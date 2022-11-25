Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Long Road- Hiking Across Highway 20Oregon Coast JourneyNewport, OR
Proposal would give New hampshire families hundreds each monthJake WellsManchester, NH
Latest Xander Bogaerts Report Is Not Good For Red Sox FansOnlyHomersBoston, MA
4 Fun Holiday Drag Shows You Won't Want To Miss!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Related
Haverhill Council on Aging Presents ‘Celebrating the Season’ with Davis Bates This Thursday
Haverhill’s Council on Aging is offering a performance of songs by award-winning storyteller Davis Bates. The performance takes place Thursday, Dec. 2, at 1 p.m., at the Haverhill Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Entitled “Celebrating the Season,” the program includes traditional and contemporary participatory folk songs and stories...
Give a Gift in Support of Local News and Programs on #GivingTuesday; Early Contractors Offers Match
On this Giving Tuesday, WHAV is pleased to renew its commitment to help the charities and causes you already support. Not just on GivingTuesday, but every day, WHAV features deserving nonprofits in local news, Community Spotlight and live guest spots over the radio, online, in newsletters and social media, via podcasts and in so many other ways. WHAV hears daily how passing along this information gives civic groups, charities, veterans organizations and others a bottom-line boost in the forms of larger audiences, bigger donations, ticket sales and awareness.
L’Arche Boston North Plans New Accessible Home with the Help of Haverhill Bank on #GivingTuesday
Haverhill Bank is matching contributions up to $20,000 to help L’Arche Boston North meet its $40,000 end-of-year fundraising goal. The match comes in time for GivingTuesday and remains in effect through the end of the year. “We are so grateful to Mr. (Thomas L.) Mortimer and all our friends...
thelocalne.ws
Georgetown company acquires Ipswich and Topsfield businesses
GEORGETOWN — Momentum Manufacturing Group (MMG) has announced its acquisition of Little Enterprises in Ipswich and Evans Industries in Topsfield. One of the top ten largest metal manufacturers in North America, MMG said it was a strategic acquisition of two companies that support semiconductor manufacturing. The move will see...
Haverhill Brings Holiday Cheer Downtown with Hometown Holiday Celebration Friday Night
Haverhill’s Hometown Holiday Celebration presents live music, awards, contests, Santa’s arrival, the annual tree lighting downtown and other holiday activities this Friday night. Formerly called the city’s “Christmas Stroll,” the reimagined event brings a coalition of partners, including Destination Downtown Haverhill, which this year’s presents “Deck the Downtown...
U.S. Secretary of Commerce to Join State Leaders This Afternoon at North Andover’s 6K
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito are expected to be in North Andover this afternoon, touring a company involved in non-traditional material manufacturing. As WHAV reported last April, North Andover’s 6K was the recipient of a $1.5 million grant that will help...
Ward, Nearly 30-Year Veteran of Haverhill’s Public Works Department, Becomes its Director
Robert E. Ward, who has worked for Haverhill’s Public Works Department for nearly 30 years, was recently promoted as the department’s director. Ward has served as deputy public works director in charge of water and wastewater since 2004 and interim director following the retirement of Michael K. Stankovich last January. He was promoted by Mayor James J. Fiorentini and now oversees the highway, parks, solid waste and recycling, water, wastewater, water purification and engineering divisions.
Massachusetts State Lottery: $100,000 ‘Mass Cash’ winner on Sunday
A “Mass Cash” lottery ticket worth $100,000 was sold on Sunday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The winning ticket was sold in Hubbardston from the Hubbardston One Stop Shop. Mass Cash is a numbers game where players can choose five numbers ranging from 1-35 for their ticket....
Massachusetts will give you a $75 gift card if you get vaccinated or boosted
More than 250 clinics are happening in Greater Boston and several more rural areas before the end of the year. Massachusetts residents can get a $75 gift card for getting vaccinated against COVID-19 through Dec. 31. All members of a family, adults and children alike, can receive gift cards for...
