FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
West Newbury Officials Report School Staff, Pupils Were Safe After Car, Driver Found in the Woods
West Newbury Police said there was no danger to students and faculty of the Dr. John C. Page School resulting from the discovery of a car and driver Tuesday morning in a heavily-wooded area near the school. West Newbury Police and Fire were sent to the school around 10:30 in...
Give a Gift in Support of Local News and Programs on #GivingTuesday; Early Contractors Offers Match
On this Giving Tuesday, WHAV is pleased to renew its commitment to help the charities and causes you already support. Not just on GivingTuesday, but every day, WHAV features deserving nonprofits in local news, Community Spotlight and live guest spots over the radio, online, in newsletters and social media, via podcasts and in so many other ways. WHAV hears daily how passing along this information gives civic groups, charities, veterans organizations and others a bottom-line boost in the forms of larger audiences, bigger donations, ticket sales and awareness.
L’Arche Boston North Plans New Accessible Home with the Help of Haverhill Bank on #GivingTuesday
Haverhill Bank is matching contributions up to $20,000 to help L’Arche Boston North meet its $40,000 end-of-year fundraising goal. The match comes in time for GivingTuesday and remains in effect through the end of the year. “We are so grateful to Mr. (Thomas L.) Mortimer and all our friends...
Ward, Nearly 30-Year Veteran of Haverhill’s Public Works Department, Becomes its Director
Robert E. Ward, who has worked for Haverhill’s Public Works Department for nearly 30 years, was recently promoted as the department’s director. Ward has served as deputy public works director in charge of water and wastewater since 2004 and interim director following the retirement of Michael K. Stankovich last January. He was promoted by Mayor James J. Fiorentini and now oversees the highway, parks, solid waste and recycling, water, wastewater, water purification and engineering divisions.
Haverhill Council on Aging Presents ‘Celebrating the Season’ with Davis Bates This Thursday
Haverhill’s Council on Aging is offering a performance of songs by award-winning storyteller Davis Bates. The performance takes place Thursday, Dec. 2, at 1 p.m., at the Haverhill Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Entitled “Celebrating the Season,” the program includes traditional and contemporary participatory folk songs and stories...
Developing Story: Man Dies of Apparent Gunshot Wound to the Head on Haverhill’s River Street
(Additional photograph below) An as-yet unidentified man appears to have died from a gunshot to the head around noon on River Street in Haverhill. Both Haverhill Police Chief Robert P. Pistone and Deputy Chief Stephen J. Doherty Jr. arrived on scene just after Haverhill Fire Department dispatchers called for first aid at 12:13 p.m. for an apparent gunshot victim. Firefighters and Trinity EMS went to the area of 337 River St., on the north side of the street between Hall and Ayer Streets. Indications at the scene suggested the man was pronounced dead around 12:28 p.m.
Women’s City Club of Haverhill Presents Holiday Gift Swap, Rick Scalise Music Dec. 13
A holiday gift swap with holiday music sets the scene for an upcoming magical meeting of Women’s City Club of Haverhill. The club’s festive December meeting takes place on Tuesday, Dec. 13, beginning at 12:30 p.m., in the lower level of Advent Christian Church, 160 Carleton St., Haverhill. Doors open at 11:45 a.m.
Atkinson Garden Club Hosts Festive Holiday Market with Annual Greens and Gifts Sale
Atkinson Garden Club is bringing back its annual Greens and Gifts Sale this weekend with an array of holiday gifts and crafts. The sale happens Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., at the Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St., Atkinson, N.H. Attendees may purchase handmade...
Haverhill Brings Holiday Cheer Downtown with Hometown Holiday Celebration Friday Night
Haverhill’s Hometown Holiday Celebration presents live music, awards, contests, Santa’s arrival, the annual tree lighting downtown and other holiday activities this Friday night. Formerly called the city’s “Christmas Stroll,” the reimagined event brings a coalition of partners, including Destination Downtown Haverhill, which this year’s presents “Deck the Downtown...
Haverhill’s Wreaths Across America Effort Seeks Donations by Wednesday Deadline
Haverhill’s Wreaths Across America is still shy about 50 wreaths needed for the mid-December ceremony at Hilldale Cemetery. Volunteer Tammy Dobrosielski, a recent guest on WHAV’s morning show, explains the goal is 474 sponsored wreaths, which will be placed on the graves of veterans. The group faces a wreath ordering deadline of Wednesday, Nov. 30.
U.S. Secretary of Commerce to Join State Leaders This Afternoon at North Andover’s 6K
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito are expected to be in North Andover this afternoon, touring a company involved in non-traditional material manufacturing. As WHAV reported last April, North Andover’s 6K was the recipient of a $1.5 million grant that will help...
North Andover’s Stevens Library Presents Free, Virtual Program on the History of Nutcrackers
Stevens Memorial Library in North Andover is hosting a free, online presentation on the history of nutcrackers. Art historian Mary Woodward leads guests through the nutcrackers’ origins, from the development of tools in the Stone Age to Communist-era Germany, a Russian Ballet and American GIs. She also discusses other traditional Christmas decorations such as pyramids and smokers.
Expected Rain Postpones Tree Lighting and Holiday Festivities at Haverhill’s Gale Park Until Monday
Haverhill’s Gale Park’s Christmas tree lighting, visit by Santa and other festivities planned for tonight, have been postponed until Monday night because of predictions of rain.. The 23rd annual tree lighting is now planned for Monday, Nov. 28, at 6 p.m. Gale Park Association’s Kathy Fitts told WHAV...
DA Reports Haverhill Man Who Died From Gunshot Wound Took His Own Life After Police Questioning
This story has been updated with comments by Haverhill Police Chief Robert P. Pistone. A man, reported to have died of a gunshot wound to the head Tuesday afternoon on River Street in Haverhill, was a 24-year-old city resident who apparently shot himself following questioning and a foot chase by police.
whdh.com
District Attorney: Person arrested in connection with fatal Lowell shooting
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - The Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office announced the arrest of an individual wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Lowell. The DA’s office said the subject had been arrested in Norton, a week after the shooting happened on Tuesday, Nov. 15, by the intersection of Chelmsford Street and Maitland Avenue.
Kassner Files for Recount with Only 10 Votes Separating Her From Mirra in Rep. Race
A member of the shrinking Republican minority in the Massachusetts House, Rep. Lenny Mirra of Georgetown, appeared to be holding onto his seat by a razor-thin margin at the end of last week in one of two races that have still been too close to call. Mirra said he was...
Haverhill Uses $131,000 Grant to Support STEM-Focused Internships for High Schoolers
Haverhill Public Schools is using a $131,000 state grant to pay for STEM-focused internships for Haverhill High schoolers. The grant is part of a program launched last April to provide 10,000 high school students with opportunities for paid work experiences in fields built on science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Approximately $4 million was awarded to 16 regional workforce boards and 24 career centers, enabling them to pay students directly. Haverhill K-12 Supervisor of Science and Technology Kevin Higginbottom applauded the state grant.
Essex County Sheriff Receives $30,000 Grant to Treat Prisoner Opioid Addiction
The Essex County Sheriff’s office was selected by the state to receive $30,000 in federal grants to provide substance use treatment to prisoners. The Residential Substance Abuse Treatment program awards $243,095.50 to Massachusetts sheriffs to support the delivery of addiction services to individuals in their custody. The federal grant funding is administered by the Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs, Bureau of Justice Assistance. In Massachusetts, the money is managed and distributed by the Office of Grants and Research.
North Andover Fire Department Accepts Toys for Holiday Toy Drive Starting Saturday
The North Andover Fire Department asks the public to donate new and unwrapped toys during its holiday toy drive. The drive runs from Saturday, Nov. 26, to Sunday, Dec. 18, at North Andover’s Station 1, 795 Chickering Road, North Andover. Those with questions may email Lt. Davis at [email...
Holiday Season Begins in Earnest with Shop Small Day, Gale Park Tree Lighting This Weekend
A busy post-Thanksgiving weekend is taking shape with “Shop Small Day” Saturday and one of Haverhill’s first Christmas tree lighting ceremonies Sunday. “Shop Small Day” encourages consumers to buy from locally owned businesses. Michael Thompson, a Haverhill SCORE volunteer, recently gave WHAV listeners an overview. “You...
