Bridgeport, WV

WVNews

Middle School students earn high school credit in business

For several years now, high school students have had the opportunity to earn college credits prior to graduation, which has helped them save money and graduate from college early. Now, eighth-graders at Robert L. Bland Middle School have a similar opportunity to earn high school credits before entering Lewis County High School.
WESTON, WV
WVNews

‘Streak busters’ finish season with a win at Oklahoma State

It’s often said that all is well that ends well. West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown is hopeful that’s true, following his team’s 24-19 win at Oklahoma State on Saturday, but there are still plenty of questions swirling about his future.
WVNews

Brown must re-recruit his current players

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — While awaiting word from the mount on the future of coach Neal Brown, West Virginia football is caught up in a very lively dead recruiting period at the end season. Newly created by the NCAA, this dead period consists of four days during which...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Florida offensive tackle makes WVU his choice

Recruiting never stops, even for those programs that might be facing a bit of drama. Offensive lineman Chrisdasson Saint-Jean announced his pledge to the Mountaineer program on Monday morning, just two days after WVU completed its season with a 24-19 win on the road over Oklahoma State.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU women return home to face NC Central

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Following a two-game trip to Cancun, Mexico, the West Virginia women’s basketball team returns to Morgantown on Wednesday to take on North Carolina Central. Tipoff against the Eagles is set for 7 p.m. inside the WVU Coliseum, with gates opening at 6 p.m. The game...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Virginia Furnace is 168 years old

ALBRIGHT — The Virginia Furnace, also known as Muddy Creek Furnace and Josephine Furnace, is a historic water-powered blast furnace and national historic district located just three miles north of Albright on W.Va. 26. The furnace remained in operation until the 1890s, and was the last charcoal iron furnace...
ALBRIGHT, WV
WVNews

Preston High grad named Rhodes Scholar

ALBRIGHT — Henry Cerbone, who graduated from Preston High School in 2019, has been named a 2023 Rhodes Scholar. He is the first West Virginian to be named a Rhodes Scholar since 2004. Cerbone said it was wonderful to receive the honor.
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

Three perish in wreck in Weston over holiday

Three individuals perished in a car accident in the early morning hours of Friday, November 26. The accident occurred in Weston at an intersection commonly called the “narrows.”
WESTON, WV
WVNews

Bridgeport City Council and department heads review goals

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport City Council on Tuesday continued strategic planning in a second work session with department heads. Several department heads presented their own goals, which included advancements in cybersecurity and threat preparedness, policy and ordinance updates and recreational projects. The directors of human resources, information...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Jeremy Michael Clem

JANE LEW — Jeremy Michael Clem, 32, of Weston, left this world far too soon on November 25, 2022, following an automobile accident. Jeremy was born in Weston on June 5, 1990, and blessed the lives of his parents, Roger “Tojoe” Lee Clem and Gertrude “Dee Dee” Farnsworth. He was greeted in Heaven by his paternal grandparents, Oran Sprouse and Wilma Clem Sprouse; maternal grandparents, Wanda and Donald Farnsworth; two aunts, Lisa Clem Ferrell and Margaret Parker; and one uncle, Verno Farnsworth.
WESTON, WV
WVNews

PSC Cat Statue.JPG

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - West Virginia University Potomac State College interim campus pres…
KEYSER, WV
WVNews

Mon Health PMH earns stroke ready certification

MORGANTOWN — Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital, Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital and Mon Health Medical Center have earned advanced certification in stroke care, affirming their readiness to handle strokes and stroke-related medical problems. Mon Health Medical Center and Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital have been awarded The...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

McGrew House Souper Taste of Christmas will be Sunday

KINGWOOD — The McGrew Society’s annual Soup Fund Raiser will be held 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at the McGrew House in Kingwood. This year, guests can choose from among 10 soups and will receive a variety of home-baked breads, cheese and crackers, all for the same price as last year — $8 per meal.
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

Kingwood sewer rates going up 5%

KINGWOOD — No members of the public were present last week for the first reading of an ordinance that would raise Kingwood sewer rates by 5%. Mayor Jean Guillot said if the 5% increase is approved, it will cost the average family an additional $4 per month. He said money from the increase will be used to keep the sewer system up-to-date. Guillot said the last rate increase was in 2016.
KINGWOOD, WV

