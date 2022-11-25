ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

NFL World Is Praying For Star Quarterback's Wife

The Los Angeles Rams reportedly have "no plans" to shut down quarterback Matthew Stafford. This is concerning news, considering the ailments and injuries that the Rams quarterback has been dealing with over the past several weeks. Stafford's wife, Kelly, has taken the injuries particularly hard. She was "not OK" while...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Details Have Emerged From Odell Beckham Airplane Incident

Details have reportedly emerged from the alleged Odell Beckham airplane incident on Sunday morning. According to a report out of Miami, the free agent wide receiver was escorted off an airplane on Sunday morning. Video of the incident has gone viral. Andy Slater is reporting that Beckham Jr. was kicked...
MIAMI, FL
The Comeback

Odell Beckham Jr. reveals defense of disgusting behavior

NFL star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. created headlines over the weekend when an airline removed him from a flight outbound out of Miami, citing his combative behavior and inability to stay conscious. Beckham’s lawyer, Daniel Davilier, defended his client and shifted the blame for the incident onto “an overzealous flight attendant.” The statement, obtained by Read more... The post Odell Beckham Jr. reveals defense of disgusting behavior appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Complex

Video Shows Terrell Owens Knocking Out Man Who Was Allegedly Heckling Him

Terrell Owens was involved in an incident on Saturday night outside of a CVS in Inglewood, California. In a video obtained by TMZ Sports, the former All-Pro NFL wide receiver was captured knocking out a heckler who was allegedly harassing customers. According to Owens, he was shopping in the store when a San Francisco 49ers fan approached him and sparked up a conversation.
INGLEWOOD, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Odell Beckham Jr’s Cowboys Status Gets An Update

Odell Beckham Jr. is being pursued by a few teams. Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the best wide receiver talents out there. Unfortunately for OBJ, he has yet to find a team as of late. He is still recovering from an injury, and teams are still evaluating whether or not to take him. Furthermore, he was recently part of a bizarre controversy.
Yardbarker

Robert Griffin III says nobody in Green Bay has the 'gonads' to tell Aaron Rodgers to sit down

Matt LaFleur, head coach of the Green Bay Packers, has some tough decisions ahead of him. On one hand, he has a four-time MVP quarterback in Aaron Rodgers who's a proud competitor who wants to play through two injuries. On the other, he has a young quarterback in Jordan Love who flashed some immense potential in Green Bay's last game. The Packers, remember, traded up and spent the No. 26 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Love, so they have plenty of reason to give him a chance to ride out this abysmal 4-8 season to see if he can be the future in Green Bay or not.
GREEN BAY, WI
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
MONTANA STATE
ClutchPoints

Jets CB Sauce Gardner throws shade at Zach Wilson after Mike White takes flight vs. Bears

Following a disastrous loss against the New England Patriots in Week 11, the New York Jets found themselves embarrassed and needed significant change. However, with quarterback Mike White under center in Week 12, the Jets emerged victorious over the Chicago Bears by a score of 31-10 on Sunday. Following the game, Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner threw shade in the direction of recently-benched quarterback Zach Wilson, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Giants make Odell Beckham Jr. decision after plane incident

There was some fear that Odell Beckham Jr. derailed his own career after he was involved in a controversial incident on Sunday that involved him being kicked off a plane in Miami. As it turns out, however, the New York Giants seem undeterred by OBJ’s recent scandal. Videos of Beckham being escorted by police as […] The post Giants make Odell Beckham Jr. decision after plane incident appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to absolutely horrific interception

The Houston Texans made a big move at quarterback earlier this week, announcing that Kyle Allen would be the team’s starter in this week’s game against the Miami Dolphins, taking over for Davis Mills, who has served as the team’s starting quarterback for the first 11 games of the season.
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Astros make big free agent signing

The Houston Astros are not resting on their laurels coming off their World Series title, as evidenced by a big free agent move they made Monday. The Astros agreed to terms with first baseman Jose Abreu, according to multiple reports. The deal is said to be for three years and roughly $60 million.
HOUSTON, TX
