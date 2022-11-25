ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverhill, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHAV

Haverhill Brings Holiday Cheer Downtown with Hometown Holiday Celebration Friday Night

Haverhill’s Hometown Holiday Celebration presents live music, awards, contests, Santa’s arrival, the annual tree lighting downtown and other holiday activities this Friday night. Formerly called the city’s “Christmas Stroll,” the reimagined event brings a coalition of partners, including Destination Downtown Haverhill, which this year’s presents “Deck the Downtown...
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

North Andover’s Stevens Library Presents Free, Virtual Program on the History of Nutcrackers

Stevens Memorial Library in North Andover is hosting a free, online presentation on the history of nutcrackers. Art historian Mary Woodward leads guests through the nutcrackers’ origins, from the development of tools in the Stone Age to Communist-era Germany, a Russian Ballet and American GIs. She also discusses other traditional Christmas decorations such as pyramids and smokers.
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
Dianna Carney

4 Family-Friendly Festive Celebrations Happening on the South Shore You Won't Want to Miss

WHERE: Brant Rock (278 Ocean St, Marshfield, MA 02050) TIME: Festivities begin at 4:15 & the tree lighting will be at 5 PM. The Jetty, who is hosting this year's event, invites you to the Brant Rock Tree Lighting on Saturday, December 3rd at 4:15 PM! There will be treats and drinks available prior to the main event; the tree lighting will be at 5:00 PM. The family-friendly event has also announced that"Theatre Plus will be performing a great array of Holiday music prior to the tree lighting."
MARSHFIELD, MA
thelocalne.ws

Free toy and children’s clothing exchange on Dec. 3

IPSWICH — For the second year in a row, the elementary school Green Teams are working together to organize a free exchange of toys, books and children’s clothing ahead of the winter season and its holidays. Shoppers are encouraged to drop off gently used items for children (ages...
IPSWICH, MA
msonewsports.com

Beverly Holiday Parade Today (Sunday) at 1 p.m. – Paul & Kristin Guanci Grand Marshalls

BEVERY – The Beverly Holiday Parade will be held today at 1 p.m. – Kristin Pieroni Guanci is a Beverly native whose Grandpa Mario was one of the founding members of the ICC. Kristin’s Dad Robert served as a member of the Board of Directors and past president of the ICC. Kristin has also served as, Friends of Cove Park. Kristin and her Co President Roberta Chirco raised over $120,000 in private donations to turn Kimball Haskell Park into a play ground for children.
BEVERLY, MA
whdh.com

The Enchanted Village at Jordan’s Furniture is back, and officially open for winter fun

AVON, MASS. (WHDH) - Snow is falling in Avon, Massachusetts where the annual Enchanted Village has officially reopened for the season at Jordan’s Furniture. A life-size snow village awaits families and children, composed of a variety of displays. Many of pieces were once on display in the store’s Downtown Crossing location in Boston, in the 1960s and 70s. Now, the display is a seasonal tradition where all the proceeds go toward local charities for the holidays.
AVON, MA
tewksburycarnation.org

Business Watch: Bluebird Sandwich Shop to Close

The owner of Bluebird Sandwiches & Pizza announced that Saturday, Dec. 10 will be the last day the shop is open for business. The restaurant opened in May 2021 at the site of the former Tewksbury House of Pizza at 2254 Main St. and featured “modern American comfort food with a twist.” Many Bluebird menu items are not found elsewhere in town and featured locally sourced ingredients.
WILMINGTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Arriving in style: Santa comes to town in a helicopter

Santa arrived in Quincy Saturday. Not on reindeer back or flying sleigh but by helicopter. Families packed Pageant Field to get a rare glimpse of Ol Saint Nick in the skies. “It’s so great to have a place to take our kids to see Santa,” said Jaclyn Smeaton. “So nice of Santa to visit from the North Pole.”
QUINCY, MA
whdh.com

A Post-Thanksgiving ‘Tree-t’: Many Bay Staters cut down their own Christmas tree at this North Andover farm

NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Christmas is on the horizon, and people wasted no time heading to Smolak Farms in North Andover to cut down their own tree. “The perfect Christmas tree is that tree that you and your family pick for yourself,” Michael Smolak, owner of Smolak Farms said, describing the appeal of an activity that many families come from all over the state to take part in.
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
westfordcat.org

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Smudgin

WESTFORD — Smudgin, an approximately 1-year-old male Abyssinian guinea pig is this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week. Smudging was found as a stray, which is “strange” according to Matthew M., a volunteer with the Lowell Humane Society. “He’s had a bit of a rough life,”...
WESTFORD, MA
homenewshere.com

Place for learning: Pattikakes closing its doors after two decades

TEWKSBURY — Pattikakes, A Place for Learning, is closing its doors after 20 years. “I started with Steven J. and ended with Mason D.,” said Pattikakes’ owner Patti MacGillivray, reflecting on the students that passed through her doors. Located on the campus of the Tewksbury Hospital, the...
TEWKSBURY, MA
WHAV

WHAV

Haverhill, MA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.

 https://www.whav.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy