FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Long Road- Hiking Across Highway 20Oregon Coast JourneyNewport, OR
Proposal would give New hampshire families hundreds each monthJake WellsManchester, NH
Latest Xander Bogaerts Report Is Not Good For Red Sox FansOnlyHomersBoston, MA
4 Fun Holiday Drag Shows You Won't Want To Miss!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
House cat steps in to look after bobkitten abandoned by motherAmy ChristieBrentwood, NH
U.S. Secretary of Commerce to Join State Leaders This Afternoon at North Andover’s 6K
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito are expected to be in North Andover this afternoon, touring a company involved in non-traditional material manufacturing. As WHAV reported last April, North Andover’s 6K was the recipient of a $1.5 million grant that will help...
WCVB
80th anniversary of Cocoanut Grove fire in Boston, deadliest nightclub fire in US history
BOSTON — In the blink of an eye the Cocoanut Grove, one of Boston's swankiest nightclubs, became an unimaginable inferno — trapping hundreds of panicked victims as they jammed the club's exits. In less than 15 minutes, 492 people were dead and another 166 injured, making the blaze...
Haverhill Council on Aging Presents ‘Celebrating the Season’ with Davis Bates This Thursday
Haverhill’s Council on Aging is offering a performance of songs by award-winning storyteller Davis Bates. The performance takes place Thursday, Dec. 2, at 1 p.m., at the Haverhill Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Entitled “Celebrating the Season,” the program includes traditional and contemporary participatory folk songs and stories...
Tight security planned for Boston Royal visit
This week’s visit of the Prince and Princess of Wales to Boston will bring international star power to the area for three full days. Highlights of the trip include a Welcome event Wednesday at City Hall Plaza with Mayor Wu and Ambassador Caroline Kennedy, a trip to Dorchester’s JFK Presidential Library, and finally, Friday’s headliner: the Earthshot Prize Awards at the MGM Music Hall in Fenway.
Kassner Files for Recount with Only 10 Votes Separating Her From Mirra in Rep. Race
A member of the shrinking Republican minority in the Massachusetts House, Rep. Lenny Mirra of Georgetown, appeared to be holding onto his seat by a razor-thin margin at the end of last week in one of two races that have still been too close to call. Mirra said he was...
WHAV Supports Your Favorite Causes Every Day; Help Support Its Downtown ‘Homecoming’
Tomorrow is Giving Tuesday, adding nonprofits to a string of post-Thanksgiving movements that include Black Friday, Shop Small Saturday and Cyber Monday. Every day, WHAV helps the charities and causes you already support by featuring these worthy groups in local news, Community Spotlight and live interviews over the radio, online, in newsletters and social media, via podcasts and in so many other ways.
Methuen Plans Flag Retirement Ceremony Wednesday, Dec. 7
Methuen is having its annual flag retirement ceremony on Pearl Harbor Day. The ceremony takes place Wednesday, Dec. 7, 11 a.m., at Elmwood Cemetery, 130 N. Lowell St., Methuen. Paul Jensen, director of Methuen Veterans Services, asks that residents drop off flags to be retired in advance of the ceremony.
Attention Royal fans: The Prince and Princess of Wales are coming to Boston
BOSTON — William and Kate are coming to Boston. Yes, THAT William and Kate. The Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Boston from Wednesday through Friday, when they’ll attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony. The event, which honors environmental work to help the planet, will be held at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway, the British Embassy said in a statement.
Women’s City Club of Haverhill Presents Holiday Gift Swap, Rick Scalise Music Dec. 13
A holiday gift swap with holiday music sets the scene for an upcoming magical meeting of Women’s City Club of Haverhill. The club’s festive December meeting takes place on Tuesday, Dec. 13, beginning at 12:30 p.m., in the lower level of Advent Christian Church, 160 Carleton St., Haverhill. Doors open at 11:45 a.m.
Wayland’s Police Chief to resign after reaching ‘settlement agreement’ with the town
WAYLAND, Mass. — Wayland’s Police Chief Sean Gibbons will resign from his position effective on December 20 after reaching an ‘employment settlement agreement’ with the town. Gibbons was placed on administrative leave in March, just four months after he was appointed chief of police, according to...