Proposal would give New hampshire families hundreds each month
woman holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. You would receive $250 for each child over the age of five and under 18.
North Andover’s Stevens Library Presents Free, Virtual Program on the History of Nutcrackers
Stevens Memorial Library in North Andover is hosting a free, online presentation on the history of nutcrackers. Art historian Mary Woodward leads guests through the nutcrackers’ origins, from the development of tools in the Stone Age to Communist-era Germany, a Russian Ballet and American GIs. She also discusses other traditional Christmas decorations such as pyramids and smokers.
Body of 70-year-old missing woman found in Merrimack River
The woman appears to have abandoned her car on I-95 near the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport. First responders recovered the body of a Beverly woman whose car was found abandoned on Interstate 95 south of the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport on Tuesday. The missing woman was first reported by Massachusetts...
thelocalne.ws
North Shore property sales, Nov. 14 – Nov. 25, 2022
If you would like your name removed for privacy reasons, email news@ipswichlocalnews.com. Previous North Shore property sales can be found here. 11/21/2022Joanne E Cochrane 2008 TrustRomano A D18 Chadwick Farm Rd Lot 3A$1,315,000. 11/16/2022Grody, WilliamBeaudoin M L9 Long Hill Lot 8$1,250,000. 11/16/2022Hall, Theresa HSmith B35 Curtis Rd Lot 8A$925,000. 11/23/2022Turco,...
Expected Rain Postpones Tree Lighting and Holiday Festivities at Haverhill’s Gale Park Until Monday
Haverhill’s Gale Park’s Christmas tree lighting, visit by Santa and other festivities planned for tonight, have been postponed until Monday night because of predictions of rain.. The 23rd annual tree lighting is now planned for Monday, Nov. 28, at 6 p.m. Gale Park Association’s Kathy Fitts told WHAV...
WCVB
Massive US Air Force C-17 plane lands in Boston ahead of VIP visits
BOSTON — It's one of the biggest planes you'll see in the skies. Sky 5 captured a Boeing C-17 at Boston's Logan Airport on Tuesday. The large military transport aircraft was developed for the Air Force and is typically used to transport equipment ahead of a presidential or VIP visit.
NHPR
Dam controversy: After Bow pond drained, some residents hope to leave the future up to beavers
On a Saturday afternoon walk, Kelly Schofield and her husband turned a corner onto a road near their house in Bow. They sensed something was wrong with the beaver pond before they saw it. “You could smell it. It was pretty strong. And then when we got down to the...
Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce Celebrates Holidays with Wine Tasting and Fashion Show
The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce is having its annual holiday party Thursday featuring a buffet, wine tasting and a fashion show. The party begins Thursday, Dec. 1, at 6 p.m., at Salvatore’s at the Riverwalk, 354 Merrimack St., Lawrence. The fashion show includes clothing from Brides Across America,...
Kassner Files for Recount with Only 10 Votes Separating Her From Mirra in Rep. Race
A member of the shrinking Republican minority in the Massachusetts House, Rep. Lenny Mirra of Georgetown, appeared to be holding onto his seat by a razor-thin margin at the end of last week in one of two races that have still been too close to call. Mirra said he was...
whdh.com
FIRST ON 7: Rescue efforts underway in Lowell following water main break
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded to a water main break in Lowell that flooded the streets Monday, with officials rescuing people from homes. Local roadways, including Race and Moody streets, were completely flooded. Firefighters were seen traveling by inflatable boat, rescuing people and what appeared to be pets from houses.
Greater Lawrence Tech Welcomes Returning Grad, Command Sgt. Major Velez, for Veterans Ceremony
Command Sgt. Major Franklin Velez listening to Greater Lawrence Tech students during a veterans’ ceremony. (Courtesy photograph.) Greater Lawrence Technical School recently honored and recognized a returning graduate, Command Sgt. Major Franklin Velez, and Sgt. Eduardo Ortiz of the Continental Color Guard, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment. Superintendent John Lavoie...
WHAV
Haverhill, MA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.https://www.whav.net
Comments / 0