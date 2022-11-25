ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHAV

Give a Gift in Support of Local News and Programs on #GivingTuesday; Early Contractors Offers Match

On this Giving Tuesday, WHAV is pleased to renew its commitment to help the charities and causes you already support. Not just on GivingTuesday, but every day, WHAV features deserving nonprofits in local news, Community Spotlight and live guest spots over the radio, online, in newsletters and social media, via podcasts and in so many other ways. WHAV hears daily how passing along this information gives civic groups, charities, veterans organizations and others a bottom-line boost in the forms of larger audiences, bigger donations, ticket sales and awareness.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Ward, Nearly 30-Year Veteran of Haverhill’s Public Works Department, Becomes its Director

Robert E. Ward, who has worked for Haverhill’s Public Works Department for nearly 30 years, was recently promoted as the department’s director. Ward has served as deputy public works director in charge of water and wastewater since 2004 and interim director following the retirement of Michael K. Stankovich last January. He was promoted by Mayor James J. Fiorentini and now oversees the highway, parks, solid waste and recycling, water, wastewater, water purification and engineering divisions.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Developing Story: Man Dies of Apparent Gunshot Wound to the Head on Haverhill’s River Street

(Additional photograph below) An as-yet unidentified man appears to have died from a gunshot to the head around noon on River Street in Haverhill. Both Haverhill Police Chief Robert P. Pistone and Deputy Chief Stephen J. Doherty Jr. arrived on scene just after Haverhill Fire Department dispatchers called for first aid at 12:13 p.m. for an apparent gunshot victim. Firefighters and Trinity EMS went to the area of 337 River St., on the north side of the street between Hall and Ayer Streets. Indications at the scene suggested the man was pronounced dead around 12:28 p.m.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Haverhill Brings Holiday Cheer Downtown with Hometown Holiday Celebration Friday Night

Haverhill’s Hometown Holiday Celebration presents live music, awards, contests, Santa’s arrival, the annual tree lighting downtown and other holiday activities this Friday night. Formerly called the city’s “Christmas Stroll,” the reimagined event brings a coalition of partners, including Destination Downtown Haverhill, which this year’s presents “Deck the Downtown...
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

North Andover’s Stevens Library Presents Free, Virtual Program on the History of Nutcrackers

Stevens Memorial Library in North Andover is hosting a free, online presentation on the history of nutcrackers. Art historian Mary Woodward leads guests through the nutcrackers’ origins, from the development of tools in the Stone Age to Communist-era Germany, a Russian Ballet and American GIs. She also discusses other traditional Christmas decorations such as pyramids and smokers.
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
whdh.com

District Attorney: Person arrested in connection with fatal Lowell shooting

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - The Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office announced the arrest of an individual wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Lowell. The DA’s office said the subject had been arrested in Norton, a week after the shooting happened on Tuesday, Nov. 15, by the intersection of Chelmsford Street and Maitland Avenue.
LOWELL, MA
WHAV

Haverhill Uses $131,000 Grant to Support STEM-Focused Internships for High Schoolers

Haverhill Public Schools is using a $131,000 state grant to pay for STEM-focused internships for Haverhill High schoolers. The grant is part of a program launched last April to provide 10,000 high school students with opportunities for paid work experiences in fields built on science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Approximately $4 million was awarded to 16 regional workforce boards and 24 career centers, enabling them to pay students directly. Haverhill K-12 Supervisor of Science and Technology Kevin Higginbottom applauded the state grant.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Essex County Sheriff Receives $30,000 Grant to Treat Prisoner Opioid Addiction

The Essex County Sheriff’s office was selected by the state to receive $30,000 in federal grants to provide substance use treatment to prisoners. The Residential Substance Abuse Treatment program awards $243,095.50 to Massachusetts sheriffs to support the delivery of addiction services to individuals in their custody. The federal grant funding is administered by the Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs, Bureau of Justice Assistance. In Massachusetts, the money is managed and distributed by the Office of Grants and Research.
ESSEX COUNTY, MA
WHAV

97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.

