RTA celebrates 50 years of service with family-friendly event

DAYTON — The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA) is celebrating 50 years with a family-friendly event in downtown Dayton.

Community members are invited to gather at Wright Stop Plaza from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. to take part in the anniversary.

The event will have an area for kids with balloons, shirts, and coloring books according to a press release from RTA.

Adults will be able to get a 50th Anniversary T-shirt and see an educational presentation on the history of the RTA will be held.

According to the press release this event will take place alongside the Grande Illumination and Dayton Children’s Parade.

RTA will also be running a “transit happy hours” promotion consisting of all rides after 5:00 p.m. being free Monday through Friday until December 30.

This promotion applies to both fixed-route and paratransit services, a Communications Specialist at RTA said.

