charges in connection to a robbery that happened in Charleston last week. Authorities say Jaquise Jackson, 18, of Charleston, and Makhail Patterson, 20, of Charleston, were arrested on robbery and burglary charges after a break-in at a woman’s apartment. According to criminal complaints filed in Kanawha County […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Fallen tree crushes car in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It was a crushing evening for a family in Huntington after a tree fell right on top of their car Monday. While they didn’t don’t know what caused the tree to fall, it badly damaged a car parked on the street nearby. The incident happened along 6th Avenue near the intersection of 2nd Street.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Two minors arrested for murder

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two minors have been arrested and charged with murder following a stabbing that happened early Monday morning in Portsmouth, Ohio, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office announced. According to Sheriff David Thoroughman, his office received a 911 call just after 1 a.m. The caller said...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Ironton Tribune

Two Scioto County juveniles charged with murder

Two Scioto County juveniles have been charged with murder after the stabbing death of an 18-year-old man. Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said his office received a 911 call at 1:02 a.m. on Monday from a male stating that his friend had just been stabbed. Deputies, detectives and emergency medical...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Scioto County – Two Juveniles Arrested for Murder

Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that on November 28, 2022 his office received a 9-1-1 call at 1:02am from a male stating that his friend had just been stabbed. Deputies, detectives and emergency medical personnel responded near 1411 2 nd Street West Portsmouth. Upon their arrival they found a male subject, who had been stabbed, laying on the ground.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
Ironton Tribune

IPD gets new officer

Jordan sworn in, has worked with South Point PD, sheriff’s office. On Tuesday, the Ironton Police Department swore in its newest member– Bryan Jordan. Although he is the newest member of the IPD, he has years of policing experience. He graduated from Portsmouth West High School in 2010,...
IRONTON, OH
kcountry1057.com

Deputy continues fight to recover from injuries

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. – Darrin Lawson continues to fight. On June 30, the young Floyd County sheriff’s deputy was one of several officers shot during a response to a call at Allen. Three of Lawson’s colleagues were killed and the life of a K9 officer was also taken.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY

