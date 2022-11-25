Read full article on original website
visitmysmokies.com
Everything To Know About Santa’s Country Christmas at SkyLand Ranch
Nothing gets the kids quite as excited for Christmas as seeing Santa Claus in person! You can imagine the joy in their faces now just thinking about it! Good news is Santa is coming to SkyLand Ranch! After convincing Santa we have some of the best behaved child visitors in the world, he’s agreed to come to SkyLand Ranch to meet as many as he can! Don’t miss our special holiday event. Here’s everything you need to know about Santa’s Country Christmas at SkyLand Ranch:
wvlt.tv
Where to get customized Christmas tree ornaments in East Tennessee
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Santa’s Claus-et, the largest Christmas store in Gatlinburg, is getting people into the Christmas spirit. Since 2014, the Gatlinburg store has provided a space for people seeking an immersive Christmas experience. Stephanie Morgan, a worker at Santa’s Claus-et, explained why the store is so special to the community in Sevier County.
This Restaurant Serves The Best French Toast In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! found the best French toast in each state, including this dish served in Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
Artisan holiday market returns to Downtown Maryville
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The seventh Southern Appalachian Artisan Market took place on Saturday, supporting East Tennessee business owners and artisans. More than 100 artisans from Blount, Knox, Sevier, Cocke and Loudon counties participated in the indoor and outdoor event. Gracie Eldridge, an artisan and owner of Magpie Pups, a...
Massive Elk Herd Shows Up at Colorado Family’s Thanksgiving
The holiday season is a magical time of year. While the other ten months can pass in the blink of an eye, time seems to slow in November and December, the days filled with time spent among friends and family, our focus shifting toward making memories with those we love most.
wvlt.tv
CBS announces 2022 holiday specials schedule
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - CBS has announced its seasonal specials, featuring iconic films, such as “Frosty the Snowman” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”. The holiday season wouldn’t be the same without childhood holiday classics so grab a blanket and a cup of hot cocoa!. full schedule...
Tennessee Bear Charges Woman on Deck Who Got Too Close [VIDEO]
The Smoky Mountains are one of my favorite places to visit. My husband and I took out honeymoon there and we try to go back every year to celebrate our anniversary. One thing we've learned over the years is we have to be careful when it comes to the bears in the mountains.
City of Morristown asks residents to take community survey
The City of Morristown 2022 Community Survey is already active and ready for responses
Doctors urge families to look for signs of Alzheimer’s, dementia during the holiday season
With the holiday season officially underway, experts are urging people to look out for signs of a serious illness while spending much-needed time with their family.
How Long Will Gatlinburg Tennessee’s Winter Light Display Be Lighting Up the Night?
Many Christmas light displays end after January 1st, but not in Gatlinburg!. Who doesn't love going to the Smoky Mountains? There's so much to do! Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge are just a short drive from one another and there is a TON you can do there. It's the perfect distance for a long weekend, or to go for an entire week. Whether you want to get away in a cabin in the mountains, explore the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, or take on the fun tourist action on the main strip, there's something for everyone.
WATE
Food For Thought: 60 pounds of chicken thrown away at Morristown restaurant
The restaurant with the low grade is in Hamblen County, where 60 pounds of chicken had to be thrown away WATE 6 On Your Side News at 4. Food For Thought: 60 pounds of chicken thrown away …. The restaurant with the low grade is in Hamblen County, where 60...
Massachusetts Aquarium Rescues 150 ‘Cold-Stunned’ Sea Turtles
The Boston-based New England Aquarium rescued over 150 sea turtles that were suffering symptoms of “cold-stunning,” a life-threatening condition caused by hypothermia. Earlier this month, volunteers from the Massachusetts Audubon Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary collected 120 critically endangered Kemp’s ridley turtles and 33 green turtles for treatment of the condition. Once safely inside the aquarium’s on-site turtle hospital, these sweet reptiles received the care they so desperately needed. All of the subjects were experiencing dehydration and pneumonia, both of which are indicators of cold-stunning.
Hanford National Monument Honored With 2023 Tourist Passport Stamp
Washinton State’s Handford National Monument is the centerpiece of the 2023 Passport to Your National Parks Stamp Set. The 196,000 acres national wildlife refuge is part of The Manhattan Project National Historical Park, which is comprised of three locations in New Mexico, Tennessee, and Washington. The spots were jointly responsible for creating the atomic bombs that helped end World War II.
Red Tide Blooms on Florida Beach Decimate Bird and Fish Populations
Red tide continues to spread throughout the Gulf of Mexico and onto the southwest Florida coast. Hurricane Ian already devastated parts of the state. Now it’s dealing with the deaths of bird and fish. An ABC station in Naples, Fla., reported Tuesday that conditions were particularly bad on Vanderbilt...
Florida Man Completely Botches Proposal by Dropping Ring Into Water, Dives in to Get It
The first recorded marriage ceremony dates all the way back to 2350 B.C. Mesopotamia. A man and woman vowed to share a life, a sun-dried mud hut, and their bread, beer, and pigeon stew for the rest of their days. In the millennia since, humans have continued to pair off in lifelong commitments, the practice slowly evolving into the institution of marriage we know today.
wvlt.tv
Evacuated Pigeon Forge Junior High students, staff return to school
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pigeon Forge Junior High officials evacuated students and staff Tuesday after they found a note referencing a bomb in a bathroom, according to Principal Danny Rucker said. At approximately 10:00 a.m., administrators learned about a note written on a bathroom wall that referenced a bomb,...
WATE
LGBTQIA+ Event Bombarding by Protestors
Protestors attempted to dissuade attendees of an LGBTQIA event that hosted a toy drive at a Maryville book store. Protestors attempted to dissuade attendees of an LGBTQIA event that hosted a toy drive at a Maryville book store. Family Searching for Answers in East TN Man’s Mysterious …. A...
High winds in Smokies knock down trees, blow debris into roadways
The Great Smoky Mountains National Park Services has announced that some roads will be closed due to high winds.
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: Greyhound escalates conflict with City
For much of the past year, the Greyhound bus company — pretty much the only travel option in the United States for folks unable to afford an airplane ticket — has been engaged in what seemed like a spirited tango with officials from the City of Knoxville. Last...
Acadia National Park Proposes Increase in Entrance Fees
In order to further improve visitor experience and park resources, Acadia National Park is considering raising entrance fees for 2023. Acadia National Park announced the potential change on November 29 and noted that the increased fees would apply to both vehicles and individuals. According to the Maine-based park, the funds from the new prices would directly benefit a variety of projects, but the vast majority would go to the Island Explorer bus system.
