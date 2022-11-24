Read full article on original website
Fleury, Reaves up to old tricks with Wild already
Goalie, forward, who helped lead Golden Knights to record-breaking first season, together again. Reunited and it feels so... much like a dirty shirt being tossed at you. Old friends Ryan Reaves and Marc-Andre Fleury were at it again, this time in the Minnesota Wild locker room. Fleury, usually a master...
Hurricanes surprise Ward as first Hall of Fame inductee in sweet video
Former goalie learns about honor from former teammate Brind 'Amour. The Carolina Hurricanes slipped one past Cam Ward. The team surprised their former goalie with the announcement that he is was being inducted to the newly formed Hurricanes Hall of Fame. They lured him to the facility under the guise of participating in an interview for the 2006 Stanley Cup Championship team.
NHL On Tap: Resurgent Kraken seek fifth consecutive win, visit Ducks
Kaprizov looks to keep rolling for Wild; Morrissey, Jets host Blackhawks. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from five games Sunday. No Kraken jokes. The Seattle Kraken are 20 games...
Sun Devils' Win Over No. 2 Minnesota Spotlights Hockey in Arizona
Arizona State records win over highest-ever ranked opponent as even Golden Gophers' Cooley, Knies rave about electric atmosphere. Arizona is a hockey state. Even the traditional NCAA powerhouses are starting to take notice. The Arizona State Sun Devils topped the No. 2 Minnesota Golden Gophers 6-5 in overtime on Saturday...
Preview: Sharks at Canadiens
The San Jose Sharks face the Montreal Canadiens on the first stop of their four-game road trip. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Game Notes:. Erik Karlsson became the first-ever Sharks defenseman to reach 20 or more points (21) in a calendar...
PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Capitals
Tonight marks the series finale between the Canucks and Capitals this season: Oct. 17 (6-4 L) and Nov. 29 (home). The Canucks are 43-46-9-4 all-time against the Capitals, including a 24-18-5-3 record at home. Vancouver is 3-5-2 in their last 10 games vs Washington (2-1-2 in their last 5). Among...
Preview: November 26 vs. Calgary
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes wrap up a back-to-back set of games on home ice, hosting the Calgary Flames for a rare Saturday afternoon matchup. Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 10-6-5 (25 Points, T-3rd, Metropolitan Division) Canes Last Game: 3-2 Overtime Loss to the Boston...
RECAP: Panthers get big saves from Knight in OT loss to Oilers
EDMONTON -- The Florida Panthers picked up a point during the first stop on their five-game road trip with a 4-3 overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Monday. With the Oilers trailing 3-2 late in the third period, Evan Bouchard scored with 4.4 seconds left in...
Minnesota Wild Recalls Goalie Zane McIntyre
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled goalie Zane McIntyre from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) under emergency conditions. In addition, the team has placed forward Brandon Duhaime (upper-body) on Injured Reserve. McIntyre,...
Trophy Tracker: McDavid of Oilers leading way for Hart as MVP
Pastrnak, Karlsson also among favorites by NHL.com panel. To mark the quarter point of the season, NHL.com is running its second installment of the Trophy Tracker series. Today, we look at the race for the Hart Trophy, which is awarded annually to the NHL player who is the most valuable to his team as selected by the Professional Hockey Writers' Association.
Morning Musings: Blue Jackets battle back to get a point from Vegas
CBJ top line, Tarasov help push Columbus through another solid game without the desired result. The Blue Jackets left Nationwide Arena with a hard-fought, earned point on Monday night against Vegas, but Columbus was left hoping for more. Another tight game ended up going the Golden Knights' way in the end as the visitors won 3-2 after a seven-round shootout, and despite three straight strong games Columbus has just one point in that span. Johnny Gaudreau and Boone Jenner each scored while Gus Nyquist added two assists, and Daniil Tarasov stopped 34 shots.
Cotter's Shootout Goal Gives Golden Knights 3-2 Win in Columbus
Vegas earned the extra point in the seventh round of the shootout. The Vegas Golden Knights (17-6-1) kicked off their road trip with a 3-2 shootout victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets (7-12-2) on Monday night at Nationwide Arena. HOW IT WENT DOWN. After a quiet 15 minutes to start...
Recap: Lightning 6, Sabres 5 - OT
Tampa Bay ties the game late before claiming the second point in overtime on Steven Stamkos' game-winner. Trailing the Sabres by two late in regulation, the Lightning showed impressive fight to escape Buffalo with a dramatic 6-5 overtime victory. Fittingly, it was Steven Stamkos who started and finished the comeback,...
Ruff continues to adapt, becomes fifth NHL coach to win 800 games
NEWARK, N.J. -- Lindy Ruff has found a way to adapt, listen and persevere in his 22 seasons as an NHL coach. The 62-year-old still enjoys the traditional practice, the video work, game planning, and, most importantly, watching his players excel in big moments. On Saturday he became the fifth...
Oilers tie it with 5 seconds left, defeat Panthers in OT
Draisaitl scores game-winner after Bouchard's equalizer for Edmonton. Evan Bouchard tied the game late in the 3rd period, Leon Draisaitl scored the overtime winner, helping the Oilers complete the comeback and win. 05:02 •. Leon Draisaitl scored 22 seconds into overtime after Evan Bouchard tied it with five seconds remaining...
Golden Knights outlast Blue Jackets in seven-round shootout
COLUMBUS -- Logan Thompson made 26 saves for the Vegas Golden Knights in a 3-2 shootout victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Monday. Paul Cotter scored the deciding goal in the seventh round of the shootout. It was the rookie forward's first NHL shootout attempt. "Guys...
NHL On Tap: Devils visit Rangers for Metropolitan clash
Maple Leafs, Red Wings look to keep rolling; Panthers try to rebound against Oilers. Welcome to NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from six games Monday. Hudson River Rivalry renewed. The New Jersey...
PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Panthers
James Hamblin will make his NHL debut on Indigenous Celebration Night at Rogers Place when the Oilers host the Panthers on Monday. The Edmonton Oilers are back at home for Indigenous Celebration Night when they face on the Florida Panthers at 7:30 p.m. MT on Monday at Rogers Place. You...
Postgame Report | Sabres pick up point in overtime loss to Lightning
Thompson scores highlight-reel goal for 14th of the season. Dylan Cozens echoed his coach when assessing the lesson from a 6-5 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning inside KeyBank Center on Monday. "Just keep pushing," Cozens said. "Don't get scared to let them score, just keep trying to push...
NHL Morning Skate for November 27
* For just the sixth time in NHL history, two different teams earned a three-goal third-period comeback victory on the same day as the Oilers and Blues both achieved the feat Saturday. * Jack Hughes scored the first hat trick of his career - and did so in natural fashion...
