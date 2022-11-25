JANE LEW — Jeremy Michael Clem, 32, of Weston, left this world far too soon on November 25, 2022, following an automobile accident. Jeremy was born in Weston on June 5, 1990, and blessed the lives of his parents, Roger “Tojoe” Lee Clem and Gertrude “Dee Dee” Farnsworth. He was greeted in Heaven by his paternal grandparents, Oran Sprouse and Wilma Clem Sprouse; maternal grandparents, Wanda and Donald Farnsworth; two aunts, Lisa Clem Ferrell and Margaret Parker; and one uncle, Verno Farnsworth.

WESTON, WV ・ 11 HOURS AGO