Ward, Nearly 30-Year Veteran of Haverhill’s Public Works Department, Becomes its Director
Robert E. Ward, who has worked for Haverhill’s Public Works Department for nearly 30 years, was recently promoted as the department’s director. Ward has served as deputy public works director in charge of water and wastewater since 2004 and interim director following the retirement of Michael K. Stankovich last January. He was promoted by Mayor James J. Fiorentini and now oversees the highway, parks, solid waste and recycling, water, wastewater, water purification and engineering divisions.
capecod.com
Video: Local firefighter graduate State Fire Academy
STOW, MA – State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey and Deputy State Fire Marshal Maribel Fournier, acting director of the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy (MFA), announced the graduation of 24 firefighters from the 50-day Career Recruit Firefighting Training Program. “First responders are on the frontlines protecting their communities, and these...
Mass. regional buses will be free for the rest of the year
For the rest of 2022, all of Massachusetts’ 15 regional transit authorities will be free for commuters as part of “Try Transit Holiday.”. “The program is designed to encourage new customers to ‘Try Transit’ by offering no-cost trips to shop or dine at local businesses, visit with friends and family, and commute to work during the holiday season,” a Pioneer Valley Transit Authority press release stated.
Body of 70-year-old missing woman found in Merrimack River
The woman appears to have abandoned her car on I-95 near the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport. First responders recovered the body of a Beverly woman whose car was found abandoned on Interstate 95 south of the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport on Tuesday. The missing woman was first reported by Massachusetts...
thelocalne.ws
Georgetown company acquires Ipswich and Topsfield businesses
GEORGETOWN — Momentum Manufacturing Group (MMG) has announced its acquisition of Little Enterprises in Ipswich and Evans Industries in Topsfield. One of the top ten largest metal manufacturers in North America, MMG said it was a strategic acquisition of two companies that support semiconductor manufacturing. The move will see...
U.S. Secretary of Commerce to Join State Leaders This Afternoon at North Andover’s 6K
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito are expected to be in North Andover this afternoon, touring a company involved in non-traditional material manufacturing. As WHAV reported last April, North Andover’s 6K was the recipient of a $1.5 million grant that will help...
Framingham Police Arrest 4 For Breaking & Entering into Apartment
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police charged 4 individuals with breaking & entering after they were found inside an apartment in downtown Framingham. Police were called to Irving Square Apartments at 75 Irving Street at 8;37 a.m. on November 22. “Management notified police that several individuals were inside of an apartment...
vineyardgazette.com
Appeal Filed in Decision by State Ethics Commission
Aquinnah select board member Gary Haley, who was cited and fined by the state ethics commission for violating the state conflict of interest law, has appealed the ruling in Suffolk County Superior Court. In a decision released Oct. 25, the commission ordered Mr. Haley to pay $10,000 in civil penalties...
belmontonian.com
Help Wanted, Please! Belmont DPW Director Says Finding Workers Tougher Than Ever Before
Once, it was nearly every child’s dream job was to drive a big truck including a snow plow. Today, Belmont and about every city and town across the country can’t find someone/anyone to drive a municipal truck. In fact, the Belmont DPW can’t get people to join the department, period.
whdh.com
Driver destroys wall in front of Dorchester home
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver destroyed a wall and part of a porch in front of a home on Harvard Street in Dorchester Monday night. The car came to a rest next to the house following the crash. It is unclear how the crash happened or if anyone was...
nbcboston.com
Police in Tewksbury Asking the Public to Help Identify a Vandalism Suspect
Police in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, have asked the public to help them identify a vandalism suspect after an incident on Friday night. According to Tewksbury police, the incident occurred on Catamount Road. Police did not provide any details on the extent of the damage, or what was vandalized. Anyone with information...
Massachusetts will give you a $75 gift card if you get vaccinated or boosted
More than 250 clinics are happening in Greater Boston and several more rural areas before the end of the year. Massachusetts residents can get a $75 gift card for getting vaccinated against COVID-19 through Dec. 31. All members of a family, adults and children alike, can receive gift cards for...
whdh.com
Man who helped victims in Nashua, N.H., hit-and-run describes scene as search for involved vehicle continues
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - As police in New Hampshire ask for help tracking down a driver involved in hit-and-run, a former fire chief who provided aid to victims describes the scene of the crash. Investigators are sharing a description of a car they said crashed into three people on a...
Documents that detail Waltham triple murder and possible Tamerlan Tsarnaev connection to be released
Documents that include information about a 2011 triple murder in Waltham — and its possible ties to the Boston Marathon bombing — could be made public soon. Axios Boston reports that Secretary of State William Galvin’s Office is reviewing documents from the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office that detail the 2011 murder of three Waltham men — 37-year-old Raphael Teken, 25-year-old Brendan Mess and 31-year-old Erik Weissman.
Woman found guilty of motor vehicle homicide in crash that killed Needham teens
On Monday, a Norfolk Superior Court jury found a Wellesley woman guilty of motor vehicle in connection with a 2018 crash that claimed the life of two Needham High School teenage girls. Dania Antoine-Guiteau, 56, of Wellesley, was found guilty of motor vehicle homicide in connection with a 2018 Needham...
Election Day was Weeks Ago, but State Law Keeps Haverhill and Area Towns at Work on Voting Results
Although Election Day was almost three weeks ago, the balloting season isn’t over until the Governor’s Council certifies 2022 results likely this Wednesday. Haverhill City Clerk Linda L. Koutoulas and her office were still working up until last week on post-processing ballots that arrived over the weekend and the Monday before Election Day. She explains, by state law, these votes are not counted until after the election and are handled in a public session advertised in advance.
newbedfordguide.com
“Move over” violation results in firearm, OUI charges by Massachusetts State Police
“Trooper Guerrera from the Narcotics Section, was commuting home from a paid detail in Troop A when she conducted a motor vehicle stop on I-93 South in Quincy after observing multiple violations. Sergeant Best from the Gaming Enforcement Unit, was commuting home from his regular duty assignment and backed her...
Man wearing ‘Worship Satan’ shirt robs NH gas station, tries stealing gun from officers, police say
SALEM, N.H. — A Massachusetts man is under arrest for an alleged violent incident at a New Hampshire gas station on Saturday night. John Horrigan, 33, of Quincy, Massachusetts was charged with theft, resisting arrest and the attempted taking of a firearm from a law enforcement officer. Salem Police...
Kassner Files for Recount with Only 10 Votes Separating Her From Mirra in Rep. Race
A member of the shrinking Republican minority in the Massachusetts House, Rep. Lenny Mirra of Georgetown, appeared to be holding onto his seat by a razor-thin margin at the end of last week in one of two races that have still been too close to call. Mirra said he was...
L’Arche Boston North Plans New Accessible Home with the Help of Haverhill Bank on #GivingTuesday
Haverhill Bank is matching contributions up to $20,000 to help L’Arche Boston North meet its $40,000 end-of-year fundraising goal. The match comes in time for GivingTuesday and remains in effect through the end of the year. “We are so grateful to Mr. (Thomas L.) Mortimer and all our friends...