Homeward Bound: Missing New Hampshire dog found in Massachusetts a month after it disappeared
A dog that has been missing for almost a month was finally reunited with its owner- in another state. After escaping his Marlow, New Hampshire home and traveling across state lines, Bear the black lab was spotted roaming the town of Orange earlier this week. The North Quabbin Regional Animal Control tried unsuccessfully to trap the dog for a few days before Bear finally took the bait Tuesday morning.
Puttshack will open its second Massachusetts location in 2023
Following its debut in Boston's Seaport, the indoor mini-golf venue is headed to the suburbs. Following a successful opening in the Seaport, an indoor mini golf club is opening a second location in the suburbs. Puttshack, will open its second “upscale tech-infused mini golf experience” in Natick by the end...
Pentucket Regional High School Students Create New Words, Accepted in Online Dictionary
Ten Pentucket Regional High School students recently coined new words that have been accepted into an online dictionary. Students in Leanne Villani’s Latin V class study the etymology of words, including engineering of new words, called neologisms. A person who coins a new word is called a “neologist.” Earlier this year students viewed a 2014 TedTalk by lexicographer Erin McKean, former editor-in-chief of American Dictionaries for Oxford University Press, who encouraged her audience to create new words to be better understood. Pentucket Regional learned in September of the acceptance of the new words submitted to WordNik, McKean’s online dictionary.
Trial opens for Dylan Etheridge, charged in the death of Amber Pelletier
Jury selection in a trial for a man charged with fleeing the scene of a May 2019 crash that left one person dead kicked off Monday morning in a Boston courtroom. Dylan Etheridge, 26, faces charges of manslaughter while driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a personal injury or death, leaving the scene of a personal injury and driving under the influence resulting in serious injury.
West Newbury Officials Report School Staff, Pupils Were Safe After Car, Driver Found in the Woods
West Newbury Police said there was no danger to students and faculty of the Dr. John C. Page School resulting from the discovery of a car and driver Tuesday morning in a heavily-wooded area near the school. West Newbury Police and Fire were sent to the school around 10:30 in...
Massachusetts Sisters Share Heartwarming Mission on ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ [VIDEO]
Two Massachusetts sisters got national attention on Monday morning’s episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan thanks to their heartwarming effort to make the holidays special for children in need. Santa’s Porch in Hopedale has been making spirits bright for the past seven years, and LeeAnn and Laurie DePietropolo...
Wilmington Apple
List of 2022 Wilmington Holiday Light Displays (Ongoing)
WILMINGTON, MA — Looking for holiday light displays around Wilmington?. 10 Freeport Drive has set their display to music. Tune to radio station 88.7 FM to enjoy. The lights are active 5pm to 9pm, Sunday through Thursday, and 5pm to 10pm, Friday & Saturday. Follow @freeportlights on Twitter for updates.
Developing Story: Man Dies of Apparent Gunshot Wound to the Head on Haverhill’s River Street
(Additional photograph below) An as-yet unidentified man appears to have died from a gunshot to the head around noon on River Street in Haverhill. Both Haverhill Police Chief Robert P. Pistone and Deputy Chief Stephen J. Doherty Jr. arrived on scene just after Haverhill Fire Department dispatchers called for first aid at 12:13 p.m. for an apparent gunshot victim. Firefighters and Trinity EMS went to the area of 337 River St., on the north side of the street between Hall and Ayer Streets. Indications at the scene suggested the man was pronounced dead around 12:28 p.m.
Mass. regional buses will be free for the rest of the year
For the rest of 2022, all of Massachusetts’ 15 regional transit authorities will be free for commuters as part of “Try Transit Holiday.”. “The program is designed to encourage new customers to ‘Try Transit’ by offering no-cost trips to shop or dine at local businesses, visit with friends and family, and commute to work during the holiday season,” a Pioneer Valley Transit Authority press release stated.
Puppy found in East Boston gets emergency treatment for deadly disease
A six-week-old puppy, who was been dubbed “Tuesday” because he was found last evening outside on an East Boston street, is undergoing emergency medical treatment for a deadly disease. The MSPCA-Angell said in a release that Tuesday is ill with Parvovirus — a disease which attacks the rapidly...
