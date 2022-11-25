Read full article on original website
Who is Odell Beckham Jr.’s Girlfriend? Everything to Know About Lauren Wood
If you don’t know who OBJ is, then you probably don’t follow football. Born on November 5, 1992, Odell Beckham Jr. was a wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams and currently a free agent after a string of injuries, but several teams are interested in him, including the Rams and Buffalo Bills. He was […]
NFL World Is Praying For Star Quarterback's Wife
The Los Angeles Rams reportedly have "no plans" to shut down quarterback Matthew Stafford. This is concerning news, considering the ailments and injuries that the Rams quarterback has been dealing with over the past several weeks. Stafford's wife, Kelly, has taken the injuries particularly hard. She was "not OK" while...
Watch: Man picks fight with Terrell Owens outside CVS
Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens still trains like a professional athlete, and he got a chance to show off how good of shape he’s in Saturday evening.
Why Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds Still Aren’t Married After 10 Years of Dating
Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds have had a long relationship. However, despite being together for 10 years, some fans wonder why they are not married.
Details Have Emerged From Odell Beckham Airplane Incident
Details have reportedly emerged from the alleged Odell Beckham airplane incident on Sunday morning. According to a report out of Miami, the free agent wide receiver was escorted off an airplane on Sunday morning. Video of the incident has gone viral. Andy Slater is reporting that Beckham Jr. was kicked...
Stephen A. Smith defends Jerry Jones over 65-year-old photo painting him as a racist
Well, that is what Stephen A. Smith feels the Washington Post is trying to do when they released a 65-plus-year-old photo taken when he was 14 years old standing towards the back of a crowd of white students blocking six black students from the entryway at North Little Rock High School.
Playboy Model Shows Interest in Tom Brady Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce
A Playboy model would love to get to know Tom Brady more following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Sara Blake recently spoke to the New York Post and said she is interested in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback now that he's single. However, Blake would have to get permission from her husband first.
Odell Beckham Jr. reveals defense of disgusting behavior
NFL star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. created headlines over the weekend when an airline removed him from a flight outbound out of Miami, citing his combative behavior and inability to stay conscious. Beckham’s lawyer, Daniel Davilier, defended his client and shifted the blame for the incident onto “an overzealous flight attendant.” The statement, obtained by Read more... The post Odell Beckham Jr. reveals defense of disgusting behavior appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Tom Brady Tells Fox Cameraman to Get Away From Huddle
VIDEO: Tom Brady tells FOX to get away from Bucs huddle.
Jerry Jones Reveals New Details Regarding Odell Beckham Jr.’s Incident on Flight over the Weekend
Days after Odell Beckham Jr. was kicked off an airplane after slipping in and out of consciousness, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is sharing more details about the NFL wide receiver’s incident. During his recent appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jerry Jones stated that the incident doesn’t impact the...
Video Shows Terrell Owens Knocking Out Man Who Was Allegedly Heckling Him
Terrell Owens was involved in an incident on Saturday night outside of a CVS in Inglewood, California. In a video obtained by TMZ Sports, the former All-Pro NFL wide receiver was captured knocking out a heckler who was allegedly harassing customers. According to Owens, he was shopping in the store when a San Francisco 49ers fan approached him and sparked up a conversation.
Odell Beckham Jr’s Cowboys Status Gets An Update
Odell Beckham Jr. is being pursued by a few teams. Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the best wide receiver talents out there. Unfortunately for OBJ, he has yet to find a team as of late. He is still recovering from an injury, and teams are still evaluating whether or not to take him. Furthermore, he was recently part of a bizarre controversy.
Robert Griffin III says nobody in Green Bay has the 'gonads' to tell Aaron Rodgers to sit down
Matt LaFleur, head coach of the Green Bay Packers, has some tough decisions ahead of him. On one hand, he has a four-time MVP quarterback in Aaron Rodgers who's a proud competitor who wants to play through two injuries. On the other, he has a young quarterback in Jordan Love who flashed some immense potential in Green Bay's last game. The Packers, remember, traded up and spent the No. 26 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Love, so they have plenty of reason to give him a chance to ride out this abysmal 4-8 season to see if he can be the future in Green Bay or not.
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Jets CB Sauce Gardner throws shade at Zach Wilson after Mike White takes flight vs. Bears
Following a disastrous loss against the New England Patriots in Week 11, the New York Jets found themselves embarrassed and needed significant change. However, with quarterback Mike White under center in Week 12, the Jets emerged victorious over the Chicago Bears by a score of 31-10 on Sunday. Following the game, Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner threw shade in the direction of recently-benched quarterback Zach Wilson, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.
Giants make Odell Beckham Jr. decision after plane incident
There was some fear that Odell Beckham Jr. derailed his own career after he was involved in a controversial incident on Sunday that involved him being kicked off a plane in Miami. As it turns out, however, the New York Giants seem undeterred by OBJ’s recent scandal. Videos of Beckham being escorted by police as […] The post Giants make Odell Beckham Jr. decision after plane incident appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Team Has 'Lost Confidence' In Their Starting Quarterback
You know things are going poorly for you when you get the dreaded "loss of confidence" report. The New York Jets benched starting quarterback Zach Wilson this week. The AFC East franchise will be starting Mike White on Sunday afternoon. According to FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer, the franchise...
NFL world reacts to absolutely horrific interception
The Houston Texans made a big move at quarterback earlier this week, announcing that Kyle Allen would be the team’s starter in this week’s game against the Miami Dolphins, taking over for Davis Mills, who has served as the team’s starting quarterback for the first 11 games of the season.
Astros make big free agent signing
The Houston Astros are not resting on their laurels coming off their World Series title, as evidenced by a big free agent move they made Monday. The Astros agreed to terms with first baseman Jose Abreu, according to multiple reports. The deal is said to be for three years and roughly $60 million.
Odell Beckham removed from plane ahead of NFL visits, including Cowboys
Odell Beckham Jr., the free agent wide receiver being courted by the Dallas Cowboys and several other NFL teams as he looks to find employment after rehabbing an ACL injury, was at the center of an incident at Miami’s airport on Sunday, one of the busiest travel days of the year.
