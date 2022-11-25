ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

Knights, Vikings 2 wins from state football finals

By By Jim Green Sports Editor
Rocky Mount Telegram
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bneZ2_0jN1yEyx00

The day after Thanksgiving marks a significant achievement for high school football programs in North Carolina.

It means they are still in the state playoffs.

This year, the regional semifinals will feature one team each from Nash and Edgecombe counties as they are two wins away from playing in state championship games.

Northern Nash (13-0), the No. 1 seed in the East 3A bracket, will play host to No. 28 seed Triton (8-5) in one regional semifinal contest.

The Hawks have won four straight games since a regular-season loss to Overhills at home. Triton has been a true road warrior over the past month, having defeated Harnett Central 48-0 in the regular-season finale and then ousting C.B. Aycock 53-28, Wilson Hunt 35-16 and Jacksonville 37-35 to set up its game against Northern Nash.

The Hawks are a run-first squad, having rushed for 3,856 yards on 513 attempts this season (7.5 yards per rush, 296.6 yards per game) with 46 touchdowns.

Five players have more than 600 yards on the ground: C McDougald (128-946-6 TD), E Holmes (105-800-8), J Cowan (95-748-17), J Evans (56-616-10) and A Dewar (108-604-5).

Evans has completed just 41.5 percent of his passes (34 of 82) for 810 yards, 10 TD and four interceptions. His top receiving targets are Holmes (10 catches, 274 yards, six TD) and J Shaw (9-209-2).

On defense, Triton is led in tackles by R Stevens (123), while E Stewart-Williams has 86, Shaw adds 76 tackles, M McKoy has collected 74 and N McKoy has 64.

N McKoy and Shaw pace the Hawks in sacks with four each while Stevens has three fumble recoveries and Evans and Cowan have three interceptions each.

Triton comes into Friday’s playoff game averaging 32.6 points per game on offense while the defense is allowing around 27 points per game.

Northern Nash is averaging 41.6 points per game offensively, though that number has dropped slightly in the Knights’ last four games (25 per game). The defense has allowed 118 points all season (9.07 per game) and last week came up with five turnovers against Southern Durham, including four interceptions: two each from Randall King and Elijay Pitt.

Quarterback Keno Jones has passed for more than 2,000 yards while Dywhaun Mitchell leads the rushers with more than 600 yards with Jones (500-plus yards) as more of a running threat the past few weeks. Jones’ top targets include King, Yasin Davis-McKinney, Trey Battle and Ashton Rhodes.

Carson Jenkins is one of the leaders on defense with more than 120 tackles, and he is ably assisted by Allen Barnes, Chris Manning, Andrew Zipko, Conner Baker and Kaleb Staton, among others.

If Northern Nash wins, it would host the winner of No. 7 seed Terry Sanford (11-2)/No. 3 seed Seventy-First (13-0) in the Eastern 3A Regional finals.

Tarboro (11-1 overall), the No. 1 seed in the 1A East bracket, stays at home this week to play No. 4 seed Northampton County (10-3) in a rematch of last year’s third-round postseason game that the Vikings won 27-8 on their way to a state championship.

NHC averages 40.8 points per game while the defense has allowed 183 points (14.1 per outing).

The Jaguars has rushed for 3,498 yards and 56 touchdowns on 367 carries (9.5 per carry, 269 per game) behind a pair of 1,000-yard rushers: Anthony Harding (113-1,203-17 TD) and Kwamie Pitt (93-1,076-20).

Harding has completed 24 of 82 passes (29 percent) for 549 yards, six TD and eight interceptions with Jamari Blake (12 receptions, 370 yards, four TD) as his top target.

Alexander Creecy leads the NHC defense with 118 tackles while Jahmeik Reid adds 82 and Harding and Charles Tyner have 72 each.

Tarboro counters with an offense that averages 42.1 points per game and the defense allows just 10.8 points per contest.

The Vikings, who have won 10 straight games, are also a run-happy team with their vaunted “T.”

Tarboro has rushed for 4,382 yards and 68 touchdowns on 514 carries (8.5 yards per carry, 365.2 yards per game) behind sophomore Mason Satterfield (130-1,158-17 TD) and freshman Kamerin McDowell-Moore (93-1,043-18 TD) with Trevon White (82-537-8), Tremaine McDaniels (48-339-4), Jamarion Dozier (39-286-4), Bruce Shipman Jr. (37-299-5) and Christian Gunter (23-262-4) also very capable.

Lewis is 15 of 30 passing (50 percent) for 397 yards, six TD and just one interception. McDowell-Moore (5-170-2 TD) is his top receiver.

On defense, Isaiah Jones leads the Vikings with 92 tackles while Melvin Sherrod adds 69 tackles. Lewis has intercepted four passes to lead the secondary while Shermardra Clark has three.

If Tarboro wins, it would host either No. 2 seed Rosewood (9-4) or No. 3 seed North Moore (13-0) the following week in the Eastern 1A Regional finals.

