ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

RTA celebrates 50 years of service with family-friendly event

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f9sxY_0jN22Rfa00

DAYTON — The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA) is celebrating 50 years with a family-friendly event in downtown Dayton.

Community members are invited to gather at Wright Stop Plaza from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. to take part in the anniversary.

>>RTA to celebrate 50 years of service with new limited-time promotion

The event will have an area for kids with balloons, shirts, and coloring books according to a press release from RTA.

Adults will be able to get a 50th Anniversary T-shirt and see an educational presentation on the history of the RTA will be held.

According to the press release this event will take place alongside the Grande Illumination and Dayton Children’s Parade.

>>Search for Christmas tree for Dayton Holiday Festival begins

RTA will also be running a “transit happy hours” promotion consisting of all rides after 5:00 p.m. being free Monday through Friday until December 30.

This promotion applies to both fixed-route and paratransit services, a Communications Specialist at RTA said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Santa busses into Dayton: Where to see him

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Santa is coming to Dayton and catching a ride on the RTA holiday bus. According to a release by the Dayton RTA, Santa will be riding the Holiday Bus on several days this December. While on the bus, Santa will be handing out candy canes to passengers and will listen to […]
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Chick-fil-A to open new location in Miami Valley this week; 100 local heroes to eat free

SPRINGFIELD — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is set to open its doors to the public this week in Springfield. Beginning on Thursday, Dec. 1st., the new Chick-fil-A on Bechtle Avenue near the Bechtle Crossing Shopping Mall will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry out services Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. through 10 p.m., according to a spokesperson with Chick-fil-A.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WDTN

‘Ready to move on’: Evans Bakery to close in December

"It's not a negative decision," Jennifer Evans, co-owner of the bakery, said. "It's not that it's the pandemic, or inflation, or the tornado...We're just ready to move on, and we'd like to do that while we're still happy and able to do something else besides this.
DAYTON, OH
wyso.org

Dayton, Ohio seeks archeological study for multi-million dollar development site

The proposed factory development project in northwest Dayton is expected to be potentially a $400 million investment. The city has estimated this would create over 200 jobs, mostly in manufacturing . Part of the development area, Lichliter excavation site, is a historic landmark, where researchers found evidence of prehistoric culture...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Construction to affect Kettering traffic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering drivers may see some delays on Dorothy Lane starting the week of Nov. 28. According to the City of Kettering, Montgomery County Environmental Services is replacing a water main on a portion of Dorothy lane. The construction will affect eastbound traffic the most from Far Hills Road to Shroyer Road, […]
KETTERING, OH
WHIO Dayton

Road closures planned tomorrow for Dayton Turkey Trot

DAYTON — The Dayton Turkey Trot will be taking place tomorrow at Welcome Stadium in Dayton. >>RELATED STORY: Several roads to be closed for Dayton Holiday Festival. Events will get underway at 7 a.m. for runners to pick up their packets, according to the event’s webpage. The following...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Crowds return to Holiday in the City after shooting

“I’m not giving up on Springfield,” one volunteer says after incident marred opening night. Visitors and volunteers returned to downtown Springfield on Saturday evening for Holiday in the City’s ice skating rink, music and lights after a shooting near where activities during Friday’s grand illumination occurred to open the annual event.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Several roads to be closed today for Dayton Holiday Festival

DAYTON — The 50th Dayton Holiday Festival kicks off today downtown with the Dayton Children’s Parade and the Grande Illumination. From 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., activities and live entertainment will fill Courthouse Square and the surrounding areas. Dayton Police are reminding drivers that there will be several...
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Middletown store owners impacted by ongoing Central Avenue construction

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The ongoing Central Avenue Construction Project has significantly impacted many small businesses in downtown Middletown making it more significant for customers to shop on Small Business Saturday. Central Pastry Shop and many other stores and restaurants along Central Avenue have struggled to get customers into their stores due...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
dayton.com

JUST IN: Dayton holiday event halted amid report of gunfire

Crowds gathered Friday night for the Dayton Holiday Festival around Courthouse Square and surrounding areas fled amid reports of gunfire. The annual parade had just started when people reportedly heard gunfire in the area of Courthouse Square and started running down Main Street toward Fourth Street, according to Dayton Daily News employees at the scene.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
102K+
Followers
142K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy