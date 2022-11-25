Read full article on original website
Atkinson Garden Club Hosts Festive Holiday Market with Annual Greens and Gifts Sale
Atkinson Garden Club is bringing back its annual Greens and Gifts Sale this weekend with an array of holiday gifts and crafts. The sale happens Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., at the Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St., Atkinson, N.H. Attendees may purchase handmade...
Haverhill Brings Holiday Cheer Downtown with Hometown Holiday Celebration Friday Night
Haverhill’s Hometown Holiday Celebration presents live music, awards, contests, Santa’s arrival, the annual tree lighting downtown and other holiday activities this Friday night. Formerly called the city’s “Christmas Stroll,” the reimagined event brings a coalition of partners, including Destination Downtown Haverhill, which this year’s presents “Deck the Downtown...
Haverhill Council on Aging Presents ‘Celebrating the Season’ with Davis Bates This Thursday
Haverhill’s Council on Aging is offering a performance of songs by award-winning storyteller Davis Bates. The performance takes place Thursday, Dec. 2, at 1 p.m., at the Haverhill Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Entitled “Celebrating the Season,” the program includes traditional and contemporary participatory folk songs and stories...
Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce Celebrates Holidays with Wine Tasting and Fashion Show
The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce is having its annual holiday party Thursday featuring a buffet, wine tasting and a fashion show. The party begins Thursday, Dec. 1, at 6 p.m., at Salvatore’s at the Riverwalk, 354 Merrimack St., Lawrence. The fashion show includes clothing from Brides Across America,...
Women’s City Club of Haverhill Presents Holiday Gift Swap, Rick Scalise Music Dec. 13
A holiday gift swap with holiday music sets the scene for an upcoming magical meeting of Women’s City Club of Haverhill. The club’s festive December meeting takes place on Tuesday, Dec. 13, beginning at 12:30 p.m., in the lower level of Advent Christian Church, 160 Carleton St., Haverhill. Doors open at 11:45 a.m.
Expected Rain Postpones Tree Lighting and Holiday Festivities at Haverhill’s Gale Park Until Monday
Haverhill’s Gale Park’s Christmas tree lighting, visit by Santa and other festivities planned for tonight, have been postponed until Monday night because of predictions of rain.. The 23rd annual tree lighting is now planned for Monday, Nov. 28, at 6 p.m. Gale Park Association’s Kathy Fitts told WHAV...
North Andover’s Stevens Library Presents Free, Virtual Program on the History of Nutcrackers
Stevens Memorial Library in North Andover is hosting a free, online presentation on the history of nutcrackers. Art historian Mary Woodward leads guests through the nutcrackers’ origins, from the development of tools in the Stone Age to Communist-era Germany, a Russian Ballet and American GIs. She also discusses other traditional Christmas decorations such as pyramids and smokers.
4 Family-Friendly Festive Celebrations Happening on the South Shore You Won't Want to Miss
WHERE: Brant Rock (278 Ocean St, Marshfield, MA 02050) TIME: Festivities begin at 4:15 & the tree lighting will be at 5 PM. The Jetty, who is hosting this year's event, invites you to the Brant Rock Tree Lighting on Saturday, December 3rd at 4:15 PM! There will be treats and drinks available prior to the main event; the tree lighting will be at 5:00 PM. The family-friendly event has also announced that"Theatre Plus will be performing a great array of Holiday music prior to the tree lighting."
Free toy and children’s clothing exchange on Dec. 3
IPSWICH — For the second year in a row, the elementary school Green Teams are working together to organize a free exchange of toys, books and children’s clothing ahead of the winter season and its holidays. Shoppers are encouraged to drop off gently used items for children (ages...
Beverly Holiday Parade Today (Sunday) at 1 p.m. – Paul & Kristin Guanci Grand Marshalls
BEVERY – The Beverly Holiday Parade will be held today at 1 p.m. – Kristin Pieroni Guanci is a Beverly native whose Grandpa Mario was one of the founding members of the ICC. Kristin’s Dad Robert served as a member of the Board of Directors and past president of the ICC. Kristin has also served as, Friends of Cove Park. Kristin and her Co President Roberta Chirco raised over $120,000 in private donations to turn Kimball Haskell Park into a play ground for children.
The Enchanted Village at Jordan’s Furniture is back, and officially open for winter fun
AVON, MASS. (WHDH) - Snow is falling in Avon, Massachusetts where the annual Enchanted Village has officially reopened for the season at Jordan’s Furniture. A life-size snow village awaits families and children, composed of a variety of displays. Many of pieces were once on display in the store’s Downtown Crossing location in Boston, in the 1960s and 70s. Now, the display is a seasonal tradition where all the proceeds go toward local charities for the holidays.
'Tis the Season: The Beach Boys To Perform In Medford's Chevalier Theatre
MEDFORD, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — There's a tale about Christmas you're about to be told: The Beach Boys are back in the Bay State to perform during their "'Tis the Season" tour at the Chevalier Theatre in Medford Sunday night. Accompanied by the Holiday Vibrations Orchestra, the Beach Boys...
Business Watch: Bluebird Sandwich Shop to Close
The owner of Bluebird Sandwiches & Pizza announced that Saturday, Dec. 10 will be the last day the shop is open for business. The restaurant opened in May 2021 at the site of the former Tewksbury House of Pizza at 2254 Main St. and featured “modern American comfort food with a twist.” Many Bluebird menu items are not found elsewhere in town and featured locally sourced ingredients.
Holiday Season Begins in Earnest with Shop Small Day, Gale Park Tree Lighting This Weekend
A busy post-Thanksgiving weekend is taking shape with “Shop Small Day” Saturday and one of Haverhill’s first Christmas tree lighting ceremonies Sunday. “Shop Small Day” encourages consumers to buy from locally owned businesses. Michael Thompson, a Haverhill SCORE volunteer, recently gave WHAV listeners an overview. “You...
Arriving in style: Santa comes to town in a helicopter
Santa arrived in Quincy Saturday. Not on reindeer back or flying sleigh but by helicopter. Families packed Pageant Field to get a rare glimpse of Ol Saint Nick in the skies. “It’s so great to have a place to take our kids to see Santa,” said Jaclyn Smeaton. “So nice of Santa to visit from the North Pole.”
A Post-Thanksgiving ‘Tree-t’: Many Bay Staters cut down their own Christmas tree at this North Andover farm
NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Christmas is on the horizon, and people wasted no time heading to Smolak Farms in North Andover to cut down their own tree. “The perfect Christmas tree is that tree that you and your family pick for yourself,” Michael Smolak, owner of Smolak Farms said, describing the appeal of an activity that many families come from all over the state to take part in.
Adoptable Pet of the Week: Smudgin
WESTFORD — Smudgin, an approximately 1-year-old male Abyssinian guinea pig is this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week. Smudging was found as a stray, which is “strange” according to Matthew M., a volunteer with the Lowell Humane Society. “He’s had a bit of a rough life,”...
Place for learning: Pattikakes closing its doors after two decades
TEWKSBURY — Pattikakes, A Place for Learning, is closing its doors after 20 years. “I started with Steven J. and ended with Mason D.,” said Pattikakes’ owner Patti MacGillivray, reflecting on the students that passed through her doors. Located on the campus of the Tewksbury Hospital, the...
Lineup announced for star-studded event in Boston spearheaded by the Royal Couple
BOSTON — The Prince and Princess of Wales will be in Massachusetts this week for a three-day visit, culminating in a star-studded event Friday at Fenway’s new MGM Music Hall. The Earthshot Prize awards ceremony will be taped at the MGM Music Hall Friday and will be televised...
WILMINGTON LOTTERY ROUNDUP: 10 Winners, Including A $2,000 Winner At McKinnon’s
WILMINGTON, MA — Find out where large winning lottery and scratch tickets have recently been sold in Wilmington:. Fri, Nov 25, 2022 — $1,000 — $10,000,000 CASH KING — The Corner Store. Fri, Nov 25, 2022 — $1,000 — $15,000,000 MONEY MAKER — Richdale...
