All the Lookfantastic Cyber Monday deals and discount codes you need to know to bag a beauty bargain

Because it’s Cyber Monday, those savings are huge at the moment, as Lookfantastic’s Black Friday sale, dubbed the Cyber Beauty Showcase, is still in full swing. There’s up to 70 per cent off selected items, and you can also unlock maximum discount with code “MEGA” or get an extra five per cent off by inputting the code “EXTRA5” at the checkout.

That’s exciting news for beauty fans, whether you’re looking to try something different product-wise, or have a firm favourite you need to stock up on.

We’ve rounded up some of our favourite beauty bargains from the Lookfantastic Black Friday sale to buy right now to get you on the right track. We’ll also be updating this page, diligently finding the best deals and discount codes to use, so be sure to check back in to spot the savings as they start to seep through.

Real Techniques everyday essentials: Was £20.99, now £8.39, Lookfantastic.com

This Real Techniques brush set is the bestselling product in the Lookfantastic Black Friday sale. The good news is there’s still stock, so you can snap up the set of four brushes and a make-up sponge (worth £35) for just £8.39, when using discount code “MEGA” at the checkout.

Buy now

Babyliss 9000 cordless straightener: Was £200, now £80.07, Lookfantastic.com

With a saving of 50 per cent, this Babyliss cordless straightener has shot up on our bargain bucket wish list. We’ve already given this tool a thorough IndyBest review , praising how easy it was to use, the long-lasting results and the portable aspect that made it perfect for big nights out or on-the-go top-ups. Dropping down to just £80.07 after adding the code “MEGA”, if you’re in need of a new straightener or are looking for a standout Christmas gift, we strongly encourage you to take a closer look.

Buy now

Estée Lauder advanced night repair synchronized multi-recovery complex serum: Was £64, now £48, Lookfantastic.com

Named best for people in their 50s in our anti-ageing serum round-up , this serum left our tester with more-hydrated and visibly plumper skin. They claimed it helped to clear their skin and leave a healthy-looking glow, and we couldn’t ask for much more than that. It currently has £16 off, which sweetens its selling point as a great Christmas gift.

Buy now

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian bum bum cream: Was £46, now £27.60, Lookfantastic.com

To say the Sol de Janeiro bum bum cream is a fan favourite would be an understatement. While it may have a funny-sounding name, the potent product has been heralded as a go-to for soft, supply skin. Now 40 per cent off, it’s been thrown into the bargain bucket with a saving of almost £20, and you can get a further five per cent off that price by using the “MEGA” code.

Buy now

Lancôme advanced génifique youth activating serum: Was £34, now £20.40, Lookfantastic.com

This Lancôme serum is one of the most in-demand products in the Lookfantastic beauty sale. Infused with both pre and pro-biotics, it’s designed to protect the skin barrier while targeting signs of dullness and damage. Now with a saving of £13.60, when using code “MEGA”, it’s rising up the ranks as one of the retailer’s most exciting bargain buys.

Buy now

Lookfantastic beauty advent calendar 2022: Was £95, now £66.50, Lookfantastic.com

If you’re still after an advent calendar, this may be the saving for you. Our tester did a full review of this festive find, sharing, “the variety of products is spot-on, from everyday skincare must-haves to party-perfect make-up for the festive season. Plus, there’s haircare and body care to boot, as well as finds for the home”. Use code “MEGA” at the checkout to get an extra five per cent off the listed reduced price of £75, taking the actual price down to £66.50.

Buy now

Ghd original hair straightener: Was £119, now £95.20, Lookfantastic.com

Sometimes, you can’t beat an original, and with over 30 per cent off, the OG just got even better. Whether you’re replacing an old beloved model, are trying the brand for the best time, or are after a great Christmas gift, we don’t think you can go wrong with this. Don’t go thinking the original is an older model either, it was actually given a high-tech upgrade earlier this year, which you can read all about here .

