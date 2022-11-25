On this Giving Tuesday, WHAV is pleased to renew its commitment to help the charities and causes you already support. Not just on GivingTuesday, but every day, WHAV features deserving nonprofits in local news, Community Spotlight and live guest spots over the radio, online, in newsletters and social media, via podcasts and in so many other ways. WHAV hears daily how passing along this information gives civic groups, charities, veterans organizations and others a bottom-line boost in the forms of larger audiences, bigger donations, ticket sales and awareness.

HAVERHILL, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO