onefootdown.com
The 2022 season reset Notre Dame’s football rivalries for 2023
This wasn’t the 2022 Notre Dame football season that we hoped for back in August. Pretty much, as always, most of us were completely wrong about the team in various ways — and that’s perfectly okay. There’s no way to account for any number of variables that occur during the season when the record is 0-0 and we’re all still baking under the August sun.
onefootdown.com
Irish fail to keep up with Williams and the Trojans, 38-27
And just like that, there went 12 games. Before delving into this game I just want to say it’s been a hell of a ride. While not always the result we were looking for, we were not left without excitement. Any week I can watch Irish football I am grateful for, and this season was extra special as I got to share it with you all. Thank you, to all of the readers who’ve been with us or have joined along the way this season. This was a very unique year for Notre Dame as a program. And while some of us may be disappointed, I think there is a reason for a lot of optimism going forward. With that being said I also want to thank the players whose last time playing in an Irish uniform was last night. You all are the groundwork for what the program goes on to be. You all survived Kelly trying to gut the program and will be a huge part of why Notre Dame (in my opinion) will ultimately reach its final goal. This program’s future looks bright and it all started here this season.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: W.I.N. (What’s Important Now) — 13th Data Point Week
*presses “Join Call” button while daydreaming about Thanksgiving dinner*. *startled back to reality by the sound of other people’s voices suddenly blaring through the speakers whose volume was set to max over the weekend for some reason*. What the — errr — good morning everybody! How was...
onefootdown.com
2022 College Football Data Review: Notre Dame 27, USC 38
Even when you go into a game knowing that you’re an underdog, albeit with a real chance to win, it’s still tough to come up short. There was a lot of momentum going into Notre Dame’s 2022 rivalry matchup with the USC Trojans. This year’s game was played on the Trojan’s home turf and with them looking for a College Football Playoff berth and quarterback Caleb Williams on a highly touted Heisman run. In my preview, I tried to get a better sense of all the different factors going into the game but to be honest it wasn’t until the broadcast started that I realized the degree to which most eyes were trained exclusively on USC. It was a shock to the system coming off a run of games where the progress of this year’s squad and their stories had been the dominating headline.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Week 14 Irish bowl projections get cocky
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish ended the regular season with a disappointing loss to its rival, the USC Trojans. While the college football playoff was 100% out of reach, Notre Dame could of at least done itself a favor and made sure USC wasn’t going there to be part of the four that also includes the Michigan Wolverines... just punch me in the face 1000 times.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Three Things We Saw Against Southern Cal
Your Notre Dame Fighting Irish ended the season on a sour note with a tough 38-27 road loss to the USC Trojans. The big storylines coming out of this game have a lot of negativity and this is the last one of these I’m doing for a while, so I want to quickly list off a few positives from this game:
onefootdown.com
OFD Reacts: Fan Sentiment High Coming Into USC Game
Welcome back to OFD Reacts, where our readers answer a four-pack of Notre Dame Fighting Irish related questions. Before we begin, a reminder to check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation. The Irish are now four-point underdogs, as of this writing. Our first question is our...
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Irish drop to #19 in both the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll
The AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll releases their latest set of rankings on Sunday, and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish came in ranked #19 in both of them. The Irish are the highest ranked four-loss team in the top 25 — so that’s something to celebrate [ducks]. There were six voters that didn’t even have the Irish ranked — which is a choice, I guess.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football Recruiting: Irish flip offensive lineman Chris Terek from Wisconsin Badgers
On Sunday, 3-Star offensive lineman Chris Terek decommitted from the Wisconsin Badgers and then quickly committed to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Irish were a late offer for Terek who also held scholarship offers from the Michigan Wolverines, Iowa Hawkeyes, Kentucky Wildcats, and more. Chris committed to the Badgers back at the end of June, but it was that October offer and push from Notre Dame that moved him to take an unofficial visit to South Bend — and eventually to the flip today.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football Notebook: Slow start doomed Irish versus Southern Cal
It was a brutal way to end the Notre Dame Fighting Irish regular season. The 38-27 loss to the USC Trojans probably didn’t surprise many people, but the game was a bit of a head-scratcher in many ways — some of which are even important (some are decidedly not).
onefootdown.com
Quick Recap: Notre Dame can’t handle Southern Cal in L.A. and lose, 38-27
Notre Dame squared off against the USC Trojans with plenty to play for, but didn’t have enough to make it happen. Notre Dame won the toss and deferred to the second half, and USC moved down the field with relative ease using the running game and some trick plays thrown in to keep the Irish off balance. The Trojans finished it off with an 11 yard touchdown pass from Caleb Williams to Tahj Washington.
WNDU
American Cornhole Organization says South Bend is a special stop on tournament tour
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The American Cornhole Organization has been in town this weekend, hosting a tournament to qualify players into the World Championships taking place in July. The tournament started on Friday, but Saturday, starting at 8 a.m., World Singles and World Doubles competitions took place, allowing players...
abc57.com
Kosciusko County businesses in final round of Coolest Thing Made in Indiana
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. - Two businesses out of Kosciusko County are the finalists for the Indiana Chamber of Commerce's second Coolest Thing Made in Indiana competition. The two businesses remaining, Maple Leaf Farms of Leesburg and Polywood of Syracuse, are now competing for the championship. The community can vote for...
abc57.com
Indiana Michigan Power announces Transmission Line Project in South Bend, Niles in 2025
Representatives with Indiana Michigan Power announced plans to invest $41 million for the Transmission Line Project in South Bend and Niles. The project involves the following planned improvements:. Rebuilding about four miles of power line from the FourFlag Substation in Niles to the Indiana State Line. Rebuilding about eight miles...
WNDU
1 person shot at South Bend home
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is injured following a shooting at a South Bend home. Around 8 p.m. on Saturday, police were called to the 1800 block of Werwinski Street on a report of a shooting. SBPD confirmed one person was hurt and taken to an area hospital....
abc57.com
South Bend Transpo announces cancellations
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Due to staffing shortages, the following trips on South Bend Transpo will be missed on Friday:. #4 - 5:35 a.m. (inbound), 5:50 a.m., 7:50 a.m., 10:20 a.m., 1:50 p.m., 3:50 p.m., 5:20 p.m., 5:50 p.m. #6 - 2:20 p.m., 3:20 p.m., 4:20 p.m., 5:20 p.m., 6:20...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Officer, wife struggling with infertility adopts infant dropped off at hospital
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Bruce and Shelby Faltynski were a little hesitant to accept one of the many calls from Indiana’s Department of Child Services, seeking to see if the couple wanted to adopt another baby. They weren’t sure why the department tried so hard to get in touch with...
WNDU
Medical Moment: A new treatment for diabetic neuropathy
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - November is National Diabetes Awareness Month! 37,000,000 Americans have diabetes - a condition where your body doesn’t make insulin, or doesn’t use it well. 50 to 70 percent of people with diabetes also struggle with a serious condition called “diabetic neuropathy.” Diabetic neuropathy...
wkvi.com
Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum Offering Santa Trains this Holiday Season
Join Santa at the Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum and take a trip in a vintage commuter coach to see the rural areas of North Judson and English Lake this holiday season. Santa trains leave from the station December 3, 10th , and 17th at 9 a.m. 11 a.m. 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. CT. The total length of each round-trip is about 1 hour and 15 minutes.
WNDU
Shooting leaves three people injured in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured three people Saturday Morning. Just before 1 a.m. police were called to the 2800 block of West Calvert Street on a report of shots fired. When they arrived they found three people who were injured with gunshot wounds.