Buy now

Moroccanoil exclusive hydrating heroes bundle: Was £77.50, now £46.50, Lookfantastic.com

Featuring in many beauty buffs bathroom cabinets, Moroccanoil is an undisputed hair care hero. Now, with a saving of 25 per cent, this set has gotten even sweeter, and code "MEGA" will take the price down even further. Named the favourites bundle, it has everything you need to tame your mane, including the famous treatment, shampoo, conditioner and texture spray.

Buy now

Morphe 35A up ’til dawn artistry palette: Was £25, now £15, Lookfantastic.com

This eyeshadow palette was given the great title of best overall in our eyeshadow round-up . Praising the number of shades, intensity of the pigments and handy mirrored lid, our tester had nothing but good things to say about it. Now, with a decent saving of £10, by adding the code “MEGA” at the checkout, it comes down to just £15.

Buy now

Eve Lom cleanser: Was £90, now £54, Lookfantastic.com

We’ll admit, £90 for a cleanser is incredibly steep, so a saving of 40 per cent can only be good news. Designed to gently exfoliate the skin while removing make-up at the same time, this two-in-one product has built up quite the fan base. It also comes with two cotton muslin cloths to create a more luxurious cleaning experience, consider us sold.

Buy now

Living Proof restore collection: Was £52, now £14.82, Lookfantastic.com

Saving on shampoo may not be sexy, but it is certainly savvy, considering it’s an everyday essential item that many of us can’t do without. With a huge saving of £37.18when using code “EXTRA5”, you’ll get a 236ml shampoo and conditioner, alongside a restoring weekly hair mask. And at the risk of sounding cheesy, this deal really is Living Proof that Black Friday bargains are well worth a look.

Buy now

Ren clean skincare evercalm redness relief serum: Was £48, now £19.20, Lookfantastic.com

Named best overall in our best anti-redness product round-up , the Ren clean skincare evercalm redness relief serum really impressed our tester. “It’s a lightweight cream that doesn’t absorb instantly, but after 30 minutes to one hour after application, we saw a decrease in redness every time,” they shared, which sounds like a win to us. And it’s now a whopping £28.80 cheaper in the Lookfantastic Black Friday sale, just be sure to use code “MEGA” to bag the full bargain.

Buy now

Lancôme hypnôse mascara: Was £28.50, now £17.10, Lookfantastic.com

Currently reduced by almost a tenner if you include the code “MEGA” at the checkout, that’s a notable bargain when it comes to this cult classic mascara buy. Said to add volume to lashes and help separate them minus any clumps, the tube is ergonomically shaped for a comfortable hold, too.

We featured this mascara in our best mascara for sensitive eyes round-up , where our reviewer praised the way the wand “could reach inner lashes” while it also “separated and individually defined each lash”. They also commented on the mascara’s “long-lasting wear”.

Buy now

Marc Jacobs Daisy eau de toilette gift set: Was £68, now £51, Lookfantastic.com

The Marc Jacobs Daisy perfume is a long-standing fan favourite, so any saving on this bestseller is sure to sell well. This set includes a 50ml eau de toilette, body lotion and shower gel all wrapped up in a beautiful gift box. We’re dubbing it as a perfect Christmas present for one lucky recipient.

Buy now

Elizabeth Arden eight hour cream skin protectant: Was £28, now £16.80, Lookfantastic.com

An iconic multi-tasking skincare buy, you won’t want to miss this massive saving. Reduced by over £10 if you add the code “MEGA”, this means the skin protectant is now under £17. A thick salve suitable for use on chapped lips, dry patches of skin, the cuticles and more, it’s infused with vitamin E which should help soothe soreness too.

Buy now

Ghd bodyguard heat protect spray: Was £18.95, now £12.60, Lookfantastic.com

While we may have a designated ghd Black Friday guide which details all of the best bargains on the brand, for hair care connoisseur’s we can’t just stop there. And this heat protectant spray is currently one of the bestselling finds on the Lookfantastic site. We named it best for fine hair in our heat protectant spray guide and itcurrently has a saving of over £6 with code “EXTRA5”, so it’s really not one to miss.

Buy now

