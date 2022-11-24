Read full article on original website
CBB Recap/Preview
(Paradise Island, Bahamas) — The number-21 Tennessee Volunteers picked up their third consecutive win with a 73-66 overtime victory over USC in the Bahamas. Olivier Nkamhoua hit a game-tying lay-up with a minute left in regulation to send the game to overtime, where the Vols outscored the Trojans 11-4. Julian Phillips poured in 25 points in the victory. The 4-and-1 Volunteers go up against number-three Kansas today.
CFB Preview
Kentucky wraps up the 2022 regular season with the annual Governor’s Cup game against in-state rival Louisville. It will be Senior Day at Kroger Field as 28 Wildcats will be recognized in pregame ceremonies. Game time is 3 p.m. and it will be televised on the SEC Network. Kentucky enters the game coming off a 16-6 home loss vs. No. 1-ranked Georgia. Louisville has won five of its last six games, including a 25-10 home win over RV/#25 NC State last Saturday. Kentucky leads the all-time series, 18-15, and the Wildcats won the last three matchups in 2018, ‘19 and ‘21, with no game played during the 2020 season. Louisville leads 15-12 since the Governor’s Cup era began in 1994. UK enters the game with a 19-game win streak against non-conference opponents, the longest active streak in the nation. You can hear the game, of course, beginning at noon with pre-game on 98.7 Lite FM!
Fort Campbell identifies, mourns loss of soldier who died in Clarksville
Fort Campbell is mourning the loss of Sergeant First Class Cory Burelle, after he was found unresponsive at his residence in Clarksville on Tuesday. According to a news release, officials say the death was due to natural causes. Sergeant First Class Cory Burelle was a Soldier in 3rd Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division Air Assault. At Fort Campbell, Burelle served as a section chief, gunnery sergeant, and platoon sergeant, and he served several tours in Afghanistan and Kuwait. Burelle’s awards and decorations include the Joint Service Commendation Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, six Army Achievement Medals, two Meritorious Unit Commendations and many others.
School board to meet Monday as member Mike Walker resigns
There is now a special-called meeting for Monday afternoon of the Christian County School Board as board member Michael Walker is resigning from his position. That’s according to an agenda for the meeting, which includes two items—the discussion/approval of the resignation of Walker as a member of the Christian County Board of Education and discussion/declaration of a vacancy in the District 4 board member position, authorizing the Superintendent to advertise and post a notice of the vacancy in accordance with the KRS.
Museums of Hopkinsville hosting historic homes tour
The Museums of Historic Hopkinsville will be hosting a historic homes tour on South Main Street come December 3, where many old, beautiful houses sit. Museum Director Alissa Keller says the tour is a chance to not only admire the architecture and care that has gone into these homes, but also their history—with some houses having been built in the late 1800’s.
Shop Small Saturday welcomes good turnout downtown
Downtown Hopkinsville was bustling with shoppers, as people turned out to shop local as part of Shop Small Saturday. Businesses had deals and bargains, from East Ninth Street to East Fifth Street and every where in between, where folks were able to enjoy handcraft, locally made wares and food. Laura Faulker with the Downtown Renaissance District says the initiative—which was sponsored by J. Schrecker Jewelry—is all about showing those small businesses some appreciation for choosing to call Hopkinsville and Christian County home.
HPD investigating burglary at Game Exchange
Hopkinsville Police are investigating an early Saturday morning burglary at Game Exchange on Fort Campbell Boulevard. Unknown suspects used a brick to shatter a window to gain entry and then took an unknown amount of electronics, according to the incident report, which says it happened about 3 a.m.
